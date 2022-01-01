Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burlingame salad spots you'll love

Burlingame restaurants
Must-try salad spots in Burlingame

Mediterranean Kitchen

270 Lorton Avenue, Burlingame

GREEK SALAD$9.95
Hearts Of Romaine, Tomatoes, Imported Kalamata Olives, Cucumber, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Feta Cheese & Vinaigrette
MIX COMBO GRILL$21.95
Kofte, Chicken Souvlaki, Lamb Shish Kebab, Lamb & Beef Gyros and Chicken Gyros. Serve with rice, salad, hummus and pita bread.
CHICKEN GYRO PLATE$14.95
Slow Cooked, Thinly Sliced, Marinated Chicken Meat. Serve with rice, salad, hummus and pita bread.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Pizzeria Delfina

1444 Burlingame Ave, Burlingame

Avg 4.5 (5852 reviews)
Neopolitan Meatballs in Sugo$18.00
pork, beef, and veal meatballs, tomato, crostini
Saffron Arancini$9.00
risotto-mozzarella fritters
Insalata Tricolore$14.00
arugula, radicchio, endive, lemon vinaigrette, grana padano
PIZZA • SALADS

Blue Line Pizza

1108 Burlingame Ave, Burlingame

Avg 4.6 (8407 reviews)
Small Cheese$17.95
Create your own & add your favorite toppings
** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below
Small Blue Line$22.40
AKA the “Little Star”. Spinach blended with ricotta & feta, mushrooms, onions, garlic, mozzarella & marinara sauce
Large Half-n-Half
Mix and match! Your choice of half and half of your favorite Specialty Pizzas
