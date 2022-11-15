Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese

Mamahuhu Inner Richmond

2,084 Reviews

$$

517 Clement Street

San Francisco, CA 94118

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Rice Plate
Egg Rolls
Sweet & Sour Chicken (House Special)

Lunch Specials

Sweet & Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Sweet & Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

crispy rice-battered chicken, shredded cabbage and huhu sauce on our homemade pineapple bun

House Specials

Fish Under Water

Fish Under Water

$17.00

American wild-caught rock cod, snow peas, English peas, jicama, leeks, fermented black beans

Sweet & Sour Chicken (House Special)

Sweet & Sour Chicken (House Special)

$17.00

crispy rice-battered chicken, pineapple + peppers, honey + hawthorn, you're welcome (gluten free)

Sweet & Sour Cauliflower (House Special)

Sweet & Sour Cauliflower (House Special)

$16.00

crispy rice-battered cauliflower, pineapple + peppers, honey + hawthorn, you're very welcome (vegan)

Broccoli & Beef (House Special)

Broccoli & Beef (House Special)

$17.00

black peppered grass-fed sirloin, organic broccoli + cauliflower + dino kale

Broccoli & Shrooms (House Special)

Broccoli & Shrooms (House Special)

$16.00

organic shiitake, organic broccoli + cauliflower + dino kale (vegan)

Classic Pork Mapo Tofu (House Special)

Classic Pork Mapo Tofu (House Special)

$16.00

ground Niman Ranch pork, doubanjiang, fermented chili, Sichuan peppercorn, straight fire

Mushroom Mapo Tofu (House Special)

Mushroom Mapo Tofu (House Special)

$15.00

organic shiitake, doubanjiang, fermented chili, Sichuan peppercorn, straight fire (vegan)

Kung Pao Chicken (House Special)

Kung Pao Chicken (House Special)

$16.00

free-range chicken, pizzazzy mala peanuts, chili, celery

Kung Pao Tofu (House Special)

Kung Pao Tofu (House Special)

$15.00

smoked Hodo tofu, pizzazzy mala peanuts, chili, celery (vegan)

Combos

Rice Plate

Rice Plate

$14.00

Choose any House Special. Comes with Jasmine Rice and Wok'd Veg

Dinner Party (serves 3-4)

Dinner Party (serves 3-4)

$72.00

Sweet & Sour Chicken, Mushroom Mapo Tofu plus a third House Special of Your Choice. Also includes two Jasmine Rice, two orders of Egg Rolls, one Crunchy Cabbage Salad and one Mala YOLO Cucumbers

Rice & Noodles

Tomato Garlic Chow Mein

Tomato Garlic Chow Mein

$14.00

cherry tomatoes, crispy garlic, garlic chives, fried tofu, peppers + onions, tomato gravy

Jade Fried Rice

Jade Fried Rice

$10.00

minced Niman Ranch pork, wild-caught shrimp, kale, organic eggs

Jasmine Rice

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

steamed and nice

Sides

Crunchy Cabbage Salad

Crunchy Cabbage Salad

$10.00

locally farmed carrots and daikon, asian pear, candied cashews, Hodo tofu cracker, sesame

Chrysanthemum Salad

Chrysanthemum Salad

$8.00

chrysanthemum, cauliflower, celery, smoked Hodo tofu, cilantro, sesame vinaigrette

Wok'd Veg

Wok'd Veg

$8.00

seasonal vegetables, ginger and fermented black bean (gluten free)

Egg Rolls

Egg Rolls

$5.00

crispy and classic (vegetarian)

Mala YOLO Cucumbers

Mala YOLO Cucumbers

$5.00

cold cucumber and herbs, spicy on top and bottom

West Lake Beef Soup - Small

West Lake Beef Soup - Small

$6.00

minced beef, egg whites, chicken stock, soft tofu, cilantro, white pepper

West Lake Beef Soup - Large

West Lake Beef Soup - Large

$12.00

minced beef, egg whites, chicken stock, soft tofu, cilantro, white pepper

Dessert

Chinese Almond Cookies (half dozen)

Chinese Almond Cookies (half dozen)

$5.00

Marcona almond, almond flour, wheat flour, butter, organic egg, organic cane sugar, salt, rice bran oil

Yin Yang Sesame Cake Parfait

Yin Yang Sesame Cake Parfait

$6.00

black sesame banana cake, coconut tapioca, organic white sesame cream

Party Trays

Sweet & Sour Chicken Party Tray

Sweet & Sour Chicken Party Tray

$85.00

For when you just need a whole lot of our Sweet & Sour Chicken... introducing the Party Tray!

Jade Fried Rice Party Tray

$30.00

Egg Roll Party Tray

$30.00

Condiments

CBBG Sauce (6 oz jar)

CBBG Sauce (6 oz jar)

$8.00

Chive, black bean and garlic. This is our take on the classic cantonese ginger scallion oil. Try it on fish! fermented black bean, garlic chives, minced ginger, sale, rice bran oil

Sweet & Sour Sauce (6 oz jar)

Sweet & Sour Sauce (6 oz jar)

$8.00

Yep, that’s the one. Great as a dip or use it to level up a stir fry. rice vinegar, pineapple, hawthorne, honey, fermented chili, five spice, tomato paste, rice bran oil, ginger, garlic, salt

Chili Sauce (6 oz jar)

Chili Sauce (6 oz jar)

$8.00

A nice savory kick that goes with everything. Fresno chili pepper, fried Arbol chili, fermented black bean, rice vinegar, organic cane sugar, sesame paste, organic garlic, salt

Sauce Trio

Sauce Trio

$21.00

Get all three so your tastebuds can be happy. You’re welcome :)

Beer & Cider

You Guava Be Kidding Me (16oz)

You Guava Be Kidding Me (16oz)

$11.00

Guava-infused cider brewed locally by Far West Cider Co.

Fort Point Villager IPA

Fort Point Villager IPA

$6.00

San Francisco Style India Pale Ale. Fort Point Beer Co, San Francisco, CA.

Fort Point SFIZIO

Fort Point SFIZIO

$6.00

Italian Style Pilsner. For Point Beer Co, San Francisco, CA.

Fort Point Yuzu KSA Radler (16oz)

Fort Point Yuzu KSA Radler (16oz)

$8.00

Balanced blend of Fort Point's Kolsch Style Ale and tart, punchy yuzu juice.

Very Juicy

Very Juicy

$7.00

Sodas

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.00

the fizziest around

Elderberry Tonic

Elderberry Tonic

$4.00

from our friends at Juice Shop. San Francisco, CA. immune boosting sparkling drink with apple cider vinegar, orange peel, honey, elderberry, hibiscus, rose hips, astragalus.

T Shirts

Lunar New Year 2022 Tee

Lunar New Year 2022 Tee

$32.00

In celebration of the Lunar New Year, we designed this limited run tee with artist Jessica Rather. Happy year of the Tiger folks!

KM Tiger 老虎 Tee (Cream)

KM Tiger 老虎 Tee (Cream)

$35.00

A Mamahuhu collab with the wonderful Kristina Micotti! This shirt features one of the tiger (hu) paintings hanging in our Clement Street dining room, painted by Kristina.

KM Tiger 老虎 Tee (Black)

KM Tiger 老虎 Tee (Black)

$35.00

A Mamahuhu collab with the wonderful Kristina Micotti! This shirt features one of the tiger (hu) paintings hanging in our Clement Street dining room, painted by Kristina.

Mahjong Tee

Mahjong Tee

$28.00

Jade green tee featuring our Clement Street store address spelled out in Mamahuhu mahjong tiles!

Other Merch

Logo Pin

Logo Pin

$8.00
Halfie Pin

Halfie Pin

$8.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:05 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:05 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:05 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:05 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:05 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:05 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:05 pm
Restaurant info

Chinese-American Classics with Thoughtfully Curated Ingredients

Location

517 Clement Street, San Francisco, CA 94118

Directions

Gallery
Mamahuhu image
Mamahuhu image
Mamahuhu image

Similar restaurants in your area

Palette Tea House
orange star4.2 • 2,840
900 North Point St San Francisco, CA 94109
View restaurantnext
The Palace Theater
orange starNo Reviews
644 Broadway San Francisco, CA 94133
View restaurantnext
Na Na's Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 71
301 Visitacion Ave Brisbane, CA 94005
View restaurantnext
Noodleosophy - San Mateo
orange starNo Reviews
41 East 4th Ave San Mateo, CA 94401
View restaurantnext
Northern Duck - 1355 Market street
orange starNo Reviews
1355 Market street San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Koi Palace Express - T3 @ SFO - San Francisco International Airport Terminal 3
orange starNo Reviews
San Francisco International Airport Terminal 3 San Francisco, CA 94128
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Francisco

Cinderella Bakery & Cafe
orange star4.3 • 1,827
436 Balboa Street San Francisco, CA 94118
View restaurantnext
Kitchen Istanbul
orange star4.7 • 1,602
349 CLEMENT ST San Francisco, CA 94118
View restaurantnext
Lily
orange star4.6 • 344
225 Clement St. San Francisco, CA 94118
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Francisco
Mission Bay
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
SoMa
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hayes Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Potrero Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Presidio
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Duboce Triangle
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Union Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Lower Nob Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Stonestown
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston