Burma Superstar 309 Clement St
7,345 Reviews
$$
309 Clement St
San Francisco, CA 94118
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
Samusa Vegetarian (3PCS)
Burmese raviolis hand wrapped & filled with curry spices, potatoes, deep fried and served with our house special sauce.
Samusa Chicken (3PCS)
Burmese raviolis hand wrapped & filled with curry spices, potatoes and chicken, deep fried and served with our house special sauce.
Samusa Beef (3PCS)
Burmese raviolis hand wrapped & filled with curry spices, potatoes and beef, deep fried and served with our house special sauce.
Platha And Dip
Homemade multi-layered bread, comes with coconut curry sauce.
Firecracker Cauliflower-APPETIZERS
Spicy, crispy cauliflower in a tangy, garlicky sweet chili sauce. A specialty from B Star!
Bsprouts
Fried Brussels sprouts with furikake, popped rice & Fried Brussels sprouts with Fried Brussels sprouts with furikake, popped rice & parmesan.
Sticky Finger
Pork riblets w/a caramelized, sweet garlic, wine soy glaze. Bone in
Fried Yellow Bean Tofu
Homemade tofu made with fresh yellow beans. Crisp on the outside, silken center. Served with a soy-chili sauce.
Beef Dumplings
Minced beef, cilantro, carrot, green onion, mushroom served with homemade spicy sauce).
Extra Dip For Platha
Extra coconut curry sauce for platha.
SALADS
Tea Leaf Salad
Not available without peanut oil. Served with textures from fried garlic, peanuts, sunflower seeds, roasted sesame, lemons, tomatoes, fresh greens, dried shrimp or vegetarian. it's a party in your mouth.
Tea Leaf Salad (LARGE)
Not available without peanut oil. Served with textures from fried garlic, peanuts, sunflower seeds, roasted sesame, lemons, tomatoes, fresh greens, dried shrimp or vegetarian. it's a party in your mouth.
Tea Leaf Salad-VEGETARIAN
Not available without peanut oil. Served with textures from fried garlic, peanuts, sunflower seeds, roasted sesame, lemons, tomatoes, fresh greens. it's a party in your mouth.
Tea Leaf Salad-VEGETARIAN (LARGE)
Not available without peanut oil. Served with textures from fried garlic, peanuts, sunflower seeds, roasted sesame, lemons, tomatoes, fresh greens. it's a party in your mouth.
Rainbow Salad
Salad made with 22 different ingredients. 4 types of noodles, green papaya, tofu, onions, chili, garlic, dried shrimp or vegetarian and a tamarind dressing.
Rainbow Salad (LARGE)
Salad made with 22 different ingredients. 4 types of noodles, green papaya, tofu, onions, chili, garlic, dried shrimp or vegetarian and a tamarind dressing.
Rainbow Salad-VEGETARIAN
Salad made with 22 different ingredients. 4 types of noodles, green papaya, tofu, onions, chili, garlic with tamarind dressing.
Rainbow Salad-VEGETARIAN (LARGE)
Salad made with 22 different ingredients. 4 types of noodles, green papaya, tofu, onions, chili, garlic with tamarind dressing.
Mango Salad
Refreshing salad made with pickled mangoes, onions, cabbage, and cucumbers.
Mango Salad (LARGE)
Refreshing salad made with pickled mangoes, onions, cabbage, and cucumbers.
Burmese Style Chicken Salad
Salad with cabbage, fried chicken slices, fried onions, cilantro and our dressing with a garlicky kick.
Burmese Style Chicken Salad (LARGE)
Salad with cabbage, fried chicken slices, fried onions, cilantro and our dressing with a garlicky kick.
Samusa Salad
Salad with vegetarian samusas, cabbage, and cucumbers in homemade dressing.
Samusa Salad (LARGE)
Salad with vegetarian samusas, cabbage, and cucumbers in homemade dressing.
Ginger Salad
Salad prepared with pickled ginger, dried shrimp, dried garlic, peanuts, sesame seeds and split yellow peas.
Ginger Salad (LARGE)
Salad prepared with pickled ginger, dried shrimp, dried garlic, peanuts, sesame seeds and split yellow peas.
Ginger Salad-VEGETARIAN
Salad prepared with pickled ginger, dried garlic, peanuts, sesame seeds and split yellow peas.
Ginger Salad-VEGETARIAN (LARGE)
Salad prepared with pickled ginger, dried garlic, peanuts, sesame seeds and split yellow peas.
SOUPS
Vegetarian Samusa Soup
Even though it's vegetarian, this remains our most popular soup for both meat eaters and vegetarians alike. Made with samusas, broken up falafels, lentils, cabbage and onions.
Vegetarian Samusa Soup (LARGE)
Even though it's vegetarian, this remains our most popular soup for both meat eaters and vegetarians alike. Made with samusas, broken up falafels, lentils, cabbage and onions.
Moh Hinga Soup(Catfish Chowder Noodle Soup)
Fish chowder with rice noodles, ground catfish, onions, cilantro, lemon & topped with chili.
Moh Hinga Soup(Catfish Chowder Noodle Soup)(LARGE)
Fish chowder with rice noodles, ground catfish, onions, cilantro, lemon & topped with chili.
Oh Noh Kauswer Suop
Burmese style coconut noodle soup with chicken. Onions, eggs, cilantro, lemon and chili.
Oh Noh Kauswer Suop (LARGE)
Burmese style coconut noodle soup with chicken. Onions, eggs, cilantro, lemon and chili.
NOODLES & RICE
Nan Gyi Dok
Chicken coconut rice noodle. Not available vegetarian. Rice noodles with a chicken coconut sauce, eggs, yellow pea, chili, wonton chips, lime leaf and fried onions.
Nan Gyi Dok (LARGE)
Chicken coconut rice noodle. Not available vegetarian. Rice noodles with a chicken coconut sauce, eggs, yellow pea, chili, wonton chips, lime leaf and fried onions.
Nan Pia Dok
Not available vegetarian. Chicken coconut flat flour noodle. Flat flour noodles with a chicken coconut sauce, string beans, split yellow pea, cabbage, onions and chilis.
Nan Pia Dok (LARGE)
Not available vegetarian. Chicken coconut flat flour noodle. Flat flour noodles with a chicken coconut sauce, string beans, split yellow pea, cabbage, onions and chilis.
Superstar Noodle Salad
(room temperature and not available mild) Traditional Burmese noodles with bean thread noodles, tofu, cucumbers, potatoes, papaya, chili sauce, wonton chips, fried onions, cabbage & dried shrimp (or vegetarian)
Superstar Noodle Salad (LARGE)
(room temperature and not available mild) Traditional Burmese noodles with bean thread noodles, tofu, cucumbers, potatoes, papaya, chili sauce, wonton chips, fried onions, cabbage & dried shrimp (or vegetarian)
Superstar Noodle Salad-VEGETARIAN
(room temperature and not available mild) Traditional Burmese noodles with bean thread noodles, tofu, cucumbers, potatoes, papaya, chili sauce, wonton chips, fried onions, cabbage.
Superstar Noodle Salad-VEGETARIAN (LARGE)
(room temperature and not available mild) Traditional Burmese noodles with bean thread noodles, tofu, cucumbers, potatoes, papaya, chili sauce, wonton chips, fried onions, cabbage.
Shan Noodles-TOFU
(not available mild) Noodles in a spicy tomato sauce w/ pickled radish, cilantro & peanuts
Shan Noodles-TOFU (LARGE)
(not available mild) Noodles in a spicy tomato sauce w/ pickled radish, cilantro & peanuts.
Shan Noodles-CHICKEN
(not available mild) Noodles in a spicy tomato sauce w/ pickled radish, cilantro & peanuts.
Shan Noodles-CHICKEN (LARGE)
(not available mild) Noodles in a spicy tomato sauce w/ pickled radish, cilantro & peanuts.
Burmese Fried Rice
Burmese Fried Rice (LARGE)
SIDES
Coconut Rice
Coconut rice top with fried onions.
Jasmine Rice
Jasmine rice.
Brown Rice
Brown rice top with fried onions.
Platha
Homemade Indian influenced pan fried layered bread.
Garlic Noodles-VEGETARIAN
Flour noodles with fried garlic and scallions in a red chili sauce.
Garlic Noodles-VEGETARIAN (LARGE)
Flour noodles with fried garlic and scallions in a red chili sauce.
Garlic Noodles-DUCK
Flour noodles with fried garlic and scallions in a red chili sauce. Top with shredded duck.
Garlic Noodles-DUCK (LARGE)
Flour noodles with fried garlic and scallions in a red chili sauce. Top with shredded duck.
Chili Flakes
Chili Sauce
CHICKEN
Mint Chicken
Minced chicken, string beans, mint, cloves of garlic, cilantro and jalapenos. (not available mild)
Mint Chicken (LARGE)
Minced chicken, string beans, mint, cloves of garlic, cilantro and jalapenos. (not available mild)
Fiery Chicken
Stir fried chicken breast with string beans, red bell peppers and basil in our 5 spice sweet heat sauce.
Fiery Chicken (LARGE)
Stir fried chicken breast with string beans, red bell peppers and basil in our 5 spice sweet heat sauce.
Spicy & Crispy Chicken
Deep fried chicken in a sweet, tangy and spicy sauce with chili and garlic.
Spicy & Crispy Chicken (LARGE)
Deep fried chicken in a sweet, tangy and spicy sauce with chili and garlic.
Sesame Chicken
Slices of chicken breast lightly fried in a sweet and tangy sauce topped with sesame seeds.
Sesame Chicken (LARGE)
Slices of chicken breast lightly fried in a sweet and tangy sauce topped with sesame seeds.
Chicken w/ Fresh Basil
Stir fried chicken breast with oyster mushrooms, lemongrass, basil, garlic, chili and sweet peas.
Chicken w/ Fresh Basil (LARGE)
Stir fried chicken breast with oyster mushrooms, lemongrass, basil, garlic, chili and sweet peas.
Mango Chicken
Stir fried chicken breast with fresh mangos and onions in a light chili sauce.Stir fried chicken breast with fresh mangos and onions in a light chili sauce.
Mango Chicken (LARGE)
Stir fried chicken breast with fresh mangos and onions in a light chili sauce.
Chicken Curry Dahl
Burma Superstar’s special curry w/ chicken on the bone and yellow beans. Gluten free.
Chicken Curry Dahl (LARGE)
Burma Superstar’s special curry w/ chicken on the bone and yellow beans. Gluten free.
PORK
Pork Curry
Stir fried chicken breast with fresh mangos and onions in a light chili sauce.
Pork Curry (LARGE)
Stir fried chicken breast with fresh mangos and onions in a light chili sauce.
Pumpkin Pork Stew
Tender pork stew slow cooked with kabocha squash and ginger.
Pumpkin Pork Stew (LARGE)
Tender pork stew slow cooked with kabocha squash and ginger.
Basil Chili Pork Belly
Not available mild. Wok tossed pork belly with roasted chili, bamboo shoots, lime leaf, jalapenos and onions.
Basil Chili Pork Belly (LARGE)
Not available mild. Wok tossed pork belly with roasted chili, bamboo shoots, lime leaf, jalapenos and onions.
Braised Pork Belly w/ Pickled Mustard Greens
Savory slices of tender pork belly in a sweet garlic and wine sauce.
BEEF & LAMB
Burmese Style Curry-BEEF
Burma superstar's special curry. Braised beef until tender with potatoes and topped with cilantro.
Burmese Style Curry-BEEF (LARGE)
Burma superstar's special curry. Braised beef until tender with potatoes and topped with cilantro.
Burmese Style Curry-LAMB
Burma superstar's special curry. Braised lamb until tender with potatoes.
Burmese Style Curry-LAMB (LARGE)
Burma superstar's special curry. Braised lamb until tender with potatoes.
Chili Lamb
Not available mild. Stir fried lamb with dried and fresh chili, onion and basil.
Chili Lamb (LARGE)
Not available mild. Stir fried lamb with dried and fresh chili, onion and basil.
Fiery Beef
Stir fried with string beans, red bell pepper and basil, in our 5 spice-sweet heat sauce.
Fiery Beef (LARGE)
Stir fried with string beans, red bell pepper and basil, in our 5 spice-sweet heat sauce.
Sesame Beef
Strips of beef lightly battered & fried with a sweet & tangy sauce, topped with sesame seeds.
Sesame Beef (LARGE)
Strips of beef lightly battered & fried with a sweet & tangy sauce, topped with sesame seeds.
Fiery Lamb
Fiery Lamb (LARGE)
VEGETABLES & TOFU
Peashoots
Fresh leafy greens stir fried with wine & garlic.
Peashoots (LARGE)
Fresh leafy greens stir fried with wine & garlic.
Fiery Tofu
Stir fried string beans, red bell peppers, tofu and basil in our 5 spice - sweet heat sauce.
Fiery Tofu (LARGE)
Stir fried string beans, red bell peppers, tofu and basil in our 5 spice - sweet heat sauce.
Sesame Tofu
Lightly fried tofu cooked with a sweet & tangy sauce, topped with sesame seeds.
Sesame Tofu (LARGE)
Lightly fried tofu cooked with a sweet & tangy sauce, topped with sesame seeds.
Dried Fried String Beans
Stir fried String Beans with garlic and chili sauce.
Dried Fried String Beans (LARGE)
Stir fried String Beans with garlic and chili sauce.
Eggplant With Garlic Sauce
Japanese eggplant with garlic, chili sauce and scallions.
Eggplant With Garlic Sauce (Large)
Japanese eggplant with garlic, chili sauce and scallions.
Tofu Tower
Silken tofu lightly fried on a bed of pea shoots. Topped with mushrooms & bell peppers in a chili, black bean sauce.
Tofu Tower (LARGE)
Silken tofu lightly fried on a bed of pea shoots. Topped with mushrooms & bell peppers in a chili, black bean sauce.
Okra Tofu
(not available mild) Fried tofu with fresh okra in a wok-fire, dry chili stir fry. Vegan. Gluten free upon request
Okra Tofu (LARGE)
(not available mild) Fried tofu with fresh okra in a wok-fire, dry chili stir fry. Vegan. Gluten free upon request
Wok Tossed Broccoli
Stir fried broccoli with wine and garlic, topped with fried onions.
Wok Tossed Broccoli (LARGE)
Stir fried broccoli with wine and garlic, topped with fried onions.
Firecracker Cauliflower
Spicy, crispy cauliflower in a tangy, garlicky sweet chili sauce. A specialty from B Star!
Firecracker Cauliflower (LARGE)
Spicy, crispy cauliflower in a tangy, garlicky sweet chili sauce. A specialty from B Star!
Tofu Vegetable Kebat
Stir fried tofu cooked with onions, tomato, squash, carrots, green chilies & mint (not available mild).
Tofu Vegetable Kebat (LARGE)
Stir fried tofu cooked with onions, tomato, squash, carrots, green chilies & mint (not available mild).
Vegetable Curry Deluxe
Not available mild. Special curry made with tomatoes, squash, potatoes, eggplant green peas, lentils, bell peppers, cauliflower and mint.
Vegetable Curry Deluxe (LARGE)
Not available mild. Special curry made with tomatoes, squash, potatoes, eggplant green peas, lentils, bell peppers, cauliflower and mint.
Eggplant & Tofu Curry
Our special tomato-based red curry sauce made w/ Thai & japanese eggplant with tofu (not available mild).
Eggplant & Tofu Curry (LARGE)
Our special tomato-based red curry sauce made w/ Thai & japanese eggplant with tofu (not available mild).
Okra Egg Curry
Burmese style curry made with hard-boiled eggs and okra. Ovo-vegetarian. Gluten-free. Vegan upon request. Not available mild.
Okra Egg Curry (LARGE)
Burmese style curry made with hard-boiled eggs and okra. Ovo-vegetarian. Gluten-free. Vegan upon request. Not available mild.
SEAFOOD
Superstar Shrimp
Wok tossed shrimp with chili and garlic sauce.
Superstar Shrimp (LARGE)
Wok tossed shrimp with chili and garlic sauce.
Garlic And Chili Shrimp
Garlic And Chili Shrimp (LARGE)
Walnut Shrimp
Shrimps lightly fried and tossed with a sweet sauce. Topped with roasted walnuts and sesame seeds.
Walnut Shrimp (LARGE)
Shrimps lightly fried and tossed with a sweet sauce. Topped with roasted walnuts and sesame seeds.
Mango Shrimp
Stir fried shrimp with fresh mangos and onions in a light chili sauce.
Mango Shrimp (LARGE)
Stir fried shrimp with fresh mangos and onions in a light chili sauce.
Burmese Style Shrimp Curry
Burmese Style Shrimp Curry (LARGE)
Lemongrass Salmon
Catfish Curry
Burma Superstar's specialty curry made with tomatoes. Medium spicy and topped with cilantro. BONE-IN
Catfish Curry (Large)
Burma Superstar's specialty curry made with tomatoes. Medium spicy and topped with cilantro. BONE-IN
TAKE HOME W/YOU
NON ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
BEER
SINGHA LAGER
Full-bodied and rich in taste, with strong hops character. Must be 21 to purchase.
PLINY THE ELDER DOUBLE IPA
This Double IPA is well-balanced with malt, hops, and alcohol, slightly bitter with a fresh hop aroma of floral, citrus, and pine. Must be 21 to purchase.
BURMA ALE-CAN
4.4 % alc. 16oz. Brewed in collaboration with Ale Industries and exclusively for Burma Superstar locations throughout the Bay Area. Its subtle acidity harmoniously blends with the coriander and earthy chamomile flavors making this a must-pair with any of our delicious dishes!
COEDO RURI PLISNER
BUSHIDO SAKE 6oz
18% abv. Flavors of tart raspberry, Asian pear, and watermelon rind with a hint of white flowers and a strong finish. Genshu is undiluted and this little can packs a punch. 188ml. Must be 21 to purchase.
SIGNATURE DRINKS
Mango Mule - 12oz
Mango, ginger, and lime mixed with soju
Sangria - 12oz
Sangria made with fruit and red wine.
Spicy Margarita - 32oz (TOGO KIT) Cocktail Special Promotion!
Mango Mule -32oz (TOGO KIT ) Cocktail Special Promotion!
Sangria - 32oz (TOGO KIT) Cocktail Special Promotion!
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Burmese home style cuisines
309 Clement St, San Francisco, CA 94118