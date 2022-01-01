Chocolate croissants in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve chocolate croissants
BREADBELLY
1408 Clement Street, San Francisco
|Chocolate Croissant
|$6.75
Our buttery croissant dough filled with Valrhona 55% chocolate, drizzled with Valrhona Guanaja 70% chocolate, and cacao nibs.
A chocolate croissant for the chocolate lover! 🍫
Flour & Branch
493 3rd Street, San Francisco
|Pain au Chocolat (Chocolate Croissant)
|$5.75
Flakey, buttery croissant filled with chocolate batons and topped with chocolate strings.
Equator Coffees Fort Mason
2 Marina Boulevard, San Francisco
|Chocolate croissant
|$4.25
Please limited total order to 6 pastries.
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Precita Park Cafe
500 Precita Ave, San Francisco
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Jane on Larkin
925 Larkin Street, San Francisco
|Croissant - Chocolate
|$5.00
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Dolores Park Cafe
501 Dolores Street, San Francisco
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.50
SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
Cinderella Bakery & Cafe
436 Balboa Street, San Francisco
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.50