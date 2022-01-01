A map showing the location of Par 3 1700 Coyote Point DrView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Par 3 1700 Coyote Point Dr

review star

No reviews yet

1700 Coyote Point Dr

San Mateo, CA 94401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Shareables

Bacon Bitz

$18.00

Maple chipotle glaze

Carnitas Tacos

$16.50

Cauliflower Parmesan

$13.00

Cheesy Garlic Bread (Veg)

$4.00

Chicken Wings (GF)

$16.00

Choose Naked, Spicy, Mild or Maple-Chipotle, woth Blue Cheese dip and crudite

Coastal Fry Calamari

$16.00

Regular or Spiced, lemon caper aioli

Empanadas

$15.00

FIsh Tacos (GF)

$17.00

Spice Rub, lime-cabbage slaw, avocado, chili cream

Fries

$6.00

Regular or Spiced

Margarita Pizza

$20.00

Mushroom and Sausage Pizza

$23.00

Parmigiano-reggiano and a hint of heat

Nachos (Veg)

$17.00

Cheddar fondue, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, chipotle cream

Salmon Cakes

$19.00

Lemon Caper Aioli, and a frisee salad with lemon vinaigrette

3 Cheese, Pears & Bacon Jam Pizza

$26.00

Yam Fritters

$14.00

Soup and Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Avocado, parmesan, garlic croutons

Cobb Salad

$19.00

Fish Taco Salad

$20.00

Kale Salad

$18.00

Thai Chicken Salad

$19.00

Tomato Watermelon Salad

$18.00

Clam Chowder

$8.00

French Onion Soup

$7.00

Caramelized Onion, sherry wine, crostini, swiss cheese

Ginger Pumpkin Soup

$8.00

Burgers/Sandwich

BLT&A

$18.00

Blue Shroom Burger

$23.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, tossed in wing sauce, coleslaw, melted blue cheese

Chicken Club

$18.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado & smoked chili aioli, foccacia roll

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$16.00

Fiesta Burger

$20.50

Fish & Chips

$22.00

Beer battered oregon cod, fries, cole slaw, tartar sauce

Par3 Grind Burger

$17.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, kaiser roll, secret sauce.

Philly Cheese Steak Sub

$18.50

Reuben

$18.00

Slow braised corned beef, sliced thin, melted swiss, coleslaw, served on marble rye with horseradish aioli

Salmon Sandwich

$20.00

Tuna Melt

$15.00

Albacore tuna with cheddar cheese, served on sliced sour dough, tomato, onion, lettuce, lemon caper aioli.

Dinner

BNS Ravioli W/Prosciutto

$24.00

Veg-BNS Ravioli

$21.00

Chicken Picatta

$23.00

Fried Chix-Mash

$24.00

Honey Glazed Salmon-Rice Cake

$28.00

Nana's Meatloaf

$24.00

Mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables and a caramelized onion glaze

Pumpkin Risotto

$20.00

Seafood Spaghetti

$28.00

Short Rib Bourguignon

$30.00

Spaghetti with Eggplant Parm

$22.00

Dessert

Birthday Dessert

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Brownie a la mode

$7.00

Butter Cake

$10.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$2.00

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Cobbler A La Mode

$11.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Lemon Cake

$9.00

Mousse

$10.00

Outside Food Fee

$2.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Belgian Waffle or Pancakes

$10.00

Choice of 1 Waffle or stack of 3 Buttermilk Pancakes. Served with whipped cream upon request

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Flour tortilla with scrambled eggs, black beans, chicken apple sausage, bacon, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream. Served with home potatoes or fresh fruit

Breakfast Pizza

$23.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00

Focaccia roll with fried eggs, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and choice of bacon or chicken apple sausage. Served with home potatoes or fresh fruit

Breakfast Sides

Choose additional sides for breakfast meals

Chilaquiles

$15.00

House made tortilla chips, chipotle cheese sauce, 2 eggs any style

Chix & Waffle Sandwich

$18.00

Chorizo Scramble

$17.00

Corned Beef Hash

$17.00

Eggs Benedict

$15.00

French Toast

$14.00

Huevos Rancheros

$15.00

Pear Bread

$5.00

Salmon Benedict

$19.00

Seasonal Scone

$8.00

Shroom Scramble

$17.00

Steak and Eggs

$29.00

Traditional Breakfast

$13.00

2 eggs any style, bacon or chicken apple sausage, and toast. Served with home potatoes or fresh fruit

Tri Tip Skillet

$18.00

Wild Mushroom Benedict

$15.00

Kid's Menu (Kids 10 years old and under please)

Kid's Burger

$12.00

Bun only with French Fries

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Kid's Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Served with a choice of fries, mash or veggies

Kid's Pizza

$10.00

Pepperoni option available

Kids Cheese Scramble

$6.00

Kid's Pancake (short stack)

$7.00

Kid's Traditional Breakfast

$8.00

Egg, bacon and english muffin

Kid's Dessert

$3.00

Single scoop of vanilla bean ice cream with chocolate sauce

Sides & Adds

1 egg

$2.00

2 eggs

$4.00

Add Cheese

$1.00

Bacon

$5.50

Chix-Apple Sausage

$4.50

Home Potatoes

$4.00

Oatmeal

$7.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Bread-Baguette

$2.00

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

Side Fruit

$4.50

Side Green Salad

$7.00

Side Grilled Chix

$7.00

Side Guacamole

$3.50

Side Hash Browns

$5.00

Side Prawns

$10.00

Side Salmon

$11.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Side Toast

$2.00

Scoop Tuna

$5.00

Chips & Candy

Chips

$2.00

Cliff Bar

$4.00

Jerky

$5.00

M&M's

$3.00

M&M's Peanuts

$2.00

Nuts & Choc

$2.00

Peanuts

$1.00

Red Vines

$3.00

Skittles

$2.00

Snickers

$2.00

Twix

$2.00

Cookies

$3.00

Specials

Prime Rib-12oz

$39.00

Prime Rib-16oz

$45.00

Vegetarian Pasta

$15.00

Prawn Ceviche

$12.00

Queso Fundido

$16.00

Chicken Mole

$24.00

Short Rib Birria

$28.00

Chile Relleno

$24.00

Vanilla Flan

$8.00

Churros

$9.00

Modelo Bucket

$20.00

Corona Bucket

$20.00

Pitcher Quince

$50.00

Pitcher Melgarita

$50.00

Mask

$0.91

Father's Day BBQ

$32.00

Sport Specials

Calarmari-Sport

$8.00

Garlic Bread-Sport

$3.00

Nachos-Sport

$8.00

Wings

$8.00

Coffee Drinks

Americano

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Single Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$4.00

Single Cappuccino

$4.25

Double Cappuccino

$5.00

Single Latte

$4.25

Double Latte

$5.00

Single Mocha

$4.25

Double Mocha

$5.00

Machiato

$4.00

Bailey’s & Coffee

$11.00

Mexican Coffee

$11.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Keoke Coffee

$11.00

Courvoisier VSOP

$14.00

Germain Robin

$23.00

GLS Grahams 10 Year Tawny

$10.00

GLS Grahams 20 Year Tawny

$14.00

GLS Grahams 6 Grapes

$9.00

GLS Malmsey Madeira 1985

$25.00

Hennessy VS

$12.00

Remy VS

$15.00

Remy XO

$36.00

Kids Drinks

Kids Apple Juice

$2.50

Kids Choco Milk

$3.50

Kids Coke

$2.50

Kids Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Kids Diet Coke

$2.50

Kids Ginger Ale

$2.50

Kids Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Kids Lemonade

$2.50

Kids Milk

$3.50

Kids Orange Juice

$3.00

Kids Rootbeer

$2.50

Kids Roy Rodger

$3.00

Kids Shirley

$3.00

Kids Sprite

$2.50

NA Drinks

Apple Juice

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Dec Coffee

$2.50

Centr Spark. W-CBD

$6.00

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Ice Cup/bag

$0.91

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Rootbeer

$3.50

Roy Rodger

$3.50

Shirley

$3.50

Soda

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

V8

$4.00

Refill Coke

Refill Cranberry

Refill Diet

Refill Ginger

Refill Lemonade

$1.00

Refill Palmer

$1.00

Refill Rootbeer

Refill Roy Roger

Refill Shirley

Refill Soda Water

Refill Sprite

Refill Tonic

Virgin Mary

$7.00

Virgin Mojito

$7.00

Pitcher Juice

$10.00

NA Drinks Cooler

Coke Bottle

$3.00

Diet Coke Bottle

$3.00

Sprite Bottle

$3.00

Gatorade

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Liquid Death

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Diet

$4.00

Vitamin Water

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Pellegrino-LG

$7.00

Pellegrino-SM

$4.00

Sports Special

Sport Draft Beer

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1700 Coyote Point Dr, San Mateo, CA 94401

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Wursthall
orange star4.0 • 790
310 Baldwin Ave San Mateo, CA 94401
View restaurantnext
Porterhouse Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
60 East Third Avenue San Mateo, CA 94401
View restaurantnext
Pausa Bar & Cookery - San Mateo - 223 E. 4th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
223 E. 4th Ave San Mateo, CA 94401
View restaurantnext
Mykonos - Meze House
orange star5.0 • 1
226 Lorton Ave Burlingame, CA 94010
View restaurantnext
Jack's Restaurant and Bar - San Mateo
orange starNo Reviews
1750 S. El Camino Real San Mateo, CA 94402
View restaurantnext
Maverick Jack's
orange star4.7 • 5,417
1190 California Drive Burlingame, CA 94010
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Mateo

Pacific Catch - San Mateo
orange star4.5 • 8,978
243 South B Street San Mateo, CA 94401
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings San Mateo - San Mateo
orange star4.6 • 5,821
206 S B St. San Mateo, CA 94401
View restaurantnext
Cuban Kitchen
orange star4.8 • 3,485
3799 S EL CAMINO REAL SAN MATEO, CA 94403
View restaurantnext
Shiki Japanese Restaurant - Laurelwood (Hillsdale)
orange star4.5 • 2,454
1332 W HILLSDALE BLVD San Mateo, CA 94403
View restaurantnext
LUCETI'S ON 25TH AVE
orange star4.6 • 1,775
109 W 25th Ave San Mateo, CA 94403
View restaurantnext
C Food Crush
orange star4.0 • 1,455
251 South B St San Mateo, CA 94401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Mateo
Burlingame
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
San Carlos
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Redwood City
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
San Bruno
review star
No reviews yet
Pacifica
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
South San Francisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Half Moon Bay
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Menlo Park
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston