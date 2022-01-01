San Mateo burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in San Mateo

The Refuge image

 

The Refuge

66 31st Ave., San Mateo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Reuben$20.95
Pastrami, sauerkraut, melted swiss, crazy russian dressing, toasted rye. Served w/ pickles & pickled red onions.
Cheddar Burger$16.00
Cheddar cheese, vine-ripened tomatoes, romaine lettuce, and red onion on side.
Pastrami Burger$18.95
Gracie Creek chuck burger, sliced pastrami, melted swiss, sauerkraut and russian dressing served on a burger bun
More about The Refuge
Bay Meadows, San Mateo image

 

Bay Meadows, San Mateo

3081 South Delaware Street, San Mateo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chalet$12.49
Swiss, Cremini Mushrooms, Greens, Tomato, and House Sauce.
Create Your Own$9.99
Create your own style
The Fry-Fecta$10.49
All Three Fries
More about Bay Meadows, San Mateo
Jacks Prime image

 

Jacks Prime

3723 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Texacali$16.00
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken filet, black beans roasted corn, avocado, tortilla strips, and home made salsa served with chipotle vinaigrette dressing.
Jack's Prime Classic$13.95
Sea salt & black pepper, iceberg lettuce, kosher dill pickle, red onion, tomatoes, Mavericks Burger Sauce served on an American bun! Add cheese: American, Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Pepper Jack or Blue Cheese
Ultimate Bacon$16.95
Cheddar cheese, hickory smoked bacon, tomato, iceberg lettuce, maple bacon mayo on an American Bun
More about Jacks Prime

