Fieldwork Brewing - San Mateo

3030 South Delaware Street

San Mateo, CA 94403

Popular Items

Pulp 16oz Can

LIGHT

$4.00

Westcoast Lager / 4.2% ABV - Notes of passion fruit, yuzu juice, white grapefruit, honeydew, sauv blanc grape, and smashed blueberries.

$4.00

Czech Pilsner / 4.7% ABV - Notes of softly toasted biscuit crackers, light cereal grains, mild hop-induced spice and floral characters, with a super dry finish that carries hints of fresh cut grass.

$4.00

American Pilsner / 5.0% ABV - Crisp, clean, and crackery with complex classic lager notes and aromas of peony petals, toasted crackers, fresh hay, and white peach skins.

$4.00

Czech Dark Lager / 6.0% ABV - Notes of candied almonds, cocoa-dusted caramels, chocolate stroopwafels, over-priced artisanal toast, and a delicate floral and grassy bouquet.

SOUR

$6.00

Gose / 4.8% ABV - Notes of fresh sourdough bread, sea salt, lemon peel, and fresh raspberries.

BELGIAN

$4.50

Belgian Pale Ale / 5.8% ABV - Our take on a true classic, Olyvia is simple but void of any cut corners. Its ingredient list is simple; the best Pale Ale malt Belgium has to offer, a light dusting of two of the most classic European noble hops ever, and our favorite Trappist yeast to produce notes of pear, apple, banana, cherry, plum, lemon, and hints of pepper and biscuit. While often playing second fiddle to the more popular Belgian Golden Strong Pale Ales, the simple Belgian Pale Ale is maybe one of the greatest styles of beer in history; popping off all of the same esters and flavors that Belgium made famous but more sessionable.

WESTCOAST

$5.00

Westcoast IPA / 6.6% ABV - When life gives you lemons you make lemonade, and then when life gives you Nelson you make a single-hop IPA. It's hard not to fall head over heels for the Nelson we selected this year; it's everything one could want from Nelson with its potent aromas of funky and fresh passionfruit, sauvignon blanc grapes, key lime zest, sweet apricots, hints of pineapple, juicy pear, and an overwhelming diesel character that is so much better than it sounds on paper. There will always be newer and flashier hops that will show up on the market, compared to many Nelson is already an old soul built for speed, but while they're all out hot-dogging Nelson will be in the brewhouse laying the glass on extra thick.

NORTHEAST

$5.00

IPA / 6.9% ABV - Juicy IPA with a lean and simple malt profile, medium body and all Citra hops to make it the orange juice of beers [hops: Citra]

$5.00

IPA / 6.6% ABV - While its name leaves a lot to the imagination, mostly because it sounds like a top secret operating room inside of Area 51, Bru-1 hops smell infinitely better than their code name suggests. Brewed to be a hazy that is equal parts juicy as it is light and smashable, Motley Brü throws all of that pesky specialty malt off to the side, chops up a line of flaked oats, snorts it, lights its hotel mattress on fire, and then wafts freely its unrelentingly charismatic notes of freshly sliced pineapple, lemon flavored italian ice, peach, green apple flesh, apricot, and tropical melon. Every year we are inundated with new hop varieties, most of which never make it past the opening act, but Bru-1 has shown it has all the chops to be huge in the world of IPA and we're beyond pumped every time we get to brew with it

$5.00

IPA / 7.0% ABV - Notes of strawberry astronaut ice cream, passionfruit curd, fresh smashed raspberries, riesling grapes, sugared grapefruit wedges, mango puree, lime zest, papaya, and the stickiest of the ickiest weed. [hops: Strata]

$5.50

Double IPA / 8.0% ABV - Easy drinking juice bomb that is loaded with notes of passionfruit, ripe melon, grapefruit, sauv blanc grapes, and blueberries. [hops: Mosaic]

SOUR

$13.00

Tropical Sour Ale / 6.0% ABV - Tart and dry on the palate with notes of banana pudding, dried coconut, and fresh limes.

$13.00

Fieldwork Parfaits are a series of tart beers where we take a big and creamy base of oats and milk sugar, then sour them in our kettle until they are bright, acidic, and effervescent. We then ferment and condition the beer on heaps of pureed or whole fruit until the beer is almost opaque with color looking almost like a melted crayon. A small vanilla addition plays with the lactose to create a whipped cream-like flavor profile and mouthfeel that is just big enough to compliment the fruit without overpowering or taking away from the real star of the pour. With Mixed Berry Parfait we have what we think tastes like a summer berry trifle. [contains: Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana]

BELGIAN

$11.00

Farmhouse Ale / 6.0% ABV - Undisputed favorite of the brew team; Crisp and complex with a dry finish and delicate notes of grapefruit blossom, lavender, lemon honey, and springtime wildflowers.

$11.00

Belgian Table Beer / 4.0% ABV - Notes of almond flour biscuits, raisin bread toast, dried wild flowers, orange peel, grapefruit zest, dandelion blossoms, and a subtle rustic earthiness.

$11.00

Belgian Abbey Ale / 7.0% ABV - Plum and raisin notes are at the forefront. Much of the Belgian candi sugar has been fermented resulting in English toffee and melted caramel flavors. The finish is slightly malty yet dry.

WESTCOAST

$11.00

Westcoast Pale Ale / 5.2% ABV - Balanced and juicy take on the classic Pale Ale with notes of over-ripe cantaloupe, honeydew, strawberries centers, grapes and berries. [hops: Mosaic, Belma]

$12.00

Westcoast IPA / 6.7% ABV - Notes of passionfruit, pineapple, pine resin, wild flowers, casaba melon, and white nectarine.

$12.00

Westcoast IPA / 6.8% ABV - Clear but juicy with a low and balanced bitterness, with hop aromas of orange marmalade, white grapefruit, and mango [hops: Citra, El Dorado]

$12.00

Westcoast IPA / 6.9% ABV - New-school Westcoast IPA that is clean, crisp, bitter, and loaded with juicy tropical notes of orange and mango [hops: Citra]

NORTHEAST

$12.00

IPA / 6.8% ABV - Notes of super ripe passion fruit, the cattiest of Riesling grapes, papaya nectar, guava juice, bright gooseberries, white peaches, lychee gummies [hops: Nelson]

$12.00

IPA / 6.7% ABV - Tropical IPA that is low in malt character, medium in body, and stinks of juicy melon and grapefruit [hops: Mosaic]

DARK

$11.00

Brownie Stout / 5.7% ABV - A sessionable pastry stout with all of the body but without the lactose. Three different chocolate additions give it a depth of flavor resembling a fresh baked brownie, rather than just Hershey's milk chocolate.

$11.00

Pumpkin Milk Stout / 5.0% ABV - Notes of chocolate covered pumpkin pie, whipped cream, medium roast coffee, oreo cookie crumbles, and vanilla bean ice cream. [contains: Pumpkin, Chocolate, Vanilla, Milk Sugar, Cinnamon, Ginger, Allspice, Nutmeg]

CAL T Shirts

$22.00
$22.00
$22.00
$22.00Out of stock
$22.00Out of stock
$22.00
$22.00

Charcoal/Gold T Shirts

$22.00
$22.00
$22.00
$22.00Out of stock
$22.00
$22.00
$22.00

Hats

$30.00

Beanies

$20.00
$20.00

Glassware

$13.00Out of stock
$15.00

Sip your "coffee" in style with this limited edition 10oz. "Pulp" mug. It says everything you want to say, without having to say it.

$12.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Fieldwork's San Mateo Beer Garden is located within the Bay Meadows neighborhood in San Mateo. Visitors to our San Mateo Taproom can expect an ever-changing tap list of fresh releases to enjoy by sampler flight or beer by the glass. Fresh beer “to go” is available in 16 oz cans, growlers, and 32 oz Crowlers. Well behaved adults, children and dogs are always welcome! Fieldwork San Mateo also offers convenient Curbside Pickup and local Home Delivery service.

3030 South Delaware Street, San Mateo, CA 94403

Directions

