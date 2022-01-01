Go
Toast

SOOL Bar & Lounge

Come in and enjoy!

323 Grant Avenue

No reviews yet

Location

323 Grant Avenue

San Francisco CA

Sunday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fisher Loft Restaurant

No reviews yet

Our loft-style all-day restaurant, liquor bar and special event venue, is located on the 2nd floor of Palihotel San Francisco and features approachable food and cocktail menus, intended to encourage hotel guests and locals to mix and mingle morning, noon and night.

E&O Kitchen and Bar

No reviews yet

E&O Kitchen and Bar is a modern Asian restaurant and lounge in the heart of San Francisco’s vibrant Union Square just steps away from the Financial District. Executive Chef Sharon Nahm creates exciting and bold flavors in modern Asian dishes with influences from spice markets all across Asia. A sleek lounge offers guests a chance to enjoy shareable late night bites and creative cocktails. CURRENTLY OFFERING takeout, delivery and grab & go only during Covid-19 restrictions.

Cool Tea Bar Waverly

No reviews yet

We appreciate you!. Thank you for supporting your local small business.

Liholiho Yacht Club

No reviews yet

Heritage Driven Food made with California ingredients

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston