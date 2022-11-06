Shiki Sushi Park Place
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Thanks for your support!
Location
1040 Park Place, San Mateo, CA 94403
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Fieldwork Brewing - San Mateo
No Reviews
3030 South Delaware Street San Mateo, CA 94403
View restaurant
Bay Meadows, San Mateo - Bay Meadows, San Mateo
No Reviews
3081 South Delaware Street San Mateo, CA 94403
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Mateo
Shiki Japanese Restaurant - Laurelwood (Hillsdale)
4.5 • 2,454
1332 W HILLSDALE BLVD San Mateo, CA 94403
View restaurant