Minestrone soup in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve minestrone soup
PIZZA
Goat Hill Pizza
300 Connecticut Street, San Francisco
|Cup of Minestrone Soup
|$6.45
fresh vegetables, garlic bread
|Bowl of Minestrone Soup
|$7.75
fresh vegetables, garlic bread
Giorgio's Pizzeria
151 Clement Street, San Francisco
|Minestrone Soup
Vegan
Amici's
2200 Lombard St., San Francisco
|MINESTRONE SOUP (vt )
served with housemade rolls upon request
|Minestrone Soup
Amici's
60 Morris St., San Francisco
|MINESTRONE SOUP (vt )
served with housemade rolls upon request