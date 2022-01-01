Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
San Francisco restaurants that serve pies

Goat Hill Pizza image

PIZZA

Goat Hill Pizza

300 Connecticut Street, San Francisco

Avg 3.7 (1544 reviews)
Takeout
Large Porky Pie$34.95
bacon, roasted garlic, red onion, garlic cream sauce
Medium Porky Pie$29.70
bacon, roasted garlic, red onion, garlic cream sauce
Small Porky Pie$22.95
bacon, roasted garlic, red onion, garlic cream sauce
More about Goat Hill Pizza
Little Star Pizza - Valencia image

 

Little Star Pizza - Valencia

400 Valencia Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
16" Large Thin White Pie$33.00
Garlic-infused olive oil, zucchini, tomatoes, feta. No tomato sauce.
12" Small GF White Pie$29.00
Garlic-infused olive oil, zucchini, tomatoes, feta. No tomato sauce.
12" Deep White Pie$33.00
Garlic-infused olive oil, zucchini, tomatoes, feta. The Deep Dish version of this pizza is topped with tomato sauce. Please note "No Sauce" if you do not want tomato sauce included.
More about Little Star Pizza - Valencia
Brenda's Meat & Three image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Brenda's Meat & Three

919 Divisadero St, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (6362 reviews)
Takeout
Pie Du Jour$8.50
More about Brenda's Meat & Three
Item pic

 

flour+water pizzeria

702 Valencia St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Clam Pie$23.00
white clam, fennel, capers, oregano, parmesan
Burrata Pie$22.00
tomato, fresh burrata, basil, chili oil, lemon
More about flour+water pizzeria
Item pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Square Pie Guys

1077 Mission St, San Francisco

Avg 4.8 (14043 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Souvla Pie Guys$24.50
garlic ricotta cream, herb marinated chicken, mizithra cheese, navel orange, shaved fennel, pickled red onion, granch drizzle, pea sprouts
It's a salad, it's a pizza, it's Souvla Pie Guys! We've teamed up with one of our fav spots to create a pizza that is Granch-y good. With bright pops of navel orange, and mizithra cheese baked on, you might exclaim “Opa!”, just don’t drop your plate
Souvla is a group of modern fast-fine Greek restaurants with locations throughout San Francisco inspired by casual souvlaki joints found throughout Greece.
5% of proceeds from this pie go to La Cocina, a non-profit kitchen incubator in the Bay Area that supporting food entrepreneurs.
*We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*
*Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
More about Square Pie Guys
Item pic

 

Pizzeria Delfina

3611 18th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Frozen Pepperoni Pie$23.00
Buy now and cook later!
Vegan Pie$18.00
tomato sauce, your choice of three toppings
Calabrese Pie$25.00
eggplant, torpedo onion, ‘nduja, chili, caciocavallo
More about Pizzeria Delfina
The Pizza Place on Noriega image

 

The Pizza Place on Noriega

3901 Noriega Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Timmy's Pie (Vegan Style) 14"$25.50
Vegan pesto, crispy potatoes, roasted red peppers, mushroom, mini tomatoes & caramelized onions
Timmy's Pie (Vegan Style) 20"$33.50
Vegan pesto, crispy potatoes, roasted red peppers, mushroom, mini tomatoes & caramelized onions
More about The Pizza Place on Noriega
Media Noche image

SANDWICHES

Media Noche

3465 19th street, San Francisco

Avg 4 (420 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie Bar$4.50
Tangy lime custard, buttery Biscoff crust
More about Media Noche
Consumer pic

 

Norcina

3251 Pierce Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pistacchio Pie$21.00
mortadella, roasted garlic, talleggio, pistachio crema, buffalo mozzarella
More about Norcina
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Grubstake Diner

1525 Pine St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (3623 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
OUR FAMOUS APPLE PIE$9.75
apples baked in cinnamon & brown sugar
GEORGIA PEACH PIE$9.75
More about Grubstake Diner
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

3509 California Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.1 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie - 9"$29.95
Creamy custard key lime filling, topped with fresh whipped cream
More about SusieCakes
Matcha Cream Pie image

 

Stonemill Matcha

561 Valencia St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Matcha Cream Pie$7.50
Silky matcha custard, fluffy citrus cream and buttery flakey pie crust.
More about Stonemill Matcha
The Liberties image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Liberties

998 Guerrero St, San Francisco

Avg 4 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cottage Pie$16.00
Ground Lamb and Beef, Summer Vegetables, topped with creamy mashed potatoes
More about The Liberties
B Star Bar image

 

B Star Bar

127 Clement, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Curry Pot Pie
Salmon or Chicken, potato, carrot, mushroom in a green Thai curry sauce, wrapped in a flaky puff pastry. Served with side salad.
More about B Star Bar
Item pic

PIZZA

BrewVino, SF

2706 24th street, San Francisco

Avg 5 (45 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Meat Pie$25.00
Red sauce, fennel garlic sausage, pepperoni, bacon, red onion, three cheese blend
Sausage & Mushroom Pie$23.00
Red sauce, three cheese blend, fennel sausage, mixed mushroom medley
More about BrewVino, SF
Aleppo Chicken image

SANDWICHES

Noosh

2001 Fillmore Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1077 reviews)
Takeout
Braised Greens Pie$21.00
Mozzarella and manouri cheeses, pumpkin seed chermoula, Sauteed leafy brassica.
Aleppo Chicken Pie$22.00
tomato sauce, halloumi, avocado, sumac veggies, labneh tahini.. "Sumac veggies come in separate box"
Doner Pie$24.00
grass-fed beef and lamb, mozzarella, tomato, sumac veggies, fermented jalapeno zhug, labneh tahini
More about Noosh
Item pic

 

Amici's

2200 Lombard St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF VEGAN PIE (v)$29.75
daiya vegan cheese, baby spinach, roasted red peppers, red onions, tomatoes, fresh basil (no tomato sauce)
HALF BAKED VEGAN PIE (v)
daiya vegan cheese, baby spinach, roasted red peppers, red onions, tomatoes, fresh basil (no tomato sauce)
More about Amici's
Little Star Pizza image

PIZZA

Little Star Pizza

846 Divisadero Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.8 (3305 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Square Pie$22.00
10" x 14". Garlic & rosemary crust, with a blend of mozzarella and fontina. Red sauce on top. Limit 3 toppings. Only a handful available per night.
More about Little Star Pizza
Item pic

 

Amici's

60 Morris St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GR VEGAN PIE (v)$29.75
daiya vegan cheese, baby spinach, roasted red peppers, red onions, tomatoes, fresh basil (no tomato sauce)
VEGAN PIE (v)
daiya vegan cheese, baby spinach, roasted red peppers, red onions, tomatoes, fresh basil (no tomato sauce)
HALF BAKED VEGAN PIE (v)
daiya vegan cheese, baby spinach, roasted red peppers, red onions, tomatoes, fresh basil (no tomato sauce)
More about Amici's
Blue Plate image

SALADS

Blue Plate

3218 Mission Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (3963 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$12.00
Whole Key Lime Pie$38.00
More about Blue Plate
Apple Crumble Pie - 9" image

 

SusieCakes

409 Bryant St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Crumble Pie - 9"$34.95
AVAILABLE 11/3 - 12/24 ONLY -- Apples baked in a flaky crust and featuring our signature crumble topping.
More about SusieCakes
Brenda's French Soul Food----- image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Brenda's French Soul Food-----

652 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (5556 reviews)
Takeout
Pie Du Jour$8.50
More about Brenda's French Soul Food-----
Strawberry Pie (until 6/11) image

 

Birdsong

1085 Mission Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (392 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry Pie (until 6/11)$14.00
Flaky pie crust lined with a thin layer of dark chocolate, filled with vanilla cheesecake and topped with strawberry rhubarb jam.
Chicken Pot Pie$25.00
Chicken, Bechamel Sauce, Parker House Rolls, Chocolate Chip Cookie.
More about Birdsong
The Napper Tandy image

 

The Napper Tandy

3200 24th st, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pot Pie$17.95
Tender chicken breast , vegetables in a hearty sauce topped with puff pastry
More about The Napper Tandy
Item pic

PIZZA

Ragazza

311 Divisadero St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (535 reviews)
Takeout
Asparagus Pie$22.00
Local Asparagus w/ provolone, mozzarella, ricotta, chili flake, preserved lemon & smoked bacon
Kids Pie - Cheese & Sauce$10.00
10" Pie for the Kiddos. Tomato sauce & mozzarella. Nothing else. No herbs or other green things!
Kids Pie - Cheese (No Sauce)$10.00
10" pie for the Kiddos. Just cheese, no tomato sauce & no green herbs!
More about Ragazza
Item pic

 

U :Dessert Story

3489 16th. St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
WHOLE PIE - HOJICHA BANOFFEE$75.00
!!All Whole Cake Available for Same Day Pick Up!!
More about U :Dessert Story
hand pie image

 

Liholiho Yacht Club

871 Sutter St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
hand pie$6.00
caramel apple hand pie, 5 spice cinnamon apples, caramelized white chocolate cream
More about Liholiho Yacht Club
Item pic

 

Pizzeria Delfina

2406 California Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Clam Pie$25.00
Cherrystone clams, tomato, oregano, pecorino, hot peppers
Fryer Creek Pie$24.00
pesto, summer squash, 2 farm eggs, pecorino, mozzarella
Prosciutto Pie$21.00
Prosciutto di Parma, caciocavallo, mozzarella, panna, arugula
More about Pizzeria Delfina
Goat Hill Pizza image

PIZZA

Goat Hill Pizza

170 West Portal Ave, San Francisco

Avg 3.7 (1544 reviews)
Takeout
Small Porky Pie$22.95
bacon, roasted garlic, red onion, garlic cream sauce
Large Porky Pie$34.95
bacon, roasted garlic, red onion, garlic cream sauce
Medium Porky Pie$29.70
bacon, roasted garlic, red onion, garlic cream sauce
More about Goat Hill Pizza
Item pic

 

TACKO

3115 Fillmore St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHOCOLATE CREAM PIE$6.00
Homemade pie crust filled with chocolate ganache filled with whipped cream and chocolate shavings
COCONUT CREAM PIE$6.00
Toasted coconut filling topped with fresh whipped cream on a classic pie crust.
KEY LIME PIE (GF)$6.00
Gluten Free Graham Cracker Crust, Key Lime Custard, and whip cream cream topping
More about TACKO

