Tiramisu in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve tiramisu
More about Delarosa
Delarosa
37 YERBA BUENA LANE, SAN FRANCISCO
|TIRAMISU
|$9.00
espreso-soaked ladyfingers with rum, mascarpone cream & cocoa *gluten *dairy *egg
More about Heroic Italian
Heroic Italian
572 Castro Street, San Francisco
|Tiramisu
|$9.00
Coffee and Zabaione cream on a layer of sponge cake soaked in espresso, dusted with cocoa powder.
More about Doppio Zero
Doppio Zero
395 Hayes Street, San Francisco
|Tiramisu
|$9.00
Homemade tiramisu with ladyfinger cookies soaked with espresso coffee, mascarpone cheese, cocoa
More about Pizzeria Delfina
Pizzeria Delfina
3611 18th Street, San Francisco
|Tiramisu
|$12.00
in the old style
More about Gram Cafe & Pancake
SMOKED SALMON • PANCAKES
Gram Cafe & Pancake
3251 20th Ave, San Francisco
|Premium Tiramisu
|$9.00
More about Gialina
PIZZA • SALADS
Gialina
2842 Diamond Street, San Francisco
|Tiramisu
|$8.00
Tiramisu, layers of ladyfingers soaked in brandied coffee with layers of mascarpone & cocoa powder.
More about Delarosa
Delarosa
2175 CHESTNUT STREET, SAN FRANCISCO
|TIRAMISU
|$9.00
espreso-soaked ladyfingers with rum, mascarpone cream & cocoa *gluten *dairy *egg
More about Che Fico Alimentari
Che Fico Alimentari
834 Divisadero Street, San Francisco
|Tiramisu (comes frozen)
|$18.00
(comes frozen) serves 2-3ppl
Coffee and liqueur-soaked ladyfinger sponge, mascarpone and shaved chocolate
|Tiramisu
|$15.00
More about Ragazza
PIZZA
Ragazza
311 Divisadero St, San Francisco
|Tiramisu*
|$8.00
Tiramisu- the original “pick me up!” Layers of mascarpone cream & ladyfingers dipped in espresso & then dusted with cocoa powder
*contains raw or undercooked egg
More about Pizzeria Delfina
Pizzeria Delfina
2406 California Street, San Francisco
|Tiramisu
|$12.00
in the old style
More about Zero Zero
PIZZA
Zero Zero
826 Folsom Street, San Francisco
|Tiramisu
|$8.00
Sponge Cake, Mascarpone, Sabayon, Espresso & Dark Rum