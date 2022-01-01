Chili in San Mateo
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Fire Wings San Mateo
206 S B St., San Mateo
|LRG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS
|$5.69
|LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES
|$5.99
|REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES
|$4.99
Southern Spice Indian Kitchen - San Mateo
139 South B St, San Mateo
|Crispy Chili Baby Corn
|$8.99
Crispy fried baby corn tossed in inhouse hot garlic sauce with fresh chili
|Madras Crispy Chili Parotta (V)
|$9.99
Diamond shaped cut crispy bread tossed with house favorite spicy sauce
Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Mateo
1750 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo
|BEEF CHILI
homemade all natural angus beef chili with cheddar cheese, chopped red and green onion
|CHILI & CHEESE OMELETTE
|$15.50
homemade all-natural angus beef chili, cheddar cheese, green onion, sour cream. served with yukon gold hash browns and choice of toast
|CHILI NACHOS
|$11.95
homemade all-natural angus beef chili, cheddar cheese, pickled jalapenos, sour cream, green onion, pico de gallo
Dough Zone - San Mateo
111 E 4th Street, San Mateo
|Berkshire-Duroc Pork Wonton w/ Chili Sauce 红油猪肉小抄手
|$5.95
Berkshire-Duroc Pork wonton in spicy chili sauce.
|Fried Wonton w/ Chili Sauce (6) 香煎红油大馄饨
|$5.95
Fried wontons with chicken & veggie filling. One that is crunchy and chewy on the outside, while juicy and flavorful on the inside. Layered spicy flavor sauce on the side.
|Chicken Veggie Wonton w/ Chili Sauce 红油菜肉大馄饨
|$5.95
Chicken wonton soaked in our house special chili sauce.