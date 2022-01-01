San Mateo sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in San Mateo
The Refuge
66 31st Ave., San Mateo
|Popular items
|Reuben
|$20.95
Pastrami, sauerkraut, melted swiss, crazy russian dressing, toasted rye. Served w/ pickles & pickled red onions.
|Cheddar Burger
|$16.00
Cheddar cheese, vine-ripened tomatoes, romaine lettuce, and red onion on side.
|Pastrami Burger
|$18.95
Gracie Creek chuck burger, sliced pastrami, melted swiss, sauerkraut and russian dressing served on a burger bun
SANDWICHES
Cuban Kitchen, home of the Best Cubano
3799 S EL CAMINO REAL, SAN MATEO
|Popular items
|Beef Empanada
|$4.50
*contains nutmeg
|the "Best" Cubano S'wich
|$13.99
ham, pork, mojo, cheese, mustard, pickle
|Chicken Schnitzel - Milanesa
|$17.99
1/2 lb of super flavorful, breaded chicken breast served with your choice of two sides, please select from the available options
53 Beach Hut Deli
1798 S Delaware Street, San Mateo
|Popular items
|Shark Bite
|$7.50
Ham, BBQ sauce, Tabasco®, Swiss, cream cheese, onions, lettuce & mayo on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 550Cal. Regular: 1090Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
|Sunburn
Grilled chicken, buffalo wing sauce, monterey jack, onions, bacon, ranch & lettuce. Toasted french roll. Dude: 490Cal/ Regular: 920Cal/ Large: 1200Cal/ X-Large: 1630Cal
|Righteous Reuben
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, onions, sauerkraut, mustard, pickles & 1000 Island on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 470Cal/ Regular: 880Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*