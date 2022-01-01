Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Bars & Lounges

Outerlands

2,255 Reviews

$$

4001 Judah St

San Francisco, CA 94122

Breakfast Sandwich
Smashed Potatoes
Squash Soup

BRUNCH

Levain Toast

$7.00

House-made butter, house-made seasonal jam. Vegetarian.

Chia Bowl

$9.00

Coconut-almond chia pudding with pear and persimmon. Topped with almonds, cinnamon, medjool dates and honey. Vegetarian (honey is the only animal product), gluten free. Contains nuts.

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Fried egg, cheddar, aioli, arugula, house levain bun. Vegetarian.

French Toast

$14.00

Pain au levain, vanilla, almonds, mixed berries. Vegetarian. Contains nuts.

Dutch Pancake

$14.00

Topped with apple compote & pecans. Vegetarian. Contains nuts.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$16.00

An open-faced sandwich with apple, walnuts, balsamic, pickled carrot ribbons, pea shoots.

Squash Soup

$9.00

Kabocha & Butternut squash with crème fraîche and pepitas.

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Cast iron grilled with garlic oil. Vegetarian.

Little Gem Salad

$14.00

Little Gems, friseé, pear, date, roasted beet, pecorino, pumpkin seeds, sherry vinaigrette. Vegetarian, gluten free.

Smashed Potatoes

$7.00

Aioli. Vegetarian, gluten free.

Veggie Grain Bowl

$15.00

A bowl of broccoli rabe, cauliflower, chickpea purée, quinoa, cranberry, sesame seeds, sauce verte. Vegan.

Smoked Trout Toast

$17.00

An open-faced sandwich with McFarland Springs smoked trout, crème fraîche, cucumber, radish, dill, and capers.

SIDES

One Egg

$3.00

4 Pieces of Bacon

$6.00

PASTRY & BREAD

Boule

$11.00Out of stock

Available at 12:30pm while supplies last.

Sandwich Loaf

$9.00Out of stock

Available at 9:00am while supplies last.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Galette

$6.00

Just like pie! Made with seasonal fruit.

Sticky Bun

$6.00Out of stock

with pecans!

Pomegranate Donut

$4.00Out of stock

House-made donut!

NON-ALC

Hot Lemon Ginger Apple Cider

$5.00

Iced Lemon Apple Ginger Cider

$5.00

House Coffee

$3.00

Boylan Cola

$4.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$4.00

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

$4.00

Casamara Club "Alta"

$8.00

Amaro club soda with lemon, chinotto, juniper berry, mandarin, orris root and warming spices.

Casamara Club "Onda"

$8.00

Amaro club soda with Italian lemon, sage, rhubarb, chinotto, juniper and anise.

Aurora "Lolo Hops"

$8.00

Yuzu orange blossom sparkling hop beverage with mosaic & citra hops and organic cane sugar.

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Locally sourced fare served in a warm, handcrafted setting. To support equitable wages and benefits for our staff, we charge a 5% service fee and 5% health fee on all orders. Please note that this is not gratuity, and tips are much appreciated by our hardworking, dedicated staff. Thank you for your support!

4001 Judah St, San Francisco, CA 94122

