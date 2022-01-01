Grilled chicken in Burlingame
Jack's Restaurant and Bar - Newark
1029 Newpark Mall Rd, Newark
|FAMILY GRILLED BREAST OF CHICKEN
|$65.00
Feeds 4-6 people. Grilled breast of chicken with seasonal vegetables and choice of starch.
With garlic bread and choice of green salad or caesar salad.
|FAMILY GRILLED CHICKEN SKEWERS
|$45.00
Feeds 4-6 people. Grilled all-natural breast meat with rice, tzatziki, greek salad and pita bread.
|K - GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST
|$7.95
French fries or vegetables