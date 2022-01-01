Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES

Saap Ver - 88 Division st

88 Division st, san francisco

Avg 4.4 (2011 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Noodle Soup(V)$14.95
Rice noodles,Sliced Chicken, Bean Sprout, Chinese Broccoli, Scallion, and Cilantro
More about Saap Ver - 88 Division st
B Star Bar image

 

B Star Bar - 127 Clement

127 Clement, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Noodles w/ Chicken$0.00
Egg noodles, mushroom, green onion, cucumber, snap peas, garlic, fresh onion, infused garlic oil, chili sauce
More about B Star Bar - 127 Clement
Lily image

 

Lily

225 Clement St., San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (344 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ginger Chicken Noodle Soup$28.00
***Require reheating at home***
Mary's Poached Breast and Confit Drumstick, Broad Pho Noodles, Pho Consomme
Ginger Chicken Noodle Soup$28.00
***Require reheating at home***
Mary's Poached Breast and Confit Drumstick, Broad Pho Noodles, Pho Consomme
Ginger Chicken Noodle Soup$28.00
***Require reheating at home***
Mary's Poached Breast and Confit Drumstick, Broad Pho Noodles, Pho Consomme
More about Lily
Red Window & Little Red Window image

 

Little Red Window

500 Columbus ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Noodle Soup (Pint)$9.00
Chicken Noodle Soup (Quart)$14.00
More about Little Red Window
Item pic

SALADS • NOODLES

iThai Bangkok Street Food

720 Post Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (2787 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai Chicken Noodle Soup$14.00
Flat rice noodles in clear broth with sliced tender chicken and bean sprouts
More about iThai Bangkok Street Food
Item pic

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Burma Superstar - 309 Clement St

309 Clement St, San Francisco

Avg 4 (7345 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shan Noodles-CHICKEN$17.50
(not available mild) Noodles in a spicy tomato sauce w/ pickled radish, cilantro & peanuts.
More about Burma Superstar - 309 Clement St
Consumer pic

 

Osha Thai 4 Embarcadero, San Francisco

4 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Noodle Soup$18.95
More about Osha Thai 4 Embarcadero, San Francisco

