Chicken sandwiches in San Mateo

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Fire Wings San Mateo
206 S B St., San Mateo
|NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
Bay Meadows, San Mateo
3081 South Delaware Street, San Mateo
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Roam's Fried Chicken Sandwich with Gruyere, Giardiniera Aioli, Cabbage and Salsa Rossa