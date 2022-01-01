- Home
Dash Japanese Tapas & Sushi
737 Diamond Street
San Francisco, CA 94114
Popular Items
Tapas
White Cherry
assorted fish with avocado roll lightly tempura fried, ponzu sauce and sesame seed
Peach Shirome
whitefish & peach with olive oil, pine nut and ponzu mayo sauce
Ika-Uni
raw squid and sea urchin with ume-ponzu and olive oil
Stuffed Mushroom
baked baby bella mushroom stuffed with imitation crab meat, topped with spicy mayo and unagi sauce
Albacore Tataki
seared albacore with wasabi yuzu and tobiko
Ahi Tuna Bruschetta
artisan olive bread topped with mozzarella spicy ahi tuna
Baked Baby Scallop
baked Peru baby scallop and uni
Hamachi Carpaccio
yellowtail with mixed green, garlic ponzu and tobiko
Wagyu Carpaccio
Thin slices of Kobe beef with wasabi yuzu sauce and tobiko
Tuna & Salmon Tower
tuna and salmon tartare, avocado with side wonton chips
Sunomono
thinly sliced cucumber with sweet vinaigrette
Ebi Sunomono
thinly sliced cucumber with cooked shrimp
Una-Q
eel & cucumber with unagi sauce
Tuna-Avo
bigeye tuna & avocado with miso vinaigrette
Extra Chips
extra chips for Tuna & Salmon Tower on side
Ankimo
monkfish liver with ponzu sauce
Salmon Crudo
6pcs, cherry tomatoes, garlic soy vinaigrette, onion, jalapeno, olive oil and togarashi pepper
Hirame Usuzukuri
thinly cut halibut sashimi served with ponzu sauce
Nigiri
Sake Nigiri
salmon
Hamachi Nigiri
yellowtail
Shiro Maguro Nigiri
albacore
Ika Nigiri
squid
Tamago Nigiri
egg omelet
Unagi Nigiri
eel
Tobiko Nigiri
flying fish roe
Ikura Nigiri
salmon roe
Hotate Nigiri
hokkaido scallop
Ebi Nigiri
cooked shrimp
Inari Nigiri
Tofu skin
Sashimi
Maki
Avocado (Roll)
Cucumber (Roll)
Cucumber&Avo (Roll)
Tekka (Roll)
California (Roll)
Salmon Avocado (Roll)
Tuna Avocado (Roll)
Unagi Avocado (Roll)
Philadelphia (Roll)
Salmon Skin (Roll)
Spicy Tuna (Roll)
Spicy Hamachi (Roll)
Spicy Scallop (Roll)
Spicy Salmon (Roll)
Veggie Tempura (Roll)
Ebi Tempura (Roll)
Spider (Roll)
Salmon Maki
Oshiko Maki
Pickled Radish
Kanpyo Maki
Dried gourd strips in a sweet and savory marinade
Ume Shiso Maki
shiso leaf, cucumber, and pickled plum
Negi Hama Maki
Green onion and yellowtail
Temaki
Avocado (HR)
Kappa (HR)
Cucumber & Avo (HR)
Tekka (HR)
California (HR)
Salmon Avocado (HR)
Tuna Avocado (HR)
Unagi Avocado (HR)
Philadelphia (HR)
Spicy Tuna (HR)
Spicy Hamachi (HR)
Spicy Scallop (HR)
Salmon Skin (HR)
Veggie Tempura (HR)
Ebi Tempura (HR)
Spider (HR)
Spicy Salmon(HR)
Oshiko (HR)
Kanpyo (HR)
Ume shiso (HR)
Negi Hama (HR)
Salmon( HR)
Specialty Roll
Super Negi Toro
5pc, shiso, fatty tuna, scallion, takuwan
Sakura Blossom
salmon, mango, cucumber topped with spicy tuna, tobiko and bonito flakes
Hamachi Poke
assorted fish chunks, cucumber, kaiware, topped with hamachi and jalapeno
Crunchy
eel, avocado, tempura flakes topped with spicy crab
Creamy Scallop
with avocado, tobiko and aioli
Dragon
shrimp tempura & cucumber roll; topped with eel & avocado
Rainbow
krab meat & avocado roll; topped with assorted fish
49ers
krab meat & avocado roll; topped with salmon & thin slices of lemon
Lion King
krab meat and avocado roll, salmon, mozzarella, baked and topped with tobiko and unagi sauce
Rising Sun
shrimp tempura, krab meat topped with tuna and aioli
Dash Special
mame nori, spicy tuna, cucumber, porncorn shrimp
Entree Set & Donburi
Unagi Don
baked eel over rice; served with miso soup
Chirashi Don
assorted fish over sushi rice; served with miso soup
Mini Kaisen Don
chef's choice sashimi from the Special Menu with salmon roe & sea urchin over sushi rice; served with miso soup
Sushi Set
6pcs chef's choice nigiri, with California roll; served with miso soup
Sashimi Set
12pcs chef's choice sashimi; ; served with rice and miso soup
Omakase
Special Nigiri
Hon Maguro Nigiri
blue fin tuna
Hon Maguro Zuke Nigiri
marinated blue fin tuna
Chu Toro Nigiri
medium fatty tuna
O Toro Nigiri
fatty tuna
Hon Maguro Quadro
1pc of four kinds of blue fin tuna
Hotaru Ika Nigiri
firefly squid
Shima Aji Nigiri
striped jack
Kurodai Nigiri
black sea bream
Kamasu Nigiri
barracuda
Usuba Hagi Nigiri
unicorn leatherjacket
Umimasu Nigiri
ocean trout
Sagoshi Nigiri
young Spanish mackerel
Kinmedai Nigiri
golden eye snapper
Inada Nigiri
baby yellowtail
Gindara Nigiri
black cod
Zuwai Gani Nigiri
snow crab
King Sake Toro Nigiri
king salmon fatty belly
Hamachi Toro Nigiri
yellowtail belly
Uni Nigiri
sea urchin
Ao Ebi Nigiri
Madai Nigiri
Japanese red snapper
Masaba Nigiri
Japanese true mackerel
Muki Hotate Nigiri
Hokkaido fresh scallop
Mejina-Nigiri
rudderfish
Houbou Nigiri
sea robin
Tachiuo Nigiri
Albacore Toro Nigiri
Kasugodai Nigiri
Japanese baby snapper
Tsuri Aji Nigiri
Japanese Horse Mackerel
Sawara Nigiri
Japanese Spanish mackerel
Suzuki Nigiri
Ainame Nigiri
Japanese greenling
Hirame Nigiri
Halibut
Engawa Nigiri
halibut fin
Iwashi Nigiri
Sardine
Renkodai Nigiri
Crimson seabream
Hokkaido Uni 1 Piece
Shokko Nigiri
Aka Isaki Nigiri
Ito Yori Nigiri
Special Sashimi
Hon Maguro Sashimi
Hon Maguro Zuke Sashimi
Chu Toro Sashimi
O Toro Sashimi
Shima Aji Sashimi
Kurodai Sashimi
Kamasu Sashimi
Usuba Hagi Sashimi
Umimasu Sashimi
Sagoshi Sashimi
Kinmedai Sashimi
Inada Sashimi
Gindara Sashimi
King Sake Toro Sashimi
Hamachi Toro Sashimi
Uni Sashimi
Ao Ebi Sashimi
Madai Sashimi
Japanese red snapper
Masaba Sashimi
Japanese true mackerel
Muki Hotate Sashimi
Hokkaido fresh scallop
Mejina Sashimi
Rudderfish
Houbou Sashimi
sea robin
Tachiuo Sashimi
Kasugodai Sashimi
Japanese baby snapper
Tsuri Aji Sashimi
Sawara Sashimi
Japanese Spanish mackerel
Hirame Sashimi
halibut
Iwashi Sashimi
Sardine
Renkodai Sashimi
Suzuki Sashimi
Shokko Sashimi
Aka Isaki Sashimi
Ito Yori Sashimi
Tapas
Edamame
soybeans
Garlic Edamame
stir fried soybeans with garlic butter
Blistered Shishito
garlic sauteed shishito pepper top with bonito flakes
Dash Taco
2pc seared salmon with salsa on seaweed shell
Fried Oyster
4pcs panko fried oysters with katsu sauce
Scallop Batayaki
sauteed Hokkaido scallops and asparagus with garlic butter
Mochiko Ebi
sweet rice flour crusted shrimp with spicy aioli
Eryngii Mushroom
stir fried king oyster mushroom with garlic butter
Top Secret
4pcs pan fried crispy rice topped with spicy tuna & jalapeno
Miso Salmon
pan fried miso salmon with avocado puree
Lamb Chops
2pcs grilled and seasoned with shoyu, honey miso grated ginger root
Croquette
2pc bread crumbed mashed potato cake, curry flavor
Agedashi Tofu
deep fried tofu with tempura sauce top with bonito flakes
Gyoza
6pcs of pan fried pork pot stickers
Veggie Gyoza
Chicken Karaage
deep fried chicken nuggets
Ika Geso Karaage
deep fried squid legs
Aburi Saba
one whole piece of cured N.Z mackerel fillet seared
Mixed Tempura
2pcs shrimp and 5pcs seasonal vegetables
Ebi Tempura
4pcs of shrimp
Veggie Tempura
mixed seasonal vegetables
Chizu Katsu
pork cutlet stuffed with gouda cheese served with katsu sauce
Hamachi Kama
grilled yellowtail collar (15-25mins) Large
Oden
a winter stew with boiled eggs, daikon, konjac, and processed fish cakes in a light, soy-flavored dashi broth
Hotaru Ika Tempura
8pc deep fried firefly squid
Soft Shell Crab
Soup & Salad
Miso Soup
Wakame
seaweed salad
House Green Salad
spring mixed greens with creamy sesame dressing
Salmon Skin Salad
crispy salmon skin with spring mixed green and bonito flakes
Sashimi Salad
assorted fish with spring mixed greens with miso vinaigrette
Ahi Tuna Salad
seared Ahi tuna with spring mixed green
White Rice
Sushi Rice
Fresh Wasabi
Rice & Noodles
Yaki Onigiri
grilled Japanese rice ball with minced salmon
Unagi Fried Rice
eel, salmon skin, egg, tobiko, onion & green onion
Spicy Miso Ramen
minced chicken spicy miso broth, slice pork, corn, red ginger, bean sprout dry seaweed, scallion, garlic oil
Karaage Ramen (Pork)
Pork or Soy broth, chicken karaage, corn, romaine lettuce, scallion, red ginger, garlic oil
Karaage Ramen (Soy)
Pork or Soy broth, chicken karaage, corn, romaine lettuce, scallion, red ginger, garlic oil
Tonkotsu Ramen
Pork broth ramen, with 2 slices of pork, bamboo shoot, boiled egg, corn, red ginger, scallion, bean sprout, garlic oil
Veggie Ramen
Soy broth ramen, veggie gyoza, corn, cabbage, scallion, bean sprout , garlic oil
Curry Rice (Pork Katsu)
Curry Rice (Chicken Katsu)
Veggie Udon
mixed vegetables udon soup
Mentaiko Yaki Udon
pan fried udon with seasoned cod roe & bacon
Plain Udon
soy broth udon soup
Plain Ramen
Dinner Set
Chicken Teriyaki Dinner Set
served with miso soup, rice and spring mixed salad
Salmon Teriyaki Dinner Set
served with miso soup, rice and spring mixed salad
Chicken Katsu Dinner Set
served with miso soup, rice and spring mixed salad
Pork Katsu Dinner Set
served with miso soup, rice and spring mixed salad
Wine
Beer
Sake
Sho Chiku Bai Nigori
(unfiltered sake) cloudy, sweet & complex flavor, smooth texture
Yuzu Aladdin
homare junmai Yuzu infused,sweet, light &fruity 300ml
Makiri
junmai ginjo extra dry 300ml
Ikezo Sparkling Jelly Sake (Peach)
(5% ABV) light, fruity and gentle sweet. This sake can be enjoyed like a dessert. Flavors: peach, yuzu or berry
Ikezo Sparkling Jelly Sake (Berry)
(5% ABV) light, fruity and gentle sweet. This sake can be enjoyed like a dessert.
Ikezo Sparkling Jelly Sake (Yuzu)
(5% ABV) light, fruity and gentle sweet. This sake can be enjoyed like a dessert.
Hakutsuru Organic Sake 300ml
junmai, light-bodied & dry
Hakkaisan 300ML
tokubetsu junmai lighter style junmai; zesty, soft spiced, earthy aromas
Hakkaisan 720ML
tokubetsu junmai lighter style junmai; zesty, soft spiced, earthy aromas
Kikusui 300ML
junmai ginjo smooth,silky
Kikusui 720ML
junmai ginjo smooth ,silky
Jozen Aged Pink Sake 300ML
junmai ginjo, aged a year, full-bodied , smooth & dry
Jozen Aged Pink Sake 720ML
junmai ginjo ,aged a year, full-bodied , smooth & dry
Kubota Senju 300ML
junmai ginjo
Kubota Senju 720ML
junmai ginjo
Dassai 45 (300ML)
junmai daiginjo, medium body; w/sweetness of honry, smooth, rounded
Dassai 45 (720ML)
junmai daiginjo, medium body; w/sweetness of honry, smooth, rounded
Wakatake Onikoroshi
junmai daiginjo fruity aromas & super acidity, silky testure 720ML
Tamano Hikari
junmai daiginjo full-bodied and silky smooth and has a refreshing after taste 720ML
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
737 Diamond Street, San Francisco, CA 94114