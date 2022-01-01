Chili in San Mateo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings San Mateo

206 S B St., San Mateo

Avg 4.6 (5821 reviews)
Takeout
LRG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS$5.69
LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES$5.99
REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES$4.99
More about Fire Wings San Mateo
Item pic

 

Southern Spice Indian Kitchen - San Mateo

139 South B St, San Mateo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chili Baby Corn$8.99
Crispy fried baby corn tossed in inhouse hot garlic sauce with fresh chili
Madras Crispy Chili Parotta (V)$9.99
Diamond shaped cut crispy bread tossed with house favorite spicy sauce
More about Southern Spice Indian Kitchen - San Mateo
Item pic

 

Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Mateo

1750 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo

No reviews yet
Takeout
BEEF CHILI
homemade all natural angus beef chili with cheddar cheese, chopped red and green onion
CHILI & CHEESE OMELETTE$15.50
homemade all-natural angus beef chili, cheddar cheese, green onion, sour cream. served with yukon gold hash browns and choice of toast
CHILI NACHOS$11.95
homemade all-natural angus beef chili, cheddar cheese, pickled jalapenos, sour cream, green onion, pico de gallo
More about Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Mateo
Berkshire-Duroc Pork Wonton w/ Chili Sauce 红油猪肉小抄手 image

 

Dough Zone - San Mateo

111 E 4th Street, San Mateo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Berkshire-Duroc Pork Wonton w/ Chili Sauce 红油猪肉小抄手$5.95
Berkshire-Duroc Pork wonton in spicy chili sauce.
Fried Wonton w/ Chili Sauce (6) 香煎红油大馄饨$5.95
Fried wontons with chicken & veggie filling. One that is crunchy and chewy on the outside, while juicy and flavorful on the inside. Layered spicy flavor sauce on the side.
Chicken Veggie Wonton w/ Chili Sauce 红油菜肉大馄饨$5.95
Chicken wonton soaked in our house special chili sauce.
More about Dough Zone - San Mateo
Item pic

 

Wursthall

310 Baldwin Ave, San Mateo

Avg 4 (790 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pickled Fresno Chilies (8 oz)$8.00
These quick pickled Fresno Chilies are an awesome addition to add a little cold crunch and plenty of heat to a dish.
More about Wursthall

