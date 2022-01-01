Bruschetta in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve bruschetta
Delarosa
37 YERBA BUENA LANE, SAN FRANCISCO
|BURRATA BRUSCHETTA
|$10.00
two slices grilled boudin soudough toast, topped with burrata cheese, salt, pepper, and Piemontese hazelnuts drizzled with olive oil and honey * nuts *dairy *gluten
Heroic Italian
572 Castro Street, San Francisco
|Bruschetta Nduja
|$12.00
Spicy nduja sausage, Fontal cheese and roasted tomato
|Bruschetta (4 bites to share)
|$12.00
(2) Burrata, Balsamic Glaze, Sea Salt and Extra Virgin Olive Oil + (2) (Avocado, Roasted Tomato, Giardiniera Extra Virgin Olive Oil
TAPAS
Etcetera Wine Bar
795 Valencia St, San Francisco
|Seasonal Bruschetta (Vegan Optional)
Tomato Bruschetta with Olive oil, Basil and Garlic
SALADS
Blue Plate
3218 Mission Street, San Francisco
|Smoked Filet Mignon Bruschetta
|$12.00
chive aioli, romesco
Delarosa
2175 CHESTNUT STREET, SAN FRANCISCO
|BURRATA BRUSCHETTA
|$10.00
two slices grilled sourdough toast, topped with burrata cheese, salt, pepper, and hazelnuts drizzled with honey
* nuts *dairy *gluten
Dash Japanese Tapas & Sushi
737 Diamond Street, San Francisco
|Ahi Tuna Bruschetta
|$14.00
artisan olive bread topped with mozzarella spicy ahi tuna
Roma Antica Marina
3242 Scott Street, San Francisco
|Bruschetta
Toasted housemate bread served with choice of : seasonal tomatoes with basil or Fresh burrata cheese and prosciutto di Parma
Presidio Pizza Company
1862 Divisadero street, San Francisco
|Bruschetta
|$7.00
Bottega
1132 Valencia street, san francisco
|Bruschetta
We put all of our love in our dough. Here we are serving homemade toasted bread topped with your choice of fresh chopped cherry tomatoes, garlic, and basil leaves or smoked mozzarella, wild mushroom, truffle oil, and parmesan shavings.