Fieldwork Brewing - San Mateo
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
Fieldwork's San Mateo Beer Garden is located within the Bay Meadows neighborhood in San Mateo. Visitors to our San Mateo Taproom can expect an ever-changing tap list of fresh releases to enjoy by sampler flight or beer by the glass. Fresh beer “to go” is available in 16 oz cans, growlers, and 32 oz Crowlers. Well behaved adults, children and dogs are always welcome! Fieldwork San Mateo also offers convenient Curbside Pickup and local Home Delivery service.
3030 South Delaware Street, San Mateo, CA 94403
