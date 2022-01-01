Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Minestrone soup in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve minestrone soup

Goat Hill Pizza image

PIZZA

Goat Hill Pizza

300 Connecticut Street, San Francisco

Avg 3.7 (1544 reviews)
Takeout
Cup of Minestrone Soup$6.45
fresh vegetables, garlic bread
Bowl of Minestrone Soup$7.75
fresh vegetables, garlic bread
More about Goat Hill Pizza
Banner pic

 

Giorgio's Pizzeria

151 Clement Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Minestrone Soup
Vegan
More about Giorgio's Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Amici's

2200 Lombard St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
MINESTRONE SOUP (vt )
served with housemade rolls upon request
Minestrone Soup
More about Amici's
Item pic

 

Amici's

60 Morris St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MINESTRONE SOUP (vt )
served with housemade rolls upon request
More about Amici's
Goat Hill Pizza image

PIZZA

Goat Hill Pizza

170 West Portal Ave, San Francisco

Avg 3.7 (1544 reviews)
Takeout
Cup of Minestrone Soup$6.45
fresh vegetables, garlic bread
Bowl of Minestrone Soup$7.75
fresh vegetables, garlic bread
More about Goat Hill Pizza

