Stonestown restaurants you'll love

Must-try Stonestown restaurants

Shihlin image

 

Shihlin

3251 20th Ave 250G, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Mushroom 炸鲜菇$8.00
Generous portion of fresh mushroom is lightly battered and skillfully fried to a golden crisp. Rich in antioxidant and highly addictive, this night market favorite is served with a sprinkle of our signature spices. The Crispy Salt Pepper Mushroom is a special product launched to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Shihlin Taiwan Street Snacks.
JiaYi Chicken Rice 嘉義雞肉飯$12.00
Hand shredded chicken breast meat over steamed white rice, doused in our signature Jiayi fragrant sauce to make it a refreshing and delicious meal.
XXL Chicken Thigh 雞腿肉$10.00
A large, tender and succulent piece of boneless chicken thigh, painstakingly marinated to perfection, coated with imported flour and fried to a golden crisp. A special blend of oriental spices is sprinkled on top of the crust, and the chicken is served uncut for maximum goodness. The XXL Crispy Chicken is best eaten while hot.
More about Shihlin
Gram Cafe & Pancake image

SMOKED SALMON • PANCAKES

Gram Cafe & Pancake

3251 20th Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1803 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Premium Mango Pomelo (Seasonal)$17.00
Takes 30 mins (Weekend might take up to 60 mins)! Refreshing mango coconut anglaise with fresh mango, pomelo, and sago topped with our signature 2-stacks of Premium Pancakes. Served with a scoop of mango ice cream.
Premium Creme Brulee$14.00
Takes 30 mins (Weekend might take up to 60 mins)! Custard cream with caramelized sugar topped with our signature 2-stacks of Premium Pancakes.
Cool Premium 5 PCS$20.00
Cold version of our signature Premium Pancake. Served with house made custard base cream.
More about Gram Cafe & Pancake
0046 - Stonestown image

 

0046 - Stonestown

3251 20th Ave. Ste 158, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 0046 - Stonestown
