Restaurant header imageView gallery

Norcina 3251 Pierce Street

review star

No reviews yet

3251 Pierce Street

San Francisco, CA 94123

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita
Porky Pepperoni
Italian Chopper

Pizza

Margherita

$19.00

crushed san marzano tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, basil, olio nuovo

Porky Pepperoni

$22.00

Bianco di Napoli tomato, mozzarella, Olivier’s fennel sausage, pepperoni

Za Matriciana

$23.00

san marzano tomato sauce, pancetta, red onion, calabrian chile, pecorino romano

Broccolini Bianca

$20.00

Broccolini, crema, fontina, roasted garlic, lemon, parmesan

Funky Funghi

$21.00

pesto, mozzarella, tallegio, cremini, hen of the woods, porcini

ProscuittoPizza

$23.00

roasted garlic, crema, buffalo mozzarella, prosciutto, kale

Pistacchio Pie

$23.00

mortadella, roasted garlic, talleggio, pistachio crema, buffalo mozzarella

Nor-Sting-Ya

$24.00

spicy soppresata, roasted garlic, tomato, hot honey, mozzarella, fontina, whipped ricotta

Pasta

Black Pepper Bucatini

$19.00

‘cacio e pepe’ Pecorino, Parmesan, BlackPepper

Black Truffle Raviolo

$23.00

ricotta, egg, black truffle, seasonal mushroom, brussels

Kids Pasta

$15.00

plain noodle, butter, cheese

Rigatoni Alla Norcina

$24.00

italian sausage, porcini, crema, walnuts, pecorino

Pappardelle Bolognese

$23.00

bolognese, fried kale, parmigiano reggiano

Radiatore

$22.00

di napoli tomato, chili, garlic, buratta, salsa verde

Cappellacci

$23.00

carmelized milk powder, crispy shallot, garlic, sage, gorgonzola dolce, brown butter

Lamb Agnolotti

$23.00

braised lamb shoulder, jus, sage

Secondi

Chicken

$23.00

milanese, roasted lemon, charred artichoke, talleggio cheese sauce

Short Rib

$32.00

porcini farroto, spinach, salsa verde, jus

BITES/SNACKS/SIDES

Warm Olives

$7.00

roasted garlic, lemon

Buratta

$17.00

caponata, pine nuts, focaccia

Meatball

$17.00

tomato, parmesan, focaccia

Chicken Liver Toast

$15.00

balsamic, shallot, figs

Garlic Pepper Wings

$17.00

garlic, pepper, parmesan, side of calabrian chili hot sauce

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

white bean, pickled onion, balsamic, parmesan

Honeynut Hasselback

$14.00

honeynut squash, whipped feta, tahini dessing, prosciutto

Brocc di Ciccio

$9.00

roasted broccoli, anchovy spuma, lemon, breadcrumbs, parmesan

Side of Bread

$2.00

Focaccia

$9.00+

Norcina Board

$20.00

Charcuterie and Cheese Board

Dolce (sweets)

DIY Smores

$30.00

housemade marshmallows, graham crackers, and chocolate. to go orders will not come with roasting pit

Fior Di Late Gelato

$6.00

Chocolate Budino

$15.00

vanilla base, chocolate olive oil cake, crispy rice, goats milk caramel

Cheesecake

$16.00Out of stock

pistachio meringata, strawberry, creme anglaise

Affogato

$10.00

espresso over vanilla gelato

Ricotta Dumplings

$15.00

fried ricotta dumplings, cinnamon sugar coating

Antipasti

Italian Chopper

$16.00

Mista

$14.00

Coffee

Espresso

$3.00

Latte

$4.50

Cappuccino

$3.75

Americano

$3.25

Mocha

$5.00

Shakarato

$7.00

Macchiato

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Pellegrino

$9.00

Coca Cola

$4.00

Italian Soda

$7.00

Diet Coca Cola

$4.00

Hop Water

$7.00

Hot Water

$1.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Beer/Wine/Spritzers

Pinot Copain GL

$15.00

Pinot Oakwild GL

$18.00

Isole e Olena Chianti GL

$20.00

Capo Red Blend GL

$20.00

Schiava GL

$18.00

Montepulciano GL

$13.00

Negroamaro Arcangelo GL

$15.00

Rosso di Montalcino GL

$18.00

Prunotto Ochetti nebbiolo GL

$16.00

Gianna Sangiovese GL

$18.00

Vietti Barbera D'Asti GL

$18.00

Brachetto Scarpa GL

$22.00

Nebbiolo Angelo GL

$22.00

Capo CABERNET GL

$20.00

CORKAGE FEE

$25.00

Father John Pinot GL

$20.00

La Fiorita GL

$16.00

Pinot BTL

$59.00

Montepulciano BTL

$50.00

Sangiovese BTL

$68.00

Bandol BTL

$75.00

Rosso Matalcino BTL

$68.00

Prunotto Ochetti Nebbiolo BTL

$60.00

Capo Red Blend BTL

$75.00

Isole e Olena Chianti BTL

$75.00

Barbacarlo BTL

$270.00

Montebuono BTL

$210.00

Vietti Nebbiolo BTL

$75.00

Caparsa Rosso BTL

$77.00

Pettinella BTL

$150.00

Schiava BTL

$68.00

Pinot Oakwild BTL

$68.00

Barbera D'Asti Vietti BTL

$68.00

Brachetto Scarpa BTL

$80.00

Nebbiolo "Angelo" BTL

$80.00

Barolo Vietti BTL

$168.00

Barbaresco BTL

$111.00

Capo Cabernet BTL

$75.00

Gigliano Chianti Classico BTL

$116.00

2008 Chianti Classico BTL

$281.00

Father John Pinot BTL

$75.00

Cerasuolo- Manenti BTL

$93.00

Monclivio Barolo BTL

$126.00

La Fiorita BTL

$60.00

Cricket Creek Sauv Blanc GL

$15.00

Capo Rose GL

$15.00

Brut Cremant GL

$15.00

Sancerre GL

$18.00

Saracina Chard GL

$13.00

Brewer Chard GL

$20.00

Lambrusco GL

$15.00Out of stock

Prosecco GL

$13.00

Arneis Vietti GL

$18.00

Procanico GL

$20.00

Mare Zibibbo GL

$17.00

Vouvray GL

$17.00

CC Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$59.00

Capo Rose BTL

$59.00

Cremant BTL

$59.00

Sancerre BTL

$68.00

Chardonnay BTL

$50.00

Rose Amorotti BTL

$85.00

Prosseco BTL

$50.00

Chardonnay Brewer BTL

$75.00

Vietti Arneis BTL

$68.00

Procanico BTL

$75.00

Lambrusco BTL

$59.00Out of stock

Benvenuto Mare BTL

$63.00

Vouvray BTL

$63.00

High Life

$5.00

Laughing Monk West Coast IPA

$9.00

Laughing Monk Hazy IPA

$9.00

Laughing Monk Pils

$9.00

Laughing Monk Sour

$9.00

Perroni

$6.00

Original Flight

$26.00

New School Flight

$26.00

Cappelletti

$15.00

Cocchi Americano

$15.00

Lo-Fi

$15.00

Hugo Spritz

$15.00

Lime, Mint, Prosecco, Sparkling water. Served over ice

Nightfall

$15.00

Solstice

$15.00

Spiked Shakerato

$17.00

Vinsanto

$15.00

Moscatto btl

$36.00

Moscatto btg

$10.00

Mimosa

$14.00

Cocktail Special

$13.00

Lambrusco 1.5L

$198.00Out of stock

Origin Rose 1.5L

$132.00

Capo Red Blend 1.5L

$155.00

Chianti 1.5L

$260.00

Vietti Borolo 1.5L

$385.00

Casa de Neri Brunello 1.5L

$420.00

High Life 32oz

$12.00

SWAG

Spritz Me Hat

Spritz Me Hat

$41.00

Adjustable leather band

Flat Brim N Hat

Flat Brim N Hat

$35.00
Dad Hat N

Dad Hat N

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Chef Kaitlynn Bauman has cooked her way through Cotogna, Presidio Social Club, and Greens, as well as traveled through Italy and Scandinavia. Bauman previously owned Norcina cafe and Parlor 1255, both smaller breakfast and lunch spots. But this latest iteration of Norcina is Bauman’s first full-service, sit-down restaurant, and she’s got just the right amount of big pig swagger. Norcino means “pig butcher,” so Norcina is a female play on that. The menu focuses on fresh pasta and pizza. Credit: https://sf.eater.com/2021/8/17/22619719/norcina-opening-menu-photos-marina-sf

Location

3251 Pierce Street, San Francisco, CA 94123

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Nippon Curry
orange star4.5 • 80
3347 Fillmore Street San Francisco, CA 94123
View restaurantnext
Amici's Lombard St.
orange starNo Reviews
2200 Lombard St. San Francisco, CA 94123
View restaurantnext
Delarosa - Marina
orange starNo Reviews
2175 CHESTNUT STREET SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94123
View restaurantnext
Jaranita Marina - San Francisco - 3340 Steiner Street
orange starNo Reviews
3340 Steiner Street San Francisco, CA 94123
View restaurantnext
A16 - Chestnut
orange star4.2 • 8,168
2355 Chestnut St. San Francisco, CA 94123
View restaurantnext
Now open for Inside & Outside Dining, Take Out and Delivery!
orange star4.5 • 339
2379 Chestnut San Francisco, CA 94123
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Francisco

Rintaro
orange star4.9 • 15,092
82 14th St San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Square Pie Guys - SOMA
orange star4.8 • 14,043
1077 Mission St San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Kitava
orange star4.8 • 13,434
2011 Mission St San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Underdogs Tres
orange star4.5 • 12,554
1224 9th Ave San Francisco, CA 94122
View restaurantnext
Pacific Catch - SF Chestnut St
orange star4.4 • 12,013
2027 Chestnut St San Francisco, CA 94123
View restaurantnext
Wayfare Tavern
orange star4.1 • 10,621
558 Sacramento Street San Francisco, CA 94111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Francisco
Brisbane
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
South San Francisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Sausalito
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Emeryville
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Alameda
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Belvedere Tiburon
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
San Bruno
review star
No reviews yet
Albany
review star
No reviews yet
Berkeley
review star
Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston