Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
American

Dolores Park Cafe

849 Reviews

$$

501 Dolores Street

San Francisco, CA 94110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg Sandwich
Latte
Cold Brew

Sandwiches

Divine Veggie

$13.95

Vegan Banh Mi

$13.95

Vegan Wrap

$13.95

Curried Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$13.95

Turkey, Avocado and Bacon

$13.95

Classic BLT

$13.95

Vegan Banh Mi

$13.95

Panini

Hot Chicken Chipotle Aioli

$13.95

Italian Pesto

$13.95

Spicy Tuna Melt

$13.95

Pastrami on Rye

$15.95

Adult Grilled Cheese

$12.95

Bag

$0.50

Salads

Buddha Bowl

Buddha Bowl

$14.95

Wheat Berries, roasted cauliflower, sweet potato, carrots, shredded raw beets, seasoned fried chickpeas, baby spinach, avocado, chickpea tofu, miso tahini dressing. (This is a cold salad)

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$13.95

Dana's Favorite! Baby romaine, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, parsley, feta cheese, pepperoncini, kalamata, olives, sale, pepper, oregano, olive oil

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.95

Hearty salad packed with protein. Organic greens, grilled chicken breast, bacon, avocado, egg, cherry tomato, bleu cheese dressing, bleu cheese crumbles

Curried Chicken Salad

Curried Chicken Salad

$14.95

Fresh organic greens, curried chicken salad, red peppers, bacon, slivered almonds, sliced apples, apple cider vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$13.95
Hummus Plate

Hummus Plate

$12.95

House made hummus, evoo, w/tomato, cucumber and feta salad. Served with warm pita

House Special Salad

$13.95

Bag

$0.50

Breakfast

Bagel

$2.95
Bagel w/ Lox

Bagel w/ Lox

$13.95

Cream cheese, red onion, tomato, cucumber, capers

Bagel Deluxe

$8.95

Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado

Egg Sandwich

Egg Sandwich

$9.95

Popular Item. Scrambled egg, cheddar, tomato, bacon, arugula on pain de mie or english muffin w/black pepper & garlic aioli

Veggie Egg Sandwich

$9.95
Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$9.95

Sliced roasted ham, cheddar cheese, toasted on a butter croissant

French Toast

$10.95

Granola Fruit & Yogurt

$9.95

House-made Granola. Customer Favorite Greek yogurt, fresh cut fruit

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$11.95

Avocado, poached egg, radish pepita, organic mixed greens on 9 grain bread

Breakfast Burrito

$13.95

Veggie Breakfast Burrito

$13.95

Vegan Breakfast Burrito

$13.95

Basic Breakfast

$11.95

Traditional eggs, bacon, and tots.

Lox Scramble

$14.95

Veggie Scramble

$13.95

Overnight Oats

$8.95

Fruit Bowl

$5.95

Bag

$0.50

Kids

Billy The Kid

$9.00

Sunflower butter and banana sandwich.

Beef Hot Dog

Beef Hot Dog

$9.00

Nitrite free dog with chips

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Gluten Free Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Kids Crudite

$9.00

Mini hummus plate w/cut veggies

PB&J

$9.00

Quesadilla & Black Beans

$9.00

Pastries

Croissant

Croissant

$3.75
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$3.75

Almond Croissant

$4.75

Banana Loaf, Slice

$3.75

Carrot Loaf, Slice

$3.75

Blueberry Blue Berryn Scone

$4.25

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75

Vegan Donuts

$3.75

Morning Bun

$3.75

Fruit Danish

$3.75

GF Nutter Butter

$3.50Out of stock

COOKIES

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.50

Ginger Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

GF Nutter Butter

$3.50

Sugar Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Juices

Orange Juice

$8.00

Freshly squeezed oranges

Apple Juice

$8.00

Carrot Juice

$8.00

Freshly juiced carrots

Pear Juice

$8.00

Pears, freshly juiced

Revival

$9.00

Customer Fave! Beet, lemon, ginger, cucumber, apple, carrots

Mighty Cleanse

Mighty Cleanse

$9.00

Beet, kale, spinach, cucumber, carrots

Big Red

Big Red

$9.00

Beet, ginger, apple, carrots

Ginger Shot (1.5oz)

$6.00

Cold Drinks

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Annie Palmer

$4.00

Agua Fresca

$4.00

Glass of Milk, 12oz

$4.00

Glass of Milk, 16oz

$5.00

Coke, Diet, Sprite

$2.25

Kombucha, Bottle

$5.95

Olipop Strawberry Vanilla

$3.25

Olipop Root Beer

$3.25

Flavored Pellegrino

$3.25

Pellegrino Sm

$3.25

Pellegrino Lrg

$4.95

Life Water

$3.50

Pathwater

$5.00

Hot Drinks

House Coffee 12oz

$3.00

House Coffee 16oz

$3.75

Seasonal Coffee 12oz

$3.00

Seasonal Coffee 16oz

$3.75

Decaf Coffee 12oz

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00
Latte

Latte

$4.75

Cortado

$4.25

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$4.75

Hot Chocolate 16oz

$5.75

Cappuccino

$4.50

Americano

$4.00

Espresso

$3.00

Espresso Macchiato

$4.50

Mocha

$5.50

White Chocolate Mocha

$5.50

Chai Latte

$6.00
Golden Latte 16 Oz

Golden Latte 16 Oz

$5.00

Tumeric, ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon

Matcha Latte 16oz

$5.75

Flat White

$4.75

Cafe Au Lait (12oz)

$4.25

96oz Box Coffee

$19.00

Hot Cider

$6.00

Pumpkin Latte

$5.00

Naughty Coffee

$5.00

Salted Carmel Latte

$5.00

Cubano Latte

$5.00

Espresso, honey, condensed milk, organic milk

Pepermint Mocha

$5.00

Beer

Alamanac Love Hazy IPA CAN

$8.00

Almanac Apricot CAN

$8.00Out of stock

Fort Point Can

$6.00

21st Amendment

$8.00

Deschustner

$8.00

Pilsner

$8.00Out of stock

Laughing Monk Sister Jessmayn Hazy IPA CAN

$8.00

Pride Beer

$8.00

Cherry Sournova

$8.00

Corona

$5.00

Wine

Bottle, Wycliff Brut Champage

Bottle, Wycliff Brut Champage

$12.00
Bottle, Rose

Bottle, Rose

$26.00
Bottle, Guigio PINOT

Bottle, Guigio PINOT

$23.00
Bottle, Prosecco

Bottle, Prosecco

$26.00

Bottle, Pessoa

$18.00

Bottle, Otto's Sauvignon Blanc

$16.00

Glass, Prosecco

$10.00

Glass, Rose

$10.00

Glass, Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Glass, Wycliff Brut

$8.00

Glass , PINOT

$9.00

Can, WW Red

$9.00

Can, WW White

$9.00Out of stock

Can, WW Rose

$9.00

Can, Belly Dragger (Cab Sauv)

$10.00

Smoothies

Kale Crush

$8.95

Kale, almond butter, banana, almond milk

K2 Smoothie

K2 Smoothie

$8.95

Orange juice, banana, honey, protein powder, strawberry. Pineapple juice added upon request

Chocolate Red Eye

$8.95

Blended mocha w/double shot of espresso, chia seeds, cocoa, cinnamon, almond milk (soy optional)

Green Machine

Green Machine

$8.95

Fresh spinach, ginger, apple juice, lemon juice, honey

Pear

$8.95

Chai Crush

$8.95

Avocado Shake

$9.00

Mixed Drinks

Soju Lemonade

$10.00

Soju_Margherita

$12.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Frozen Margarita

$12.00

Sage Brush

$10.00

Bloody Marry

$10.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$29.00

Retail Coffee

Ethiopia Medium Roast - Yirgacheffe

Ethiopia Medium Roast - Yirgacheffe

$14.95
Columbia Dark Roast

Columbia Dark Roast

$14.95
Espresso Roast

Espresso Roast

$14.95

Decaf Columbia

$14.95

Sumatra

$14.95

El Salvador Medium Roast

$14.95

Ethiopia Medium Roast - Guji

$14.95

PRIDE Espresso

$14.95

Ethiopia Medium Roast - Sidamo

$14.95

Retail Items

Chips

$2.00

Wooden Table Alfajores Cookie Box

$6.25

Oh My Goodnes

$2.75

Camper Mug, 12oz

$25.00

Tumbler, 12oz

$20.00

Polar Tumbler, 20.9oz

$31.00
Tony's Large Milk

Tony's Large Milk

$6.00

Choice of: Milk Chocolate Dark Chocolate w/Pretzel Chocolate Honey Almond Chocolate Almond Sea Salt

Tony's Dark

$6.50

Tony's Large Milk Caramel

$6.50

Kids Face Masks

$10.00

Face Mask, Large

$10.00

Beff Jerky

$4.00

Tony's Heart

$6.00

Rx Bar

$3.00

TCHO choc

$6.00

Clif Protein

$4.00

Justins Peanut Butter Cups

$3.00

Dutch Carmel Wafels

$2.95

Kind Bars

$3.00

Tonys Large Milk Pretzel

$6.50

Valentine Bag

$35.00

Good Crisp

$3.50

Good Crisp Cheese Puff

$4.50

Retail, Gluten Free and Vegan

Mint Chocolate

$4.00

Chocolate Chip

$4.00

Peanut Butter and Chocolate

$4.00

Paper Cups

Paper Cups - 12oz

$0.50

Bag

$0.50

DIY Pizza Kit

DIY Pizza Kit

$18.00

Nitrite Free Pepperoni

$3.00

Olives

$2.00

Chorizo

$3.00

Bacon

$3.00

Veggies

$3.00

Grab n Go

Banana

$1.25

Oranges

$1.25

Apple

$1.25

Bottled Water, Reusable

$4.00

Fruit Cup Go

$6.95

Yogurt Parfait Tg

$7.95

To Go Greek

FOOD

Veggie Scramblec

$11.00

Grilled Cheese Special

$11.95

Pesto Scrambled

$11.00

Mozz Choke Special

$12.95

Special Burrito

$12.00

DRINK

Strawberry Margarita, Blended

$9.00

Margarita, Blended

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Perfect Park Food Healthy California Eats Craft Coffee and Teas Organic Smoothies Fresh Pressed Juices Beer & Wine

Website

Location

501 Dolores Street, San Francisco, CA 94110

Directions

Gallery
Dolores Park Cafe image
Dolores Park Cafe image
Dolores Park Cafe image
Dolores Park Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Super Duper Burgers - Castro
orange starNo Reviews
2304 Market Street San Francisco, CA 94114
View restaurantnext
Earthbar - Castro
orange star4.7 • 1,432
506 Castro St San Francisco, CA 94114
View restaurantnext
Etcetera Wine Bar
orange star4.0 • 793
795 Valencia St San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Kitava
orange star4.8 • 13,434
2011 Mission St San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Good Good Culture Club
orange starNo Reviews
3560 18th Street SF, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
ABV
orange star4.4 • 1,708
3174 16th St. San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Francisco

Rintaro
orange star4.9 • 15,092
82 14th St San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Kitava
orange star4.8 • 13,434
2011 Mission St San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Tartine Bakery
orange star4.1 • 10,002
600 Guerrero St San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
The Morris
orange star5.0 • 7,608
2501 Mariposa St San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
West of Pecos
orange star4.4 • 2,977
550 Valencia St San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Boogaloos
orange star4.2 • 1,867
3296 22nd St. San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Francisco
Mission Bay
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
NoPa
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Hayes Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Lower Pacific Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Duboce Triangle
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Union Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Bernal Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Outer Sunset
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
SoMa
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston