Burma Superstar 309 Clement St

7,345 Reviews

$$

309 Clement St

San Francisco, CA 94118

Order Again

Popular Items

Coconut Rice
Jasmine Rice
Tea Leaf Salad

APPETIZERS

Samusa Vegetarian (3PCS)

Samusa Vegetarian (3PCS)

$11.00

Burmese raviolis hand wrapped & filled with curry spices, potatoes, deep fried and served with our house special sauce.

Samusa Chicken (3PCS)

$11.50

Burmese raviolis hand wrapped & filled with curry spices, potatoes and chicken, deep fried and served with our house special sauce.

Samusa Beef (3PCS)

$12.50

Burmese raviolis hand wrapped & filled with curry spices, potatoes and beef, deep fried and served with our house special sauce.

Platha And Dip

Platha And Dip

$11.50

Homemade multi-layered bread, comes with coconut curry sauce.

Firecracker Cauliflower-APPETIZERS

$10.50

Spicy, crispy cauliflower in a tangy, garlicky sweet chili sauce. A specialty from B Star!

Bsprouts

Bsprouts

$15.00

Fried Brussels sprouts with furikake, popped rice & Fried Brussels sprouts with Fried Brussels sprouts with furikake, popped rice & parmesan.

Sticky Finger

Sticky Finger

$15.50

Pork riblets w/a caramelized, sweet garlic, wine soy glaze. Bone in

Fried Yellow Bean Tofu

Fried Yellow Bean Tofu

$11.50

Homemade tofu made with fresh yellow beans. Crisp on the outside, silken center. Served with a soy-chili sauce.

Beef Dumplings

Beef Dumplings

$12.50

Minced beef, cilantro, carrot, green onion, mushroom served with homemade spicy sauce).

Extra Dip For Platha

$5.00

Extra coconut curry sauce for platha.

SALADS

Tea Leaf Salad

Tea Leaf Salad

$15.50

Not available without peanut oil. Served with textures from fried garlic, peanuts, sunflower seeds, roasted sesame, lemons, tomatoes, fresh greens, dried shrimp or vegetarian. it's a party in your mouth.

Tea Leaf Salad (LARGE)

$22.00

Not available without peanut oil. Served with textures from fried garlic, peanuts, sunflower seeds, roasted sesame, lemons, tomatoes, fresh greens, dried shrimp or vegetarian. it's a party in your mouth.

Tea Leaf Salad-VEGETARIAN

$15.50

Not available without peanut oil. Served with textures from fried garlic, peanuts, sunflower seeds, roasted sesame, lemons, tomatoes, fresh greens. it's a party in your mouth.

Tea Leaf Salad-VEGETARIAN (LARGE)

$22.00

Not available without peanut oil. Served with textures from fried garlic, peanuts, sunflower seeds, roasted sesame, lemons, tomatoes, fresh greens. it's a party in your mouth.

Rainbow Salad

Rainbow Salad

$15.50

Salad made with 22 different ingredients. 4 types of noodles, green papaya, tofu, onions, chili, garlic, dried shrimp or vegetarian and a tamarind dressing.

Rainbow Salad (LARGE)

Rainbow Salad (LARGE)

$22.00

Salad made with 22 different ingredients. 4 types of noodles, green papaya, tofu, onions, chili, garlic, dried shrimp or vegetarian and a tamarind dressing.

Rainbow Salad-VEGETARIAN

$15.50

Salad made with 22 different ingredients. 4 types of noodles, green papaya, tofu, onions, chili, garlic with tamarind dressing.

Rainbow Salad-VEGETARIAN (LARGE)

$22.00

Salad made with 22 different ingredients. 4 types of noodles, green papaya, tofu, onions, chili, garlic with tamarind dressing.

Mango Salad

Mango Salad

$14.50

Refreshing salad made with pickled mangoes, onions, cabbage, and cucumbers.

Mango Salad (LARGE)

$20.00

Refreshing salad made with pickled mangoes, onions, cabbage, and cucumbers.

Burmese Style Chicken Salad

$15.00

Salad with cabbage, fried chicken slices, fried onions, cilantro and our dressing with a garlicky kick.

Burmese Style Chicken Salad (LARGE)

$20.50

Salad with cabbage, fried chicken slices, fried onions, cilantro and our dressing with a garlicky kick.

Samusa Salad

Samusa Salad

$15.00

Salad with vegetarian samusas, cabbage, and cucumbers in homemade dressing.

Samusa Salad (LARGE)

$20.50

Salad with vegetarian samusas, cabbage, and cucumbers in homemade dressing.

Ginger Salad

Ginger Salad

$14.50

Salad prepared with pickled ginger, dried shrimp, dried garlic, peanuts, sesame seeds and split yellow peas.

Ginger Salad (LARGE)

Ginger Salad (LARGE)

$20.00

Salad prepared with pickled ginger, dried shrimp, dried garlic, peanuts, sesame seeds and split yellow peas.

Ginger Salad-VEGETARIAN

$14.50

Salad prepared with pickled ginger, dried garlic, peanuts, sesame seeds and split yellow peas.

Ginger Salad-VEGETARIAN (LARGE)

$20.00

Salad prepared with pickled ginger, dried garlic, peanuts, sesame seeds and split yellow peas.

SOUPS

Vegetarian Samusa Soup

Vegetarian Samusa Soup

$17.00

Even though it's vegetarian, this remains our most popular soup for both meat eaters and vegetarians alike. Made with samusas, broken up falafels, lentils, cabbage and onions.

Vegetarian Samusa Soup (LARGE)

$23.50

Even though it's vegetarian, this remains our most popular soup for both meat eaters and vegetarians alike. Made with samusas, broken up falafels, lentils, cabbage and onions.

Moh Hinga Soup(Catfish Chowder Noodle Soup)

Moh Hinga Soup(Catfish Chowder Noodle Soup)

$17.50

Fish chowder with rice noodles, ground catfish, onions, cilantro, lemon & topped with chili.

Moh Hinga Soup(Catfish Chowder Noodle Soup)(LARGE)

$24.00

Fish chowder with rice noodles, ground catfish, onions, cilantro, lemon & topped with chili.

Oh Noh Kauswer Suop

Oh Noh Kauswer Suop

$17.50

Burmese style coconut noodle soup with chicken. Onions, eggs, cilantro, lemon and chili.

Oh Noh Kauswer Suop (LARGE)

$24.00

Burmese style coconut noodle soup with chicken. Onions, eggs, cilantro, lemon and chili.

NOODLES & RICE

Nan Gyi Dok

Nan Gyi Dok

$17.00

Chicken coconut rice noodle. Not available vegetarian. Rice noodles with a chicken coconut sauce, eggs, yellow pea, chili, wonton chips, lime leaf and fried onions.

Nan Gyi Dok (LARGE)

$23.00

Chicken coconut rice noodle. Not available vegetarian. Rice noodles with a chicken coconut sauce, eggs, yellow pea, chili, wonton chips, lime leaf and fried onions.

Nan Pia Dok

$17.00

Not available vegetarian. Chicken coconut flat flour noodle. Flat flour noodles with a chicken coconut sauce, string beans, split yellow pea, cabbage, onions and chilis.

Nan Pia Dok (LARGE)

$23.00

Not available vegetarian. Chicken coconut flat flour noodle. Flat flour noodles with a chicken coconut sauce, string beans, split yellow pea, cabbage, onions and chilis.

Superstar Noodle Salad

Superstar Noodle Salad

$15.50

(room temperature and not available mild) Traditional Burmese noodles with bean thread noodles, tofu, cucumbers, potatoes, papaya, chili sauce, wonton chips, fried onions, cabbage & dried shrimp (or vegetarian)

Superstar Noodle Salad (LARGE)

$22.00

(room temperature and not available mild) Traditional Burmese noodles with bean thread noodles, tofu, cucumbers, potatoes, papaya, chili sauce, wonton chips, fried onions, cabbage & dried shrimp (or vegetarian)

Superstar Noodle Salad-VEGETARIAN

Superstar Noodle Salad-VEGETARIAN

$15.50

(room temperature and not available mild) Traditional Burmese noodles with bean thread noodles, tofu, cucumbers, potatoes, papaya, chili sauce, wonton chips, fried onions, cabbage.

Superstar Noodle Salad-VEGETARIAN (LARGE)

$22.00

(room temperature and not available mild) Traditional Burmese noodles with bean thread noodles, tofu, cucumbers, potatoes, papaya, chili sauce, wonton chips, fried onions, cabbage.

Shan Noodles-TOFU

Shan Noodles-TOFU

$17.00

(not available mild) Noodles in a spicy tomato sauce w/ pickled radish, cilantro & peanuts

Shan Noodles-TOFU (LARGE)

$23.00

(not available mild) Noodles in a spicy tomato sauce w/ pickled radish, cilantro & peanuts.

Shan Noodles-CHICKEN

Shan Noodles-CHICKEN

$17.50

(not available mild) Noodles in a spicy tomato sauce w/ pickled radish, cilantro & peanuts.

Shan Noodles-CHICKEN (LARGE)

$23.50

(not available mild) Noodles in a spicy tomato sauce w/ pickled radish, cilantro & peanuts.

Burmese Fried Rice

$12.50

Burmese Fried Rice (LARGE)

$16.50

SIDES

Coconut Rice

$5.00

Coconut rice top with fried onions.

Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Jasmine rice.

Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$4.50

Brown rice top with fried onions.

Platha

Platha

$7.00

Homemade Indian influenced pan fried layered bread.

Garlic Noodles-VEGETARIAN

Garlic Noodles-VEGETARIAN

$12.50

Flour noodles with fried garlic and scallions in a red chili sauce.

Garlic Noodles-VEGETARIAN (LARGE)

$16.50

Flour noodles with fried garlic and scallions in a red chili sauce.

Garlic Noodles-DUCK

Garlic Noodles-DUCK

$14.50

Flour noodles with fried garlic and scallions in a red chili sauce. Top with shredded duck.

Garlic Noodles-DUCK (LARGE)

$18.50

Flour noodles with fried garlic and scallions in a red chili sauce. Top with shredded duck.

Chili Flakes

$0.50

Chili Sauce

$0.50

CHICKEN

Mint Chicken

Mint Chicken

$19.00

Minced chicken, string beans, mint, cloves of garlic, cilantro and jalapenos. (not available mild)

Mint Chicken (LARGE)

$26.00

Minced chicken, string beans, mint, cloves of garlic, cilantro and jalapenos. (not available mild)

Fiery Chicken

Fiery Chicken

$19.00

Stir fried chicken breast with string beans, red bell peppers and basil in our 5 spice sweet heat sauce.

Fiery Chicken (LARGE)

$26.00

Stir fried chicken breast with string beans, red bell peppers and basil in our 5 spice sweet heat sauce.

Spicy & Crispy Chicken

Spicy & Crispy Chicken

$19.00

Deep fried chicken in a sweet, tangy and spicy sauce with chili and garlic.

Spicy & Crispy Chicken (LARGE)

$26.00

Deep fried chicken in a sweet, tangy and spicy sauce with chili and garlic.

Sesame Chicken

Sesame Chicken

$19.00

Slices of chicken breast lightly fried in a sweet and tangy sauce topped with sesame seeds.

Sesame Chicken (LARGE)

$26.00

Slices of chicken breast lightly fried in a sweet and tangy sauce topped with sesame seeds.

Chicken w/ Fresh Basil

Chicken w/ Fresh Basil

$19.00

Stir fried chicken breast with oyster mushrooms, lemongrass, basil, garlic, chili and sweet peas.

Chicken w/ Fresh Basil (LARGE)

$26.00

Stir fried chicken breast with oyster mushrooms, lemongrass, basil, garlic, chili and sweet peas.

Mango Chicken

Mango Chicken

$19.50

Stir fried chicken breast with fresh mangos and onions in a light chili sauce.Stir fried chicken breast with fresh mangos and onions in a light chili sauce.

Mango Chicken (LARGE)

$26.50

Stir fried chicken breast with fresh mangos and onions in a light chili sauce.

Chicken Curry Dahl

Chicken Curry Dahl

$19.00

Burma Superstar’s special curry w/ chicken on the bone and yellow beans. Gluten free.

Chicken Curry Dahl (LARGE)

$25.50

Burma Superstar’s special curry w/ chicken on the bone and yellow beans. Gluten free.

PORK

Pork Curry

Pork Curry

$18.50

Stir fried chicken breast with fresh mangos and onions in a light chili sauce.

Pork Curry (LARGE)

$25.50

Stir fried chicken breast with fresh mangos and onions in a light chili sauce.

Pumpkin Pork Stew

Pumpkin Pork Stew

$18.50

Tender pork stew slow cooked with kabocha squash and ginger.

Pumpkin Pork Stew (LARGE)

$25.50

Tender pork stew slow cooked with kabocha squash and ginger.

Basil Chili Pork Belly

Basil Chili Pork Belly

$19.00

Not available mild. Wok tossed pork belly with roasted chili, bamboo shoots, lime leaf, jalapenos and onions.

Basil Chili Pork Belly (LARGE)

$26.00

Not available mild. Wok tossed pork belly with roasted chili, bamboo shoots, lime leaf, jalapenos and onions.

Braised Pork Belly w/ Pickled Mustard Greens

Braised Pork Belly w/ Pickled Mustard Greens

$22.50

Savory slices of tender pork belly in a sweet garlic and wine sauce.

BEEF & LAMB

Burmese Style Curry-BEEF

Burmese Style Curry-BEEF

$19.50

Burma superstar's special curry. Braised beef until tender with potatoes and topped with cilantro.

Burmese Style Curry-BEEF (LARGE)

$26.50

Burma superstar's special curry. Braised beef until tender with potatoes and topped with cilantro.

Burmese Style Curry-LAMB

Burmese Style Curry-LAMB

$20.00

Burma superstar's special curry. Braised lamb until tender with potatoes.

Burmese Style Curry-LAMB (LARGE)

$27.00

Burma superstar's special curry. Braised lamb until tender with potatoes.

Chili Lamb

Chili Lamb

$20.00

Not available mild. Stir fried lamb with dried and fresh chili, onion and basil.

Chili Lamb (LARGE)

$27.00

Not available mild. Stir fried lamb with dried and fresh chili, onion and basil.

Fiery Beef

Fiery Beef

$19.50

Stir fried with string beans, red bell pepper and basil, in our 5 spice-sweet heat sauce.

Fiery Beef (LARGE)

$26.50

Stir fried with string beans, red bell pepper and basil, in our 5 spice-sweet heat sauce.

Sesame Beef

Sesame Beef

$19.50

Strips of beef lightly battered & fried with a sweet & tangy sauce, topped with sesame seeds.

Sesame Beef (LARGE)

$26.50

Strips of beef lightly battered & fried with a sweet & tangy sauce, topped with sesame seeds.

Fiery Lamb

$20.00

Fiery Lamb (LARGE)

$27.00

VEGETABLES & TOFU

Peashoots

$18.00

Fresh leafy greens stir fried with wine & garlic.

Peashoots (LARGE)

$25.00

Fresh leafy greens stir fried with wine & garlic.

Fiery Tofu

Fiery Tofu

$16.00

Stir fried string beans, red bell peppers, tofu and basil in our 5 spice - sweet heat sauce.

Fiery Tofu (LARGE)

$21.50

Stir fried string beans, red bell peppers, tofu and basil in our 5 spice - sweet heat sauce.

Sesame Tofu

Sesame Tofu

$16.00

Lightly fried tofu cooked with a sweet & tangy sauce, topped with sesame seeds.

Sesame Tofu (LARGE)

$21.50

Lightly fried tofu cooked with a sweet & tangy sauce, topped with sesame seeds.

Dried Fried String Beans

Dried Fried String Beans

$15.50

Stir fried String Beans with garlic and chili sauce.

Dried Fried String Beans (LARGE)

$21.00

Stir fried String Beans with garlic and chili sauce.

Eggplant With Garlic Sauce

$15.50

Japanese eggplant with garlic, chili sauce and scallions.

Eggplant With Garlic Sauce (Large)

Eggplant With Garlic Sauce (Large)

$21.00

Japanese eggplant with garlic, chili sauce and scallions.

Tofu Tower

$16.50

Silken tofu lightly fried on a bed of pea shoots. Topped with mushrooms & bell peppers in a chili, black bean sauce.

Tofu Tower (LARGE)

$21.50

Silken tofu lightly fried on a bed of pea shoots. Topped with mushrooms & bell peppers in a chili, black bean sauce.

Okra Tofu

Okra Tofu

$17.50

(not available mild) Fried tofu with fresh okra in a wok-fire, dry chili stir fry. Vegan. Gluten free upon request

Okra Tofu (LARGE)

$24.50

(not available mild) Fried tofu with fresh okra in a wok-fire, dry chili stir fry. Vegan. Gluten free upon request

Wok Tossed Broccoli

Wok Tossed Broccoli

$15.50

Stir fried broccoli with wine and garlic, topped with fried onions.

Wok Tossed Broccoli (LARGE)

$21.00

Stir fried broccoli with wine and garlic, topped with fried onions.

Firecracker Cauliflower

Firecracker Cauliflower

$14.50

Spicy, crispy cauliflower in a tangy, garlicky sweet chili sauce. A specialty from B Star!

Firecracker Cauliflower (LARGE)

$19.00

Spicy, crispy cauliflower in a tangy, garlicky sweet chili sauce. A specialty from B Star!

Tofu Vegetable Kebat

Tofu Vegetable Kebat

$15.50

Stir fried tofu cooked with onions, tomato, squash, carrots, green chilies & mint (not available mild).

Tofu Vegetable Kebat (LARGE)

$20.50

Stir fried tofu cooked with onions, tomato, squash, carrots, green chilies & mint (not available mild).

Vegetable Curry Deluxe

Vegetable Curry Deluxe

$16.00

Not available mild. Special curry made with tomatoes, squash, potatoes, eggplant green peas, lentils, bell peppers, cauliflower and mint.

Vegetable Curry Deluxe (LARGE)

$21.50

Not available mild. Special curry made with tomatoes, squash, potatoes, eggplant green peas, lentils, bell peppers, cauliflower and mint.

Eggplant & Tofu Curry

Eggplant & Tofu Curry

$15.50

Our special tomato-based red curry sauce made w/ Thai & japanese eggplant with tofu (not available mild).

Eggplant & Tofu Curry (LARGE)

$20.50

Our special tomato-based red curry sauce made w/ Thai & japanese eggplant with tofu (not available mild).

Okra Egg Curry

Okra Egg Curry

$17.50

Burmese style curry made with hard-boiled eggs and okra. Ovo-vegetarian. Gluten-free. Vegan upon request. Not available mild.

Okra Egg Curry (LARGE)

$24.50

Burmese style curry made with hard-boiled eggs and okra. Ovo-vegetarian. Gluten-free. Vegan upon request. Not available mild.

SEAFOOD

Superstar Shrimp

Superstar Shrimp

$21.50

Wok tossed shrimp with chili and garlic sauce.

Superstar Shrimp (LARGE)

$28.50

Wok tossed shrimp with chili and garlic sauce.

Garlic And Chili Shrimp

$21.50

Garlic And Chili Shrimp (LARGE)

$28.50
Walnut Shrimp

Walnut Shrimp

$21.50

Shrimps lightly fried and tossed with a sweet sauce. Topped with roasted walnuts and sesame seeds.

Walnut Shrimp (LARGE)

$28.50

Shrimps lightly fried and tossed with a sweet sauce. Topped with roasted walnuts and sesame seeds.

Mango Shrimp

Mango Shrimp

$22.50

Stir fried shrimp with fresh mangos and onions in a light chili sauce.

Mango Shrimp (LARGE)

$29.50

Stir fried shrimp with fresh mangos and onions in a light chili sauce.

Burmese Style Shrimp Curry

$21.50

Burmese Style Shrimp Curry (LARGE)

$28.50

Lemongrass Salmon

$25.50
Catfish Curry

Catfish Curry

$20.50

Burma Superstar's specialty curry made with tomatoes. Medium spicy and topped with cilantro. BONE-IN

Catfish Curry (Large)

$30.50

Burma Superstar's specialty curry made with tomatoes. Medium spicy and topped with cilantro. BONE-IN

TAKE HOME W/YOU

Tea Leaf Salad Kit (Not actual salad)

$17.50

Tea Leaf Salad Kit-CRUNCH MIX ONLY

$9.50

Tea Leaf Salad Kit-DRESSING ONLY

$9.50

Burmese Hot & Spicy Seasoning

$9.50

BURMESE ''THANK YOU'' TOTE BAG

$15.50

NON ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE

Perrier Sparkling Mineral Water

$6.50

Coca Cola (Can)

$4.50

Sprite (Can)

$4.50

Diet Coke (Can)

$4.50
Thai Iced Tea-16oz Bottle

Thai Iced Tea-16oz Bottle

$8.00
Coconut Thai Iced Tea-16oz Bottle

Coconut Thai Iced Tea-16oz Bottle

$8.50
Ginger Lemonade-16oz Bottle

Ginger Lemonade-16oz Bottle

$8.00
Mango Lassi-16oz Bottle

Mango Lassi-16oz Bottle

$9.00

Vietnamese Iced Coffee-16oz Bottle

$8.50

BEER

SINGHA LAGER

$8.50

Full-bodied and rich in taste, with strong hops character. Must be 21 to purchase.

PLINY THE ELDER DOUBLE IPA

$11.50

This Double IPA is well-balanced with malt, hops, and alcohol, slightly bitter with a fresh hop aroma of floral, citrus, and pine. Must be 21 to purchase.

BURMA ALE-CAN

$10.50

4.4 % alc. 16oz. Brewed in collaboration with Ale Industries and exclusively for Burma Superstar locations throughout the Bay Area. Its subtle acidity harmoniously blends with the coriander and earthy chamomile flavors making this a must-pair with any of our delicious dishes!

COEDO RURI PLISNER

$8.50

BUSHIDO SAKE 6oz

$11.50

18% abv. Flavors of tart raspberry, Asian pear, and watermelon rind with a hint of white flowers and a strong finish. Genshu is undiluted and this little can packs a punch. 188ml. Must be 21 to purchase.

SIGNATURE DRINKS

Mango Mule - 12oz

$12.50

Mango, ginger, and lime mixed with soju

Sangria - 12oz

$11.50

Sangria made with fruit and red wine.

Spicy Margarita - 32oz (TOGO KIT) Cocktail Special Promotion!

$16.50

Mango Mule -32oz (TOGO KIT ) Cocktail Special Promotion!

$17.50

Sangria - 32oz (TOGO KIT) Cocktail Special Promotion!

$17.50

PUDDING

Black Rice Pudding-Hot

$8.50

Black Rice Pudding-Cold

$8.50

Dessert

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Burmese home style cuisines

Location

309 Clement St, San Francisco, CA 94118

Directions

Gallery
Burma Superstar image
Burma Superstar image
Burma Superstar image

