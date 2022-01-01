Main picView gallery

Dash Japanese Tapas & Sushi

737 Diamond Street

San Francisco, CA 94114

Order Again

Popular Items

California (Roll)
Edamame
Gyoza

Tapas

White Cherry

$11.00

assorted fish with avocado roll lightly tempura fried, ponzu sauce and sesame seed

Peach Shirome

$13.00

whitefish & peach with olive oil, pine nut and ponzu mayo sauce

Ika-Uni

$13.00

raw squid and sea urchin with ume-ponzu and olive oil

Stuffed Mushroom

$14.00Out of stock

baked baby bella mushroom stuffed with imitation crab meat, topped with spicy mayo and unagi sauce

Albacore Tataki

$16.00

seared albacore with wasabi yuzu and tobiko

Ahi Tuna Bruschetta

$14.00

artisan olive bread topped with mozzarella spicy ahi tuna

Baked Baby Scallop

$13.00

baked Peru baby scallop and uni

Hamachi Carpaccio

$16.00

yellowtail with mixed green, garlic ponzu and tobiko

Wagyu Carpaccio

$15.00

Thin slices of Kobe beef with wasabi yuzu sauce and tobiko

Tuna & Salmon Tower

$17.00

tuna and salmon tartare, avocado with side wonton chips

Sunomono

$6.00

thinly sliced cucumber with sweet vinaigrette

Ebi Sunomono

$8.00

thinly sliced cucumber with cooked shrimp

Una-Q

$10.00

eel & cucumber with unagi sauce

Tuna-Avo

$10.00

bigeye tuna & avocado with miso vinaigrette

Extra Chips

$2.00

extra chips for Tuna & Salmon Tower on side

Ankimo

$11.00

monkfish liver with ponzu sauce

Salmon Crudo

$15.00

6pcs, cherry tomatoes, garlic soy vinaigrette, onion, jalapeno, olive oil and togarashi pepper

Hirame Usuzukuri

$25.00Out of stock

thinly cut halibut sashimi served with ponzu sauce

Nigiri

Sake Nigiri

$8.00

salmon

Hamachi Nigiri

$10.00

yellowtail

Shiro Maguro Nigiri

$10.00

albacore

Ika Nigiri

$7.00

squid

Tamago Nigiri

$7.00

egg omelet

Unagi Nigiri

$8.00

eel

Tobiko Nigiri

$6.00

flying fish roe

Ikura Nigiri

$9.00

salmon roe

Hotate Nigiri

$9.00

hokkaido scallop

Ebi Nigiri

$7.00

cooked shrimp

Inari Nigiri

$6.00

Tofu skin

Sashimi

Sake Sashimi

$18.00

Hamachi Sashimi

$25.00

Shiro Maguro Sashimi

$25.00

Ika Sashimi

$16.00

Unagi Sashimi

$18.00

Tobiko Sashimi

$13.00

Hotate Sashimi

$22.00

Ebi Sashimi

$16.00

Maki

Avocado (Roll)

$7.00

Cucumber (Roll)

$7.00

Cucumber&Avo (Roll)

$8.00

Tekka (Roll)

$10.00

California (Roll)

$10.00

Salmon Avocado (Roll)

$10.00

Tuna Avocado (Roll)

$10.00

Unagi Avocado (Roll)

$10.00

Philadelphia (Roll)

$10.00

Salmon Skin (Roll)

$10.00

Spicy Tuna (Roll)

$10.00

Spicy Hamachi (Roll)

$10.00

Spicy Scallop (Roll)

$11.00

Spicy Salmon (Roll)

$10.00

Veggie Tempura (Roll)

$10.00

Ebi Tempura (Roll)

$10.00

Spider (Roll)

$12.00

Salmon Maki

$10.00

Oshiko Maki

$7.00

Pickled Radish

Kanpyo Maki

$7.00

Dried gourd strips in a sweet and savory marinade

Ume Shiso Maki

$8.00

shiso leaf, cucumber, and pickled plum

Negi Hama Maki

$10.00

Green onion and yellowtail

Temaki

Avocado (HR)

$5.00

Kappa (HR)

$5.00

Cucumber & Avo (HR)

$5.00

Tekka (HR)

$7.00

California (HR)

$7.00

Salmon Avocado (HR)

$7.00

Tuna Avocado (HR)

$7.00

Unagi Avocado (HR)

$7.00

Philadelphia (HR)

$7.00

Spicy Tuna (HR)

$7.00

Spicy Hamachi (HR)

$7.00

Spicy Scallop (HR)

$9.00

Salmon Skin (HR)

$7.00

Veggie Tempura (HR)

$7.00

Ebi Tempura (HR)

$7.00

Spider (HR)

$9.00

Spicy Salmon(HR)

$7.00

Oshiko (HR)

$5.00

Kanpyo (HR)

$5.00

Ume shiso (HR)

$6.00

Negi Hama (HR)

$7.00

Salmon( HR)

$7.00

Specialty Roll

Super Negi Toro

$13.00

5pc, shiso, fatty tuna, scallion, takuwan

Sakura Blossom

$15.00

salmon, mango, cucumber topped with spicy tuna, tobiko and bonito flakes

Hamachi Poke

$16.00

assorted fish chunks, cucumber, kaiware, topped with hamachi and jalapeno

Crunchy

$16.00

eel, avocado, tempura flakes topped with spicy crab

Creamy Scallop

$15.00

with avocado, tobiko and aioli

Dragon

$16.00

shrimp tempura & cucumber roll; topped with eel & avocado

Rainbow

$16.00

krab meat & avocado roll; topped with assorted fish

49ers

$16.00

krab meat & avocado roll; topped with salmon & thin slices of lemon

Lion King

$15.00

krab meat and avocado roll, salmon, mozzarella, baked and topped with tobiko and unagi sauce

Rising Sun

$17.00

shrimp tempura, krab meat topped with tuna and aioli

Dash Special

$18.00

mame nori, spicy tuna, cucumber, porncorn shrimp

Entree Set & Donburi

Unagi Don

$27.00

baked eel over rice; served with miso soup

Chirashi Don

$34.00

assorted fish over sushi rice; served with miso soup

Mini Kaisen Don

$40.00

chef's choice sashimi from the Special Menu with salmon roe & sea urchin over sushi rice; served with miso soup

Sushi Set

$28.00

6pcs chef's choice nigiri, with California roll; served with miso soup

Sashimi Set

$36.00

12pcs chef's choice sashimi; ; served with rice and miso soup

Omakase

Omakase Nigiri 5PC

$36.00

Omakase Nigiri 10PC

$70.00

Omakase Sashimi 5PC

$36.00

Omakase Sashimi 10PC

$70.00

Special Nigiri

Hon Maguro Nigiri

$10.00

blue fin tuna

Hon Maguro Zuke Nigiri

$11.00

marinated blue fin tuna

Chu Toro Nigiri

$14.00

medium fatty tuna

O Toro Nigiri

$18.00

fatty tuna

Hon Maguro Quadro

$26.00

1pc of four kinds of blue fin tuna

Hotaru Ika Nigiri

$9.00Out of stock

firefly squid

Shima Aji Nigiri

$12.00Out of stock

striped jack

Kurodai Nigiri

$10.00

black sea bream

Kamasu Nigiri

$12.00

barracuda

Usuba Hagi Nigiri

$12.00Out of stock

unicorn leatherjacket

Umimasu Nigiri

$10.00

ocean trout

Sagoshi Nigiri

$12.00

young Spanish mackerel

Kinmedai Nigiri

$14.00Out of stock

golden eye snapper

Inada Nigiri

$11.00Out of stock

baby yellowtail

Gindara Nigiri

$11.00

black cod

Zuwai Gani Nigiri

$12.00Out of stock

snow crab

King Sake Toro Nigiri

$11.00

king salmon fatty belly

Hamachi Toro Nigiri

$12.00

yellowtail belly

Uni Nigiri

$18.00

sea urchin

Ao Ebi Nigiri

$13.00

Madai Nigiri

$11.00

Japanese red snapper

Masaba Nigiri

$11.00

Japanese true mackerel

Muki Hotate Nigiri

$13.00

Hokkaido fresh scallop

Mejina-Nigiri

$11.00Out of stock

rudderfish

Houbou Nigiri

$12.00

sea robin

Tachiuo Nigiri

$13.00Out of stock

Albacore Toro Nigiri

$11.00Out of stock

Kasugodai Nigiri

$12.00Out of stock

Japanese baby snapper

Tsuri Aji Nigiri

$12.00Out of stock

Japanese Horse Mackerel

Sawara Nigiri

$12.00Out of stock

Japanese Spanish mackerel

Suzuki Nigiri

$11.00Out of stock

Ainame Nigiri

$12.00Out of stock

Japanese greenling

Hirame Nigiri

$12.00Out of stock

Halibut

Engawa Nigiri

$13.00Out of stock

halibut fin

Iwashi Nigiri

$11.00Out of stock

Sardine

Renkodai Nigiri

$11.00Out of stock

Crimson seabream

Hokkaido Uni 1 Piece

$11.00Out of stock

Shokko Nigiri

$12.00Out of stock

Aka Isaki Nigiri

$12.00Out of stock

Ito Yori Nigiri

$12.00Out of stock

Special Sashimi

Hon Maguro Sashimi

$25.00

Hon Maguro Zuke Sashimi

$28.00

Chu Toro Sashimi

$35.00

O Toro Sashimi

$45.00

Shima Aji Sashimi

$30.00Out of stock

Kurodai Sashimi

$25.00

Kamasu Sashimi

$30.00

Usuba Hagi Sashimi

$30.00Out of stock

Umimasu Sashimi

$25.00

Sagoshi Sashimi

$30.00

Kinmedai Sashimi

$35.00Out of stock

Inada Sashimi

$28.00Out of stock

Gindara Sashimi

$28.00

King Sake Toro Sashimi

$28.00

Hamachi Toro Sashimi

$30.00

Uni Sashimi

$45.00

Ao Ebi Sashimi

$37.00

Madai Sashimi

$28.00

Japanese red snapper

Masaba Sashimi

$28.00

Japanese true mackerel

Muki Hotate Sashimi

$37.00

Hokkaido fresh scallop

Mejina Sashimi

$28.00Out of stock

Rudderfish

Houbou Sashimi

$30.00

sea robin

Tachiuo Sashimi

$37.00Out of stock

Kasugodai Sashimi

$30.00Out of stock

Japanese baby snapper

Tsuri Aji Sashimi

$30.00Out of stock

Sawara Sashimi

$30.00Out of stock

Japanese Spanish mackerel

Hirame Sashimi

$30.00Out of stock

halibut

Iwashi Sashimi

$28.00Out of stock

Sardine

Renkodai Sashimi

$28.00Out of stock

Suzuki Sashimi

$28.00Out of stock

Shokko Sashimi

$30.00Out of stock

Aka Isaki Sashimi

$30.00Out of stock

Ito Yori Sashimi

$30.00Out of stock

Tapas

Edamame

$5.00

soybeans

Garlic Edamame

$8.00

stir fried soybeans with garlic butter

Blistered Shishito

$10.00

garlic sauteed shishito pepper top with bonito flakes

Dash Taco

$8.00

2pc seared salmon with salsa on seaweed shell

Fried Oyster

$10.00

4pcs panko fried oysters with katsu sauce

Scallop Batayaki

$14.00

sauteed Hokkaido scallops and asparagus with garlic butter

Mochiko Ebi

$10.00

sweet rice flour crusted shrimp with spicy aioli

Eryngii Mushroom

$13.00

stir fried king oyster mushroom with garlic butter

Top Secret

$14.00

4pcs pan fried crispy rice topped with spicy tuna & jalapeno

Miso Salmon

$16.00

pan fried miso salmon with avocado puree

Lamb Chops

$16.00

2pcs grilled and seasoned with shoyu, honey miso grated ginger root

Croquette

$9.00

2pc bread crumbed mashed potato cake, curry flavor

Agedashi Tofu

$10.00

deep fried tofu with tempura sauce top with bonito flakes

Gyoza

$9.00

6pcs of pan fried pork pot stickers

Veggie Gyoza

$9.00

Chicken Karaage

$11.00

deep fried chicken nuggets

Ika Geso Karaage

$12.00

deep fried squid legs

Aburi Saba

$13.00

one whole piece of cured N.Z mackerel fillet seared

Mixed Tempura

$11.00

2pcs shrimp and 5pcs seasonal vegetables

Ebi Tempura

$11.00

4pcs of shrimp

Veggie Tempura

$10.00

mixed seasonal vegetables

Chizu Katsu

$14.00

pork cutlet stuffed with gouda cheese served with katsu sauce

Hamachi Kama

$27.00

grilled yellowtail collar (15-25mins) Large

Oden

$22.00

a winter stew with boiled eggs, daikon, konjac, and processed fish cakes in a light, soy-flavored dashi broth

Hotaru Ika Tempura

$12.00Out of stock

8pc deep fried firefly squid

Soft Shell Crab

$10.00

Soup & Salad

Miso Soup

$3.00

Wakame

$7.00

seaweed salad

House Green Salad

$7.00

spring mixed greens with creamy sesame dressing

Salmon Skin Salad

$11.00

crispy salmon skin with spring mixed green and bonito flakes

Sashimi Salad

$16.00

assorted fish with spring mixed greens with miso vinaigrette

Ahi Tuna Salad

$16.00

seared Ahi tuna with spring mixed green

White Rice

$2.50

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Fresh Wasabi

$3.00

Rice & Noodles

Yaki Onigiri

$6.00Out of stock

grilled Japanese rice ball with minced salmon

Unagi Fried Rice

$18.00

eel, salmon skin, egg, tobiko, onion & green onion

Spicy Miso Ramen

$18.00

minced chicken spicy miso broth, slice pork, corn, red ginger, bean sprout dry seaweed, scallion, garlic oil

Karaage Ramen (Pork)

$17.00

Pork or Soy broth, chicken karaage, corn, romaine lettuce, scallion, red ginger, garlic oil

Karaage Ramen (Soy)

$17.00

Pork or Soy broth, chicken karaage, corn, romaine lettuce, scallion, red ginger, garlic oil

Tonkotsu Ramen

$17.00

Pork broth ramen, with 2 slices of pork, bamboo shoot, boiled egg, corn, red ginger, scallion, bean sprout, garlic oil

Veggie Ramen

$16.00

Soy broth ramen, veggie gyoza, corn, cabbage, scallion, bean sprout , garlic oil

Curry Rice (Pork Katsu)

$17.00

Curry Rice (Chicken Katsu)

$17.00

Veggie Udon

$14.00

mixed vegetables udon soup

Mentaiko Yaki Udon

$15.00

pan fried udon with seasoned cod roe & bacon

Plain Udon

$9.00

soy broth udon soup

Plain Ramen

$10.00

Dinner Set

Chicken Teriyaki Dinner Set

$22.00

served with miso soup, rice and spring mixed salad

Salmon Teriyaki Dinner Set

$22.00

served with miso soup, rice and spring mixed salad

Chicken Katsu Dinner Set

$22.00

served with miso soup, rice and spring mixed salad

Pork Katsu Dinner Set

$22.00

served with miso soup, rice and spring mixed salad

Wine

Umi No Sachi (Bottle)

$42.00

Chardonay (Bottle)

$42.00

Sauvignon Blanc (Bottle)

$42.00

Rose ( Bottle)

$40.00

Umeshu Plum Wine (Bottle)

$43.00

Cabernet Sauvignon (Bottle)

$42.00

Pinot Noir (Bottle)

$42.00

Corkage Fee

$20.00

Beer

Sapporo (Small)

$6.00

Sapporo (Large)

$10.00

Asahi (Small)

$6.00

Asahi (Large)

$10.00

Kirin (Small)

$6.00

Kirin (Large)

$10.00

Koshihikari Echigo

$8.00

Niigata, Japan 12oz

Echigo Red

$9.00

(Premium Ale) Niigata, Japan 12oz

Kawabe

$10.00

(Ale) Gunma, Japan 12oz

Sapporo Premium (Black)

$12.00

22oz

Sake

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori

$18.00

(unfiltered sake) cloudy, sweet & complex flavor, smooth texture

Yuzu Aladdin

$22.00

homare junmai Yuzu infused,sweet, light &fruity 300ml

Makiri

$24.00

junmai ginjo extra dry 300ml

Ikezo Sparkling Jelly Sake (Peach)

$8.00

(5% ABV) light, fruity and gentle sweet. This sake can be enjoyed like a dessert. Flavors: peach, yuzu or berry

Ikezo Sparkling Jelly Sake (Berry)

$8.00

(5% ABV) light, fruity and gentle sweet. This sake can be enjoyed like a dessert.

Ikezo Sparkling Jelly Sake (Yuzu)

$8.00

(5% ABV) light, fruity and gentle sweet. This sake can be enjoyed like a dessert.

Hakutsuru Organic Sake 300ml

$21.00

junmai, light-bodied & dry

Hakkaisan 300ML

$27.00

tokubetsu junmai lighter style junmai; zesty, soft spiced, earthy aromas

Hakkaisan 720ML

$64.00

tokubetsu junmai lighter style junmai; zesty, soft spiced, earthy aromas

Kikusui 300ML

$28.00

junmai ginjo smooth,silky

Kikusui 720ML

$68.00

junmai ginjo smooth ,silky

Jozen Aged Pink Sake 300ML

$25.00

junmai ginjo, aged a year, full-bodied , smooth & dry

Jozen Aged Pink Sake 720ML

$58.00

junmai ginjo ,aged a year, full-bodied , smooth & dry

Kubota Senju 300ML

$27.00

junmai ginjo

Kubota Senju 720ML

$64.00

junmai ginjo

Dassai 45 (300ML)

$28.00

junmai daiginjo, medium body; w/sweetness of honry, smooth, rounded

Dassai 45 (720ML)

$68.00

junmai daiginjo, medium body; w/sweetness of honry, smooth, rounded

Wakatake Onikoroshi

$87.00

junmai daiginjo fruity aromas & super acidity, silky testure 720ML

Tamano Hikari

$92.00

junmai daiginjo full-bodied and silky smooth and has a refreshing after taste 720ML

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Choya Yuzu Soda

$4.00

Choya Plum Soda

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Ramune Soda

$4.00

Hot Tea

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

737 Diamond Street, San Francisco, CA 94114

Directions

Main pic

