Russian Hill restaurants you'll love

Must-try Russian Hill restaurants

Subpar Miniature Golf/Tea Square image

 

Subpar Miniature Golf/Tea Square

Ghirardelli Square, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Iced Jasmine Tea$4.00
22 oz. Iced Jasmine Tea, no milk.
Optional boba pearls.
Jasmine Milk Tea$4.50
22 oz. Iced Jasmine Tea with choice of milk product. Optional boba pearls.
Iced Milk Coffee$4.50
22 oz. Iced Coffee with choice of milk product. Optional boba pearls.
More about Subpar Miniature Golf/Tea Square
The New Spot On Polk image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The New Spot On Polk

2401 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (3397 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Fried Steak$16.00
TOPPED WITH OUR HOMEMADE GRAVY WITH TWO EGGS ANY STYLE,
HOUSE POTATOES AND CHOICE OF TOAST OR BISCUIT. (GRAVY CONTAINS ITALIAN SAUSAGE)
Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
WITH SCRAMBLED EGGS, HARDWOOD SMOKED HONEY CURED BACON, AVOCADO AND CHEDDAR CHEESE WITH HOUSE POTATOES ON SLICED WHITE BREAD.
Denver$15.00
DICED SMOKED PIT HAM, HARDWOOD SMOKED HONEY CURED BACON BITS, CARMELIZED ONIONS, RED PEPPERS,
WILD MUSHROOMS AND CHEDDAR CHEESE.
More about The New Spot On Polk
San Francisco Brewing Co. image

GRILL

San Francisco Brewing Co.

3150 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 3.9 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Caesar Salad
The classic
Margherita Pizza$16.00
Tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Tobasco/Buttermilk fried chicken breast on a soft brioche bun
Pepper slaw, B&B pickles and SFBCo sauce
Served with French Fries
Arguably the best one you will find in the City!!
More about San Francisco Brewing Co.
Red Window & Little Red Window image

 

Red Window & Little Red Window

500 Columbus ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Veggie Burger$11.00
LRW sauce, lettuce, caramelized onion, house dill pickle
Matzo Ball Soup Quart$13.00
Pastrami Sandwich$16.00
More about Red Window & Little Red Window
Palette Tea House image

DIM SUM • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Palette Tea House

900 North Point St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (2840 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vegetarian Dumpling (3)$9.00
We have created a vegetarian dumpling for all the veggie lovers out there. This dumpling is filled with assorted veggies, and topped with a goji berry for garnish. This dumpling is simple but yet yummy!
Original Pork Soup Dumpling "XLB" (3)$8.00
Chinese soup dumplings, also known as Xiao Long Bao, "XLB", is a steamed dumpling consisting of a thin wrapper filled seasoned pork, and hot, flavorful soup.
Pork & Shrimp Siu Mai (4)$8.00
Our pork siu mai is a traditional and common dumpling that consists of pork, shrimp, and shitake mushroom, topped with tobiko. These dumplings are a go to and are extremely delicious!
More about Palette Tea House
Mezcalito image

 

Mezcalito

2323 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 3.9 (730 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Margaritas$16.00
Mezcal, Tequila, Passion Fruit, Watermelon, or Hibiscus (7, 14, or 21 oz)
Guacamole and Chips$12.00
Avocado, tomato, onions, jalapenos, queso fresco, yellow corn chips
Tacos Al Pastor (3)$16.00
Marinated pork, salsa roja, roasted pineapple, onion and cilantro
More about Mezcalito
Berber image

 

Berber

1516 Broadway, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (551 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Trio Dips$16.00
House smoked bread, bissara, muhammara, and labneh.
More about Berber
Elephant Sushi image

SUSHI

Elephant Sushi

1916 Hyde St, San Francisco

Avg 4.1 (2982 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SPRITE$2.00
More about Elephant Sushi
Boxcar Theatre image

 

Boxcar Theatre

644 Broadway, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Flight Items - choose 2 cocktails$40.00
Choose your first cocktail. Choose your second cocktail.
All orders are accompanied by sparkling alcohol-infused grapes at the show's start, and a low-proof ice cream bite at the end of show.
A 20% service charge is added to all Magic Cocktail Flight orders.
More about Boxcar Theatre
Barrio image

 

Barrio

900 North Point Suite J101, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Barrio
Amarena image

PASTA

Amarena

2162 Larkin st, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (1224 reviews)
Takeout
More about Amarena
