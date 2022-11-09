- Home
- San Francisco
- Stonestown
- Breakfast & Brunch
- Gram Cafe & Pancake
Gram Cafe & Pancake
1,803 Reviews
$$
3251 20th Ave
San Francisco, CA 94132
Order Again
Popular Items
Starters
Gyoza Karaage
6 Piece Shrimp and pork potstickers served with gyoza sauce.
Shrimp Croquette
2 Shrimp Croquettes fried to a golden brown and served with spicy mayo.
Vegetables Kakiage
3 pieces of tempura mixed seasonal vegetables served with sweet chili sauce.
Takoyaki
A classic with 6 pieces topped with sauce, Aonori (dried green seaweed) and Katsuobushi. (dried bonito flakes)
Chicken Karaage
Our special bite sized chicken pieces served with Spicy mayo.
Fried Ebi
4 large fried shrimp served with a Sweet Chili sauce.
Fried Kaki
4 large Oysters from Hokkaido fried and served with a Sweet Chili sauce.
Fried Aji
3 pieces deep fried striped jack mackerel fish served with sweet chili sauce.
Geso Fry
Fried squid legs served with spicy mayo.
Shrimp Shumai
6 pcs deep fried shrimp shumai served with sweet chili sauce.
Housemade Curry Bento
Tonkatsu Curry
Fried pork cutlet. Served with housemade curry, edamame, and Japanese style salad.
Chicken Karaage Curry
Deep fried special bite sized chicken pieces, served with house made curry, edamame and Japanese style salad.
Ebi Curry
Deep fried shrimp. Served with housemade curry, edamame, and Japanese style salad.
Kaki Curry
Deep fried oyster (From Hokkaido, Japan). Served with housemade curry, edamame, and Japanese style salad.
Aji Curry
4 battered Aji fish, served with house made curry, edamame and Japanese style salad.
Rice, Spaghetti, & Udon
Curry Udon
Housemade curry served with Onsen egg and Japanese salad.
Mentaiko Spaghetti
Creamy spicy cod roe sauce served over Spaghetti, topped with tobiko. Served with Japanese style salad.
Gyudon
Tender beef and onion with Japanese sweet and savory sauce.
Niku Udon
Japanes style sweet and savory onion beef topped with udon.
Wagyu Beef Curry
Japanese curry with 100% A4 Full-blood Wagyu patties, rice, topped with Ozen egg and cheese.
Unagi Don
Grilled Whole Unagi fillet served over a bowl of rice covered in Unagi sauce. Served with Japanese side salad.
Hot Signature Souffle Pancakes (Takes 30 Mins)
Premium Strawberry
Takes 30 mins (Weekend might take up to 60 mins)! Silky strawberry mascarpone creme anglaise garnished with fresh strawberries topped with our signature 2-stacks of Premium Pancakes.
Premium Hazelnut Chocolate
Takes 30 mins (Weekend might take up to 60 mins)! Creamy hazelnut chocolate sauce topped with crunchy chocolate flakes & Rocher.
Premium Creme Brulee
Takes 30 mins (Weekend might take up to 60 mins)! Custard cream with caramelized sugar topped with our signature 2-stacks of Premium Pancakes.
Premium Matcha Creme Brulee
Takes 30 mins (Weekend might take up to 60 mins)! Custard matcha cream with caramelized sugar topped with our signature 2-stacks of Premium Pancakes.
Premium Salty Yolk
Takes 30 mins (Weekend might take up to 60 mins)! Luscious lava salted egg yolk anglaise topped with flossy Pork Sung.
Premium Durian
Takes 30 mins (Weekend might take up to 60 mins)! Sweet aromatic enriched Durian Anglaise with an extra scoop of distinctive fresh durian topped with our signature 2-stacks of Premium Pancakes.
Premium Mango Pomelo (Seasonal)
Takes 30 mins (Weekend might take up to 60 mins)! Refreshing mango coconut anglaise with fresh mango, pomelo, and sago topped with our signature 2-stacks of Premium Pancakes. Served with a scoop of mango ice cream.
Cold TOGO Soufflé Pancakes
Sweet Pancakes
Classic Pancakes
A classic set of pancakes, topped with whipped cream and butter served with syrup.
Caramelized Banana Pancakes
A fitting combination of nuts and caramelized bananas.
Mixed Fruits and Chocolate Pancakes
Served with an abundant assortment of fruits, topped with a sweet creme anglaise and chocolate sauce.
Savory Pancakes
Turkey Bacon Steak and Scrambled Egg Pancakes
A healthier twist of American Classic Brunch. Our signature Classic Pancakes served with JAPANESE STYLE scrambled eggs, Turkey bacon. (Contains 25% less calories and 35% less saturated fat than Pork Bacon).
Egg Benedict Pancakes
Wild smoked salmon and crispy bacon served on pancakes with hollandaise sauce, poached egg, potato, and a side salad.
Salmon and Avocado Pancakes
Wild smoked salmon and avocado served on pancakes with a side salad.
Wagyu Beef Burger Pancake
100% A4 Full-blood Wagyu patties (no hormones & antibiotics). Topped with arugula, creamy feta mascarpone dressing, crispy bacon, avocado & sunny side up egg with potato and side salad.
French Toast
Gram French Toast
Takes 20 mins! Classic Danish French toast topped with whipped cream and syrup.
Mix Berries French Toast
Takes 20 mins! Danish bread French toast topped with fresh mixed berry, whipped cream, and vanilla ice cream.
Chocolate Banana French Toast
Takes 20 mins! Danish bread French toast topped with fresh banana, whipped cream, vanilla ice cream, and chocolate sauce.
Cup Take Dessert
Dalgona
Bottle drinks
Smoothie
Coffee
Espresso
Milk
Americano
Macchiato
Tradition espresso size Macciato
Cappuccino
Latte
Mocha
Vanilla Latte
Hazelnut Latte
Hot Chocolate
Peppermint Hot Chocolate
Matcha Latte
Hojicha Latte
Eggnog Latte
Praline Latte
Ube Latte
Dirty Ube Latte
Dirty Matcha Latte
Honeycomb Latte
Rich Coconut Latte
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Hot Tea
Sparkling
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Sparkling Water Can
Calpico Soda Can
Melon Soda Can
Yogurt Cream Soda Can
Ramune Original
Ramune Lychee
Ramune Yuzu
Ramune Peach
Ramune Strawberry
Sparkling Matcha Yuzu
Sparkling Espresso
Kimino Sparkling Yuzu Juice (250 ml)
Ramune Grape
Ramune Melon (410mL)
Bottled Beer
Sake
Ikezu Sparkling Jelly (180mL)
Hana Awaka Sparkling Peach (250mL)
Sawasawa Sparkling Sake (250mL)
Ozeki Nigori Pineapple Sake (300mL)
Awayuki Sparking Sake (300mL
Miwaku No Matcha Sake (300mL)
Hakushika Japanese Orchard Sake (720mL)
Miwaku No Junmai Sake (500mL)
Soup & Salad
Side Order (Sweet)
Side Order (Fruit)
Side Order (Savory)
Tea Bags
Others
Housemade Gelato
3251 20th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94132