Chocolate croissants in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve chocolate croissants

Item pic

 

BREADBELLY

1408 Clement Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$6.75
Our buttery croissant dough filled with Valrhona 55% chocolate, drizzled with Valrhona Guanaja 70% chocolate, and cacao nibs.
A chocolate croissant for the chocolate lover! 🍫
More about BREADBELLY
Item pic

 

Flour & Branch

493 3rd Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pain au Chocolat (Chocolate Croissant)$5.75
Flakey, buttery croissant filled with chocolate batons and topped with chocolate strings.
More about Flour & Branch
Item pic

 

Equator Coffees Fort Mason

2 Marina Boulevard, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate croissant$4.25
Please limited total order to 6 pastries.
More about Equator Coffees Fort Mason
Precita Park Cafe image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Precita Park Cafe

500 Precita Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1170 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
More about Precita Park Cafe
Item pic

 

Koolah Cafe

6909 Geary Blvd., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$5.00
More about Koolah Cafe
Jane on Larkin image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Jane on Larkin

925 Larkin Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1115 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant - Chocolate$5.00
More about Jane on Larkin
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Dolores Park Cafe

501 Dolores Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (849 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
More about Dolores Park Cafe
Cinderella Bakery & Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

Cinderella Bakery & Cafe

436 Balboa Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (1827 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Croissant$4.50
More about Cinderella Bakery & Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

The Grind Cafe

783 haight street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$4.50
More about The Grind Cafe

