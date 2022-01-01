Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Burlingame

Go
Burlingame restaurants
Toast

Burlingame restaurants that serve greek salad

Item pic

 

Mediterranean Kitchen

270 Lorton Avenue, Burlingame

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GREEK SALAD$9.95
Hearts Of Romaine, Tomatoes, Imported Kalamata Olives, Cucumber, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Feta Cheese & Vinaigrette
More about Mediterranean Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Rise Pizzeria

1451 Burlingame Avenue, Burlingame

Avg 4.6 (5624 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Greek Salad$16.00
mixed baby greens, feta, cucumber, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, red onions, lemon herb vinaigrette
More about Rise Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Jack's Restaurant & Bar - Newark

1029 Newpark Mall Rd, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GREEK SALAD$12.95
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, herb vinaigrette
More about Jack's Restaurant & Bar - Newark

