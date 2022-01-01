Chicken sandwiches in San Mateo

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings San Mateo

206 S B St., San Mateo

Avg 4.6 (5821 reviews)
Takeout
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Bay Meadows, San Mateo

3081 South Delaware Street, San Mateo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Roam's Fried Chicken Sandwich with Gruyere, Giardiniera Aioli, Cabbage and Salsa Rossa
Kenji's Korean Hot Chicken Sandwich TO GO image

 

Wursthall

310 Baldwin Ave, San Mateo

Avg 4 (790 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kenji's Korean Hot Chicken Sandwich TO GO$16.00
Double fried chicken thigh, chili oil, Korean spice blend, yogurt ranch slaw, pickles, brioche bun, and your choice of side. ***SPICY***
