Bruschetta in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve bruschetta

Item pic

 

Delarosa

37 YERBA BUENA LANE, SAN FRANCISCO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BURRATA BRUSCHETTA$10.00
two slices grilled boudin soudough toast, topped with burrata cheese, salt, pepper, and Piemontese hazelnuts drizzled with olive oil and honey * nuts *dairy *gluten
More about Delarosa
Item pic

 

Heroic Italian

572 Castro Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bruschetta Nduja$12.00
Spicy nduja sausage, Fontal cheese and roasted tomato
Bruschetta (4 bites to share)$12.00
(2) Burrata, Balsamic Glaze, Sea Salt and Extra Virgin Olive Oil + (2) (Avocado, Roasted Tomato, Giardiniera Extra Virgin Olive Oil
More about Heroic Italian
Item pic

TAPAS

Etcetera Wine Bar

795 Valencia St, San Francisco

Avg 4 (793 reviews)
Takeout
Seasonal Bruschetta (Vegan Optional)
Tomato Bruschetta with Olive oil, Basil and Garlic
More about Etcetera Wine Bar
Consumer pic

 

Beretta

1199 Valencia Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FAVA BRUSCHETTA$10.00
More about Beretta
Banner pic

 

Giorgio's Pizzeria

151 Clement Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bruschetta$7.75
More about Giorgio's Pizzeria
Item pic

SALADS

Blue Plate

3218 Mission Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (3963 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Filet Mignon Bruschetta$12.00
chive aioli, romesco
More about Blue Plate
Item pic

 

Delarosa

2175 CHESTNUT STREET, SAN FRANCISCO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BURRATA BRUSCHETTA$10.00
two slices grilled sourdough toast, topped with burrata cheese, salt, pepper, and hazelnuts drizzled with honey
* nuts *dairy *gluten
More about Delarosa
Main pic

 

Dash Japanese Tapas & Sushi

737 Diamond Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ahi Tuna Bruschetta$14.00
artisan olive bread topped with mozzarella spicy ahi tuna
More about Dash Japanese Tapas & Sushi
Item pic

 

Roma Antica Marina

3242 Scott Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bruschetta
Toasted housemate bread served with choice of : seasonal tomatoes with basil or Fresh burrata cheese and prosciutto di Parma
More about Roma Antica Marina
Presidio Pizza Company image

 

Presidio Pizza Company

1862 Divisadero street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bruschetta$7.00
More about Presidio Pizza Company
Restaurant banner

 

Bottega

1132 Valencia street, san francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bruschetta
We put all of our love in our dough. Here we are serving homemade toasted bread topped with your choice of fresh chopped cherry tomatoes, garlic, and basil leaves or smoked mozzarella, wild mushroom, truffle oil, and parmesan shavings.
More about Bottega

