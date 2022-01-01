Arugula salad in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve arugula salad
Starbelly
3583 16th Street, San Francisco
|Arugula & Chicory Salad
|$14.00
arugula & mix chicories, dates, smoked almonds, pear & pt reyes blue
Coterie
1001 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco
|Crispy Artichoke and Arugula Shrimp Salad
|$19.00
Ardiana
1781 Church Street, San Francisco
|Arugula Salad
|$13.00
Wild Arugula w/ roasted beets, Cypress Grove goat cheese & toasted pistachios
Amici's
2200 Lombard St., San Francisco
|ARUGULA SALAD
with treviso, applewood smoked bacon, scarlet royal grapes, goat cheese, pine nuts, served with red wine vinaigrette.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
21st Amendment Brewery
563 2nd St, San Francisco
|Spinach & Arugula Salad
|$14.00
Salad with pulled chicken Granny Smith apples, candied pecans, shaved parmesan
cheese and a red wine dijon vinaigrette.
PIZZA
A16
2355 Chestnut St., San Francisco
|Arugula Salad
|$16.00
apple, almond, fried pepper vinaigrette, ricotta salata
PIZZA
Ragazza
311 Divisadero St, San Francisco
|Wild Arugula Salad
|$14.00
Wild Arugula w/ marinated beets, Cypress Grove goat cheese & toasted pistachios
NAPIZZA
3258 scott street, San Francisco
|Arugula Salad
|$11.00
Micro arugula, fresh pears. gorgonzola cheese, toasted walnuts