Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Arugula salad in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve arugula salad

Banner pic

 

Starbelly

3583 16th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Arugula & Chicory Salad$14.00
arugula & mix chicories, dates, smoked almonds, pear & pt reyes blue
More about Starbelly
Banner pic

 

Coterie

1001 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Artichoke and Arugula Shrimp Salad$19.00
More about Coterie
The Willows image

HAMBURGERS

The Willows

1582 Folsom St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (1053 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Arugula Salad$13.95
More about The Willows
blush! image

 

blush!

476 Castro St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Arugula Salad$15.00
More about blush!
Arugula Salad image

 

Ardiana

1781 Church Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Arugula Salad$13.00
Wild Arugula w/ roasted beets, Cypress Grove goat cheese & toasted pistachios
More about Ardiana
Consumer pic

 

Amici's

2200 Lombard St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
ARUGULA SALAD
with treviso, applewood smoked bacon, scarlet royal grapes, goat cheese, pine nuts, served with red wine vinaigrette.
More about Amici's
Spinach & Arugula Salad image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

21st Amendment Brewery

563 2nd St, San Francisco

Avg 3.5 (2505 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach & Arugula Salad$14.00
Salad with pulled chicken Granny Smith apples, candied pecans, shaved parmesan
cheese and a red wine dijon vinaigrette.
More about 21st Amendment Brewery
Item pic

PIZZA

A16

2355 Chestnut St., San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (8168 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Arugula Salad$16.00
apple, almond, fried pepper vinaigrette, ricotta salata
More about A16
Wild Arugula Salad image

PIZZA

Ragazza

311 Divisadero St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (535 reviews)
Takeout
Wild Arugula Salad$14.00
Wild Arugula w/ marinated beets, Cypress Grove goat cheese & toasted pistachios
More about Ragazza
Item pic

 

NAPIZZA

3258 scott street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Arugula Salad$11.00
Micro arugula, fresh pears. gorgonzola cheese, toasted walnuts
More about NAPIZZA
Presidio Pizza Company image

 

Presidio Pizza Company

1862 Divisadero street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Arugula Salad$8.00
More about Presidio Pizza Company

Browse other tasty dishes in San Francisco

Mozzarella Sticks

Risotto

Mac And Cheese

Rigatoni

Carbonara

Baked Ziti

Pies

Curly Fries

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (697 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (282 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston