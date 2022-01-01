Union Square restaurants you'll love
SMOOTHIES
Earthbar
747 Market St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Blueberry Bliss
|$9.95
23g protein. Blueberry, banana, almond butter, hemp milk, Earthfusion protein.
|Detox Greens
|$9.95
6g protein. Pineapple, spinach, banana, coconut water, Detox Tonic.
|Berry Blaze
|$9.95
5g protein. Acai, raspberry, blueberry, strawberry, goji berry, banana, coconut water.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Flybird
35 kearny st, san francisco
|Popular items
|Seoul Food
|$14.00
asian slaw, pickled daikon, shiso,
sesame mayo, and gochujang pepper sauce
|Mexico City
|$14.00
black bean, avocado, cabbage slaw, pickled
radish, cotija cheese and chipotle aioli
|Private Jet - Custom Salad
|$11.00
Create your own custom masterpiece!
Bartlett Hall
242 O'FARRELL ST, SAN FRANCISCO
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings
|$14.00
6 Breaded Organic Chicken wings with the sauce of your choice
Buffalo
Smoked BBQ
Habanero Hot!
|Smoked Turkey Pressed Panini
|$16.00
House smoked turkey breast, provolone cheese, bourbon cranberry sauce, spinach in Acme focaccia bread
|Passion Fruit Funsies
Passion Fruit Quick Sour - 4.5% ABV
A light, tart, and refreshing sour wheat ale loaded with Passion Fruit puree. Is it as complex as a traditional Belgian lambic? Of course not. Is it super tasty? You bet your bippy! Relax, it's just for funsies.
Bluestem Restaurant & Market
1 Yerba Buena Lane, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Roasted Beets
|$16.25
chilled-roasted beets, their greens, herb tahini, hazelnuts
|Honolulu Hangover Cake
|$13.75
rum soaked german chocolate cake, coconut filling, marshmallow meringue* 7×7 Magazine’s The Big Eat San Francisco: 100 Things to Eat + Drink Before You Die – 2012 *
|Spiced Delicata Squash
|$13.00
pecans, pomegranate, Herbs, lemon, olive oil, mint, parsley