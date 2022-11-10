Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blue Plate 3218 Mission Street

3,963 Reviews

$$$

3218 Mission Street

San Francisco, CA 94110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Flat Price
Herb & Ricotta Gnocchi
Macaroni and Drunken Spanish Goat Cheese

Appetizers

Smoked Trout Deviled Egg

Smoked Trout Deviled Egg

$10.00

castelvetrano olives, lemon, fried garlic

Grilled Kale and Asian Pear Salad

$16.00

pickled corno di toro pepper, pecan breadcrumbs, pecorino vinaigrette

Romaine & Cabbage Chopped Salad

$16.00

smoked bacon, green apple, vermont cheddar, walnuts, champagne vinaigrette

Charred Octopus

Charred Octopus

$18.00

cauliflower, green olive salsa verde, harissa

Smoked Beef Bruschetta

Smoked Beef Bruschetta

$13.00

hen of the woods mushroom, rosemary aioli, crispy shallots

Butternut Squash Soup

$15.00

preserved orange lebneh, rye croutons, fines herbes

Entrees

Blue Plate Meatloaf

Blue Plate Meatloaf

$27.00

mashed potatoes, blue lake green beans

Pan Roasted Salmon

Pan Roasted Salmon

$33.00

italian butter bean, roasted fennel, baby red chard, castelvetrano olive, tangerine aioli

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$28.00

autumn greens, pomegranate, ricotta salata, smoked jalapeno buttermilk

Herb & Ricotta Gnocchi

$26.00

jimmy nardello pepper, heirloom tomato salsa cruda, summer squash, mustard greens, pesto bread crumbs

Grilled Hanger Steak

$34.00

fried potatoes, rainbow chard, horseradish, soffrito

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

rome beauty apple, mustard seed, fried sage

Macaroni and Drunken Spanish Goat Cheese

Macaroni and Drunken Spanish Goat Cheese

$12.00

Sweet

Key Lime Pie

$12.00

Chocolate Brownie Sundae

$12.00

vanilla ice cream, candied almonds

Butterscotch Pudding

$12.00

pecan brittle

Whole Key Lime Pie

$38.00

Restaurant Week

Flat Price

$112.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

Where Friends Meet to Eat!!!

Website

Location

3218 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA 94110

Directions

Gallery
Blue Plate image
Blue Plate image
Blue Plate image

