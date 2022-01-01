Burlingame salad spots you'll love
Must-try salad spots in Burlingame
More about Mediterranean Kitchen
Mediterranean Kitchen
270 Lorton Avenue, Burlingame
|Popular items
|GREEK SALAD
|$9.95
Hearts Of Romaine, Tomatoes, Imported Kalamata Olives, Cucumber, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Feta Cheese & Vinaigrette
|MIX COMBO GRILL
|$21.95
Kofte, Chicken Souvlaki, Lamb Shish Kebab, Lamb & Beef Gyros and Chicken Gyros. Serve with rice, salad, hummus and pita bread.
|CHICKEN GYRO PLATE
|$14.95
Slow Cooked, Thinly Sliced, Marinated Chicken Meat. Serve with rice, salad, hummus and pita bread.
More about Pizzeria Delfina
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Pizzeria Delfina
1444 Burlingame Ave, Burlingame
|Popular items
|Neopolitan Meatballs in Sugo
|$18.00
pork, beef, and veal meatballs, tomato, crostini
|Saffron Arancini
|$9.00
risotto-mozzarella fritters
|Insalata Tricolore
|$14.00
arugula, radicchio, endive, lemon vinaigrette, grana padano
More about Blue Line Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS
Blue Line Pizza
1108 Burlingame Ave, Burlingame
|Popular items
|Small Cheese
|$17.95
Create your own & add your favorite toppings
** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below
|Small Blue Line
|$22.40
AKA the “Little Star”. Spinach blended with ricotta & feta, mushrooms, onions, garlic, mozzarella & marinara sauce
|Large Half-n-Half
Mix and match! Your choice of half and half of your favorite Specialty Pizzas