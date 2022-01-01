San Mateo burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in San Mateo
The Refuge
66 31st Ave., San Mateo
|Popular items
|Reuben
|$20.95
Pastrami, sauerkraut, melted swiss, crazy russian dressing, toasted rye. Served w/ pickles & pickled red onions.
|Cheddar Burger
|$16.00
Cheddar cheese, vine-ripened tomatoes, romaine lettuce, and red onion on side.
|Pastrami Burger
|$18.95
Gracie Creek chuck burger, sliced pastrami, melted swiss, sauerkraut and russian dressing served on a burger bun
Bay Meadows, San Mateo
3081 South Delaware Street, San Mateo
|Popular items
|Chalet
|$12.49
Swiss, Cremini Mushrooms, Greens, Tomato, and House Sauce.
|Create Your Own
|$9.99
Create your own style
|The Fry-Fecta
|$10.49
All Three Fries
Jacks Prime
3723 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo
|Popular items
|Texacali
|$16.00
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken filet, black beans roasted corn, avocado, tortilla strips, and home made salsa served with chipotle vinaigrette dressing.
|Jack's Prime Classic
|$13.95
Sea salt & black pepper, iceberg lettuce, kosher dill pickle, red onion, tomatoes, Mavericks Burger Sauce served on an American bun! Add cheese: American, Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Pepper Jack or Blue Cheese
|Ultimate Bacon
|$16.95
Cheddar cheese, hickory smoked bacon, tomato, iceberg lettuce, maple bacon mayo on an American Bun