Chicken noodles in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve chicken noodles
SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES
Saap Ver - 88 Division st
88 Division st, san francisco
|Chicken Noodle Soup(V)
|$14.95
Rice noodles,Sliced Chicken, Bean Sprout, Chinese Broccoli, Scallion, and Cilantro
B Star Bar - 127 Clement
127 Clement, San Francisco
|Garlic Noodles w/ Chicken
|$0.00
Egg noodles, mushroom, green onion, cucumber, snap peas, garlic, fresh onion, infused garlic oil, chili sauce
Lily
225 Clement St., San Francisco
|Ginger Chicken Noodle Soup
|$28.00
***Require reheating at home***
Mary's Poached Breast and Confit Drumstick, Broad Pho Noodles, Pho Consomme
Little Red Window
500 Columbus ave, San Francisco
|Chicken Noodle Soup (Pint)
|$9.00
|Chicken Noodle Soup (Quart)
|$14.00
SALADS • NOODLES
iThai Bangkok Street Food
720 Post Street, San Francisco
|Thai Chicken Noodle Soup
|$14.00
Flat rice noodles in clear broth with sliced tender chicken and bean sprouts
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Burma Superstar - 309 Clement St
309 Clement St, San Francisco
|Shan Noodles-CHICKEN
|$17.50
(not available mild) Noodles in a spicy tomato sauce w/ pickled radish, cilantro & peanuts.