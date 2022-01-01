Union Square restaurants you'll love

Union Square's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Must-try Union Square restaurants

Earthbar image

SMOOTHIES

Earthbar

747 Market St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Blueberry Bliss$9.95
23g protein. Blueberry, banana, almond butter, hemp milk, Earthfusion protein.
Detox Greens$9.95
6g protein. Pineapple, spinach, banana, coconut water, Detox Tonic.
Berry Blaze$9.95
5g protein. Acai, raspberry, blueberry, strawberry, goji berry, banana, coconut water.
More about Earthbar
Flybird image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Flybird

35 kearny st, san francisco

Avg 4.4 (647 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Seoul Food$14.00
asian slaw, pickled daikon, shiso,
sesame mayo, and gochujang pepper sauce
Mexico City$14.00
black bean, avocado, cabbage slaw, pickled
radish, cotija cheese and chipotle aioli
Private Jet - Custom Salad$11.00
Create your own custom masterpiece!
More about Flybird
Bartlett Hall image

 

Bartlett Hall

242 O'FARRELL ST, SAN FRANCISCO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Wings$14.00
6 Breaded Organic Chicken wings with the sauce of your choice
Buffalo
Smoked BBQ
Habanero Hot!
Smoked Turkey Pressed Panini$16.00
House smoked turkey breast, provolone cheese, bourbon cranberry sauce, spinach in Acme focaccia bread
Passion Fruit Funsies
Passion Fruit Quick Sour - 4.5% ABV
A light, tart, and refreshing sour wheat ale loaded with Passion Fruit puree. Is it as complex as a traditional Belgian lambic? Of course not. Is it super tasty? You bet your bippy! Relax, it's just for funsies.
More about Bartlett Hall
Bluestem Restaurant & Market image

 

Bluestem Restaurant & Market

1 Yerba Buena Lane, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Roasted Beets$16.25
chilled-roasted beets, their greens, herb tahini, hazelnuts
Honolulu Hangover Cake$13.75
rum soaked german chocolate cake, coconut filling, marshmallow meringue* 7×7 Magazine’s The Big Eat San Francisco: 100 Things to Eat + Drink Before You Die – 2012 *
Spiced Delicata Squash$13.00
pecans, pomegranate, Herbs, lemon, olive oil, mint, parsley
More about Bluestem Restaurant & Market
Fisher Loft Restaurant image

 

Fisher Loft Restaurant

417 Stockton St, San Francisco

Avg 5 (15 reviews)
Takeout
More about Fisher Loft Restaurant
Colibri Mexican Bistro image

 

Colibri Mexican Bistro

438 Geary St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Colibri Mexican Bistro
