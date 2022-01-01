Russian Hill restaurants you'll love
Subpar Miniature Golf/Tea Square
Ghirardelli Square, San Francisco
|Iced Jasmine Tea
|$4.00
22 oz. Iced Jasmine Tea, no milk.
Optional boba pearls.
|Jasmine Milk Tea
|$4.50
22 oz. Iced Jasmine Tea with choice of milk product. Optional boba pearls.
|Iced Milk Coffee
|$4.50
22 oz. Iced Coffee with choice of milk product. Optional boba pearls.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The New Spot On Polk
2401 Polk St, San Francisco
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$16.00
TOPPED WITH OUR HOMEMADE GRAVY WITH TWO EGGS ANY STYLE,
HOUSE POTATOES AND CHOICE OF TOAST OR BISCUIT. (GRAVY CONTAINS ITALIAN SAUSAGE)
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$12.00
WITH SCRAMBLED EGGS, HARDWOOD SMOKED HONEY CURED BACON, AVOCADO AND CHEDDAR CHEESE WITH HOUSE POTATOES ON SLICED WHITE BREAD.
|Denver
|$15.00
DICED SMOKED PIT HAM, HARDWOOD SMOKED HONEY CURED BACON BITS, CARMELIZED ONIONS, RED PEPPERS,
WILD MUSHROOMS AND CHEDDAR CHEESE.
GRILL
San Francisco Brewing Co.
3150 Polk St, San Francisco
|Caesar Salad
The classic
|Margherita Pizza
|$16.00
Tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Tobasco/Buttermilk fried chicken breast on a soft brioche bun
Pepper slaw, B&B pickles and SFBCo sauce
Served with French Fries
Arguably the best one you will find in the City!!
Red Window & Little Red Window
500 Columbus ave, San Francisco
|Veggie Burger
|$11.00
LRW sauce, lettuce, caramelized onion, house dill pickle
|Matzo Ball Soup Quart
|$13.00
|Pastrami Sandwich
|$16.00
DIM SUM • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Palette Tea House
900 North Point St, San Francisco
|Vegetarian Dumpling (3)
|$9.00
We have created a vegetarian dumpling for all the veggie lovers out there. This dumpling is filled with assorted veggies, and topped with a goji berry for garnish. This dumpling is simple but yet yummy!
|Original Pork Soup Dumpling "XLB" (3)
|$8.00
Chinese soup dumplings, also known as Xiao Long Bao, "XLB", is a steamed dumpling consisting of a thin wrapper filled seasoned pork, and hot, flavorful soup.
|Pork & Shrimp Siu Mai (4)
|$8.00
Our pork siu mai is a traditional and common dumpling that consists of pork, shrimp, and shitake mushroom, topped with tobiko. These dumplings are a go to and are extremely delicious!
Mezcalito
2323 Polk St, San Francisco
|Margaritas
|$16.00
Mezcal, Tequila, Passion Fruit, Watermelon, or Hibiscus (7, 14, or 21 oz)
|Guacamole and Chips
|$12.00
Avocado, tomato, onions, jalapenos, queso fresco, yellow corn chips
|Tacos Al Pastor (3)
|$16.00
Marinated pork, salsa roja, roasted pineapple, onion and cilantro
Berber
1516 Broadway, San Francisco
|Trio Dips
|$16.00
House smoked bread, bissara, muhammara, and labneh.
Boxcar Theatre
644 Broadway, San Francisco
|Flight Items - choose 2 cocktails
|$40.00
Choose your first cocktail. Choose your second cocktail.
All orders are accompanied by sparkling alcohol-infused grapes at the show's start, and a low-proof ice cream bite at the end of show.
A 20% service charge is added to all Magic Cocktail Flight orders.