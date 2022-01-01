Pies in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve pies
PIZZA
Goat Hill Pizza
300 Connecticut Street, San Francisco
|Large Porky Pie
|$34.95
bacon, roasted garlic, red onion, garlic cream sauce
|Medium Porky Pie
|$29.70
bacon, roasted garlic, red onion, garlic cream sauce
|Small Porky Pie
|$22.95
bacon, roasted garlic, red onion, garlic cream sauce
Little Star Pizza - Valencia
400 Valencia Street, San Francisco
|16" Large Thin White Pie
|$33.00
Garlic-infused olive oil, zucchini, tomatoes, feta. No tomato sauce.
|12" Small GF White Pie
|$29.00
Garlic-infused olive oil, zucchini, tomatoes, feta. No tomato sauce.
|12" Deep White Pie
|$33.00
Garlic-infused olive oil, zucchini, tomatoes, feta. The Deep Dish version of this pizza is topped with tomato sauce. Please note "No Sauce" if you do not want tomato sauce included.
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Brenda's Meat & Three
919 Divisadero St, San Francisco
|Pie Du Jour
|$8.50
flour+water pizzeria
702 Valencia St., San Francisco
|Clam Pie
|$23.00
white clam, fennel, capers, oregano, parmesan
|Burrata Pie
|$22.00
tomato, fresh burrata, basil, chili oil, lemon
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Square Pie Guys
1077 Mission St, San Francisco
|Souvla Pie Guys
|$24.50
garlic ricotta cream, herb marinated chicken, mizithra cheese, navel orange, shaved fennel, pickled red onion, granch drizzle, pea sprouts
It's a salad, it's a pizza, it's Souvla Pie Guys! We've teamed up with one of our fav spots to create a pizza that is Granch-y good. With bright pops of navel orange, and mizithra cheese baked on, you might exclaim “Opa!”, just don’t drop your plate
Souvla is a group of modern fast-fine Greek restaurants with locations throughout San Francisco inspired by casual souvlaki joints found throughout Greece.
5% of proceeds from this pie go to La Cocina, a non-profit kitchen incubator in the Bay Area that supporting food entrepreneurs.
*We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*
*Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
Pizzeria Delfina
3611 18th Street, San Francisco
|Frozen Pepperoni Pie
|$23.00
Buy now and cook later!
|Vegan Pie
|$18.00
tomato sauce, your choice of three toppings
|Calabrese Pie
|$25.00
eggplant, torpedo onion, ‘nduja, chili, caciocavallo
The Pizza Place on Noriega
3901 Noriega Street, San Francisco
|Timmy's Pie (Vegan Style) 14"
|$25.50
Vegan pesto, crispy potatoes, roasted red peppers, mushroom, mini tomatoes & caramelized onions
|Timmy's Pie (Vegan Style) 20"
|$33.50
Vegan pesto, crispy potatoes, roasted red peppers, mushroom, mini tomatoes & caramelized onions
SANDWICHES
Media Noche
3465 19th street, San Francisco
|Key Lime Pie Bar
|$4.50
Tangy lime custard, buttery Biscoff crust
Norcina
3251 Pierce Street, San Francisco
|Pistacchio Pie
|$21.00
mortadella, roasted garlic, talleggio, pistachio crema, buffalo mozzarella
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Grubstake Diner
1525 Pine St, San Francisco
|OUR FAMOUS APPLE PIE
|$9.75
apples baked in cinnamon & brown sugar
|GEORGIA PEACH PIE
|$9.75
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
3509 California Street, San Francisco
|Key Lime Pie - 9"
|$29.95
Creamy custard key lime filling, topped with fresh whipped cream
Stonemill Matcha
561 Valencia St, San Francisco
|Matcha Cream Pie
|$7.50
Silky matcha custard, fluffy citrus cream and buttery flakey pie crust.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Liberties
998 Guerrero St, San Francisco
|Cottage Pie
|$16.00
Ground Lamb and Beef, Summer Vegetables, topped with creamy mashed potatoes
B Star Bar
127 Clement, San Francisco
|Thai Curry Pot Pie
Salmon or Chicken, potato, carrot, mushroom in a green Thai curry sauce, wrapped in a flaky puff pastry. Served with side salad.
PIZZA
BrewVino, SF
2706 24th street, San Francisco
|Meat Pie
|$25.00
Red sauce, fennel garlic sausage, pepperoni, bacon, red onion, three cheese blend
|Sausage & Mushroom Pie
|$23.00
Red sauce, three cheese blend, fennel sausage, mixed mushroom medley
SANDWICHES
Noosh
2001 Fillmore Street, San Francisco
|Braised Greens Pie
|$21.00
Mozzarella and manouri cheeses, pumpkin seed chermoula, Sauteed leafy brassica.
|Aleppo Chicken Pie
|$22.00
tomato sauce, halloumi, avocado, sumac veggies, labneh tahini.. "Sumac veggies come in separate box"
|Doner Pie
|$24.00
grass-fed beef and lamb, mozzarella, tomato, sumac veggies, fermented jalapeno zhug, labneh tahini
Amici's
2200 Lombard St., San Francisco
|GF VEGAN PIE (v)
|$29.75
daiya vegan cheese, baby spinach, roasted red peppers, red onions, tomatoes, fresh basil (no tomato sauce)
|HALF BAKED VEGAN PIE (v)
daiya vegan cheese, baby spinach, roasted red peppers, red onions, tomatoes, fresh basil (no tomato sauce)
PIZZA
Little Star Pizza
846 Divisadero Street, San Francisco
|Square Pie
|$22.00
10" x 14". Garlic & rosemary crust, with a blend of mozzarella and fontina. Red sauce on top. Limit 3 toppings. Only a handful available per night.
Amici's
60 Morris St., San Francisco
|GR VEGAN PIE (v)
|$29.75
daiya vegan cheese, baby spinach, roasted red peppers, red onions, tomatoes, fresh basil (no tomato sauce)
|VEGAN PIE (v)
daiya vegan cheese, baby spinach, roasted red peppers, red onions, tomatoes, fresh basil (no tomato sauce)
|HALF BAKED VEGAN PIE (v)
daiya vegan cheese, baby spinach, roasted red peppers, red onions, tomatoes, fresh basil (no tomato sauce)
SALADS
Blue Plate
3218 Mission Street, San Francisco
|Key Lime Pie
|$12.00
|Whole Key Lime Pie
|$38.00
SusieCakes
409 Bryant St, San Francisco
|Apple Crumble Pie - 9"
|$34.95
AVAILABLE 11/3 - 12/24 ONLY -- Apples baked in a flaky crust and featuring our signature crumble topping.
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Brenda's French Soul Food-----
652 Polk St, San Francisco
|Pie Du Jour
|$8.50
Birdsong
1085 Mission Street, San Francisco
|Strawberry Pie (until 6/11)
|$14.00
Flaky pie crust lined with a thin layer of dark chocolate, filled with vanilla cheesecake and topped with strawberry rhubarb jam.
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$25.00
Chicken, Bechamel Sauce, Parker House Rolls, Chocolate Chip Cookie.
The Napper Tandy
3200 24th st, San Francisco
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$17.95
Tender chicken breast , vegetables in a hearty sauce topped with puff pastry
PIZZA
Ragazza
311 Divisadero St, San Francisco
|Asparagus Pie
|$22.00
Local Asparagus w/ provolone, mozzarella, ricotta, chili flake, preserved lemon & smoked bacon
|Kids Pie - Cheese & Sauce
|$10.00
10" Pie for the Kiddos. Tomato sauce & mozzarella. Nothing else. No herbs or other green things!
|Kids Pie - Cheese (No Sauce)
|$10.00
10" pie for the Kiddos. Just cheese, no tomato sauce & no green herbs!
U :Dessert Story
3489 16th. St., San Francisco
|WHOLE PIE - HOJICHA BANOFFEE
|$75.00
!!All Whole Cake Available for Same Day Pick Up!!
Liholiho Yacht Club
871 Sutter St, San Francisco
|hand pie
|$6.00
caramel apple hand pie, 5 spice cinnamon apples, caramelized white chocolate cream
Pizzeria Delfina
2406 California Street, San Francisco
|Clam Pie
|$25.00
Cherrystone clams, tomato, oregano, pecorino, hot peppers
|Fryer Creek Pie
|$24.00
pesto, summer squash, 2 farm eggs, pecorino, mozzarella
|Prosciutto Pie
|$21.00
Prosciutto di Parma, caciocavallo, mozzarella, panna, arugula
PIZZA
Goat Hill Pizza
170 West Portal Ave, San Francisco
|Small Porky Pie
|$22.95
bacon, roasted garlic, red onion, garlic cream sauce
|Large Porky Pie
|$34.95
bacon, roasted garlic, red onion, garlic cream sauce
|Medium Porky Pie
|$29.70
bacon, roasted garlic, red onion, garlic cream sauce
TACKO
3115 Fillmore St., San Francisco
|CHOCOLATE CREAM PIE
|$6.00
Homemade pie crust filled with chocolate ganache filled with whipped cream and chocolate shavings
|COCONUT CREAM PIE
|$6.00
Toasted coconut filling topped with fresh whipped cream on a classic pie crust.
|KEY LIME PIE (GF)
|$6.00
Gluten Free Graham Cracker Crust, Key Lime Custard, and whip cream cream topping
- 2