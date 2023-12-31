Mr. Pickles San Mateo 1432 S El Camino Real
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1432 South El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA 94402
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jack's Restaurant and Bar - San Mateo
No Reviews
1750 S. El Camino Real San Mateo, CA 94402
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Mateo
Shiki Japanese Restaurant - Laurelwood (Hillsdale)
4.5 • 2,454
1332 W HILLSDALE BLVD San Mateo, CA 94403
View restaurant