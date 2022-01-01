San Mateo sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in San Mateo

The Refuge image

 

The Refuge

66 31st Ave., San Mateo

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Reuben$20.95
Pastrami, sauerkraut, melted swiss, crazy russian dressing, toasted rye. Served w/ pickles & pickled red onions.
Cheddar Burger$16.00
Cheddar cheese, vine-ripened tomatoes, romaine lettuce, and red onion on side.
Pastrami Burger$18.95
Gracie Creek chuck burger, sliced pastrami, melted swiss, sauerkraut and russian dressing served on a burger bun
More about The Refuge
Cuban Kitchen, home of the Best Cubano image

SANDWICHES

Cuban Kitchen, home of the Best Cubano

3799 S EL CAMINO REAL, SAN MATEO

Avg 4.8 (3485 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Beef Empanada$4.50
*contains nutmeg
the "Best" Cubano S'wich$13.99
ham, pork, mojo, cheese, mustard, pickle
Chicken Schnitzel - Milanesa$17.99
1/2 lb of super flavorful, breaded chicken breast served with your choice of two sides, please select from the available options
More about Cuban Kitchen, home of the Best Cubano
53 Beach Hut Deli image

 

53 Beach Hut Deli

1798 S Delaware Street, San Mateo

TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Shark Bite$7.50
Ham, BBQ sauce, Tabasco®, Swiss, cream cheese, onions, lettuce & mayo on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 550Cal. Regular: 1090Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
Sunburn
Grilled chicken, buffalo wing sauce, monterey jack, onions, bacon, ranch & lettuce. Toasted french roll. Dude: 490Cal/ Regular: 920Cal/ Large: 1200Cal/ X-Large: 1630Cal
Righteous Reuben
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, onions, sauerkraut, mustard, pickles & 1000 Island on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 470Cal/ Regular: 880Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
More about 53 Beach Hut Deli

