Blue Plate 3218 Mission Street
3,963 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info
Where Friends Meet to Eat!!!
Location
3218 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA 94110
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Reem's SF Catering A La Carte - SF Catering
No Reviews
2901 Mission St. San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurant