Restaurant header imageView gallery

Saap Ver 88 Division st

2,011 Reviews

$$

88 Division st

san francisco, CA 94103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Pad See Ew Pork
Pad Kee Mow Chicken

Special !

KNOCK-OUT COCKTAIL

KNOCK-OUT COCKTAIL

$26.00

SABE Tequila,Copa Rica Rum,Soju Vodka,Lychee Juice, Lemon Juice ,Fresh Mint and a Bottle of PALMIA CLARA de ESPAÑA Lemon Infused Light Beer

Wagyu Basil Tray

Wagyu Basil Tray

$30.00

Stir-Fried Minced Imperial Wagyu Beef With Basil,Fried Egg Over Rice

Five Spices Pork Leg

Five Spices Pork Leg

$29.00

Slow-Cooked Pork Leg, Boiled Egg, Chinese Broccoli, Pickled Green Mustard served with Chili Vinegar Sauce

Roasted Duck Curry

Roasted Duck Curry

$28.00

Red duck curry with pineapple and lychees. Sweet pineapple and lychees help temper the heat of this fiery red duck curry.

Thai Shrimp Paste Fried Rice

Thai Shrimp Paste Fried Rice

$38.00

Delicious fried rice. Must try! Severed with Sweet Pork, Chinese Sausage, Dried Shrimp, Mango, Shredded Omelette, Red Onion, Green Bean, Chili

Crazy Seafood

Crazy Seafood

$59.00

Thai-Cajun Style Seafood (Blue River Prawn + Prawn + Scallop + Calamari + Mussel) With House-Made Red Chili Paste, Thai Herb, Young Peppercorn, Bell Pepper, Galangal, Fresh Basil Options + Chiang Mai Style Thai Herb Sausage $6.50 + I-Saan Style Thai Rice Sausage $6.50 + EggPlant $4.00 + Thai Eggplant $4.00 + Garlic Rice Noodle $6.00

Agave Wine Cocktail

Watermelon Cucumber Agave Margarita

$12.00

Strawberry Agave Margarita

$12.00

Blood Orange Agave Margarita

$12.00

New!

Singha beer 5 for$30

Singha beer 5 for$30

$30.00

Palmia Lemon infused Light Beer

$7.00

Starter

Fresh Rolls

Fresh Rolls

$11.00

Tofu, Iceberg Lettuce, Cucumber, Carrot, Vermicelli, Mint, Rice Paper Wrapped served with Peanut Sauce

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$11.00

Deep-Fried - Carrot, Cabbage, Mushroom, Silver Noodles, and Rice Paper Wrapped served with Sweet Chili Sauce

Samosa

Samosa

$11.00

Deep-Fried Pastry filled with Potato, Carrot, and Onion served with Cucumber Salad

Crispy Larb Wonton

Crispy Larb Wonton

$11.00

Deep-Fried Spicy Minced Pork Wontons served with Sweet Chili Sauce

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$14.00

Cumin Curry Marinated Grilled Chicken served with Peanut Sauce and Cucumber Salad

Salted Wings

Salted Wings

$12.00

Deep-Fried Thai Country-Style Chicken Wings with Salt

NORTH & EAST THAI SAUSAGE

NORTH & EAST THAI SAUSAGE

$15.00

hai sausage sampler platter- Northern style Thai herb pork sausage (SAI OUI) and North-Eastern (I-SAAN) style fermented rice pork sausage served with ginger, chili, lime, and roasted peanuts.

Fish Cake

Fish Cake

$11.00

Tender fish meat, red curry paste, egg yolk, long beans, Thai basil, and Kaffir lime leaf

Saap Wings

Saap Wings

$14.00

Deep-Fried Thai Country-Style Chicken Wings with spicy and sour powder

Soup

Tom Kha Chicken (V)

Tom Kha Chicken (V)

$18.00

Thai Country-Style Coconut Soup, Mushroom, Lemongrass, Galangal, and Kaffir Lime Leaf

Tom Yum Prawn

Tom Yum Prawn

$26.00

Blue River Prawn, Mushroom, Tomato, Lemongrass, Kaffir Lime Leaf, Haft-and-Haft and Chili Paste

Tom Saap Pork Spare Rib

Tom Saap Pork Spare Rib

$20.00

Hot and Sour Soup with Slow-Cooked Pork Spare Ribs, Onion, Tomato, and Roasted Rice Powder

Fish

Larb Fish

Larb Fish

$40.00

Fried Whole Fish Mixed with Thai Herbs, Spicy-Lime, Roasted Ground Rice in I-Saan Style Dressing

Fried Tilapia W/Chili Sauce

Fried Tilapia W/Chili Sauce

$40.00

Crispy Pad Fried Tilapia with A Homemade Sweet Spicy Sauce, Hot Chili, Garlic Topped with Crispy Thai Basil

Grilled Salted Whole Tilapia Fish

Grilled Salted Whole Tilapia Fish

$40.00+

Salt-Crusted Tilapia with Lemongrass, Grilled Eggplant with Trio Dipping Sauce

Seafood

Spicy Sizzling Seafood

Spicy Sizzling Seafood

$25.00

Prawn, Scallop, Calamari, Mussel, Thai Herb, Young Peppercorn, Galangal

Pad Cha Scallop

Pad Cha Scallop

$25.00

Scallop, Young Peppercorn, Galangal, Kaffir Lime Leaf, Basil Sauce

Seafood Curry Stir Fry

Seafood Curry Stir Fry

$25.00

Prawn, Scallop, Calamari, Mussel cooked with Yellow Curry Powder, Egg, Milk, White Onion, Green Onion, Chinese Celery, Bell Pepper, and Thai Sweet Savory Sauce

Stir-Fried Squid With Salt Egg Yolk

Stir-Fried Squid With Salt Egg Yolk

$25.00

Squid Stir-Fried and Blended with Salt Egg Yolk Sauce, Bell Pepper, Carrot, and Green Onion

Crazy Seafood

Crazy Seafood

$59.00

Thai-Cajun Style Seafood (Blue River Prawn + Prawn + Scallop + Calamari + Mussel) With House-Made Red Chili Paste, Thai Herb, Young Peppercorn, Bell Pepper, Galangal, Fresh Basil Options + Chiang Mai Style Thai Herb Sausage $6.50 + I-Saan Style Thai Rice Sausage $6.50 + EggPlant $4.00 + Thai Eggplant $4.00 + Garlic Rice Noodle $6.00

Thai Spicy Salad

Som Tum Thai

Som Tum Thai

$15.00

Hand-Pounded Green Papaya Salad, Cherry Tomato, Green Bean, Garlic, Chili, Peanut, and Fish sauce

Som Tum Poo Pla Ra

Som Tum Poo Pla Ra

$16.00

Hand-Pounded Green Papaya Salad, Rice Field Salted Crab, Thai Creamy Anchovy, Thai Eggplant, Cherry Tomato, Green Bean, Garlic, Chili, Peanut, and Fish sauce

Crispy Rice Thai Fermented pork Sausage Salad

Crispy Rice Thai Fermented pork Sausage Salad

$18.00

Northeastern Style Fermented Pork (pickled pork)Sausage mixed with Crispy Rice, Mint, Ginger, Peanut, Red Onion, Cilantro, and Chili-lime Dressing

Crispy Duck Salad

Crispy Duck Salad

$25.00

Roasted Rice Powder, Green Onion, Cilantro,Fresh Basil, Spicy Chili-Lime Dressing

Larb Chicken

Larb Chicken

$15.00

Minced Chicken, Red Onion, Scallion, Cilantro, Mint, Chili Powder, Roasted Rice Powder, Fish Sauce, and Chili-lime Dressing

Grilled Pork Shoulder Salad

Grilled Pork Shoulder Salad

$18.00

GRILLED PORK SHOULDER ,Chili Powder, Roasted Rice Powder, Fish Sauce and Chili Lime Dressing

Naked Prawn

Naked Prawn

$17.00

Raw Prawn with House Special Seafood Sauce, Mint

Curry

Red Curry Beef (V)

Red Curry Beef (V)

$16.00

Carrot, Thai Eggplant, Bamboo, Bell Pepper, Basil, Kaffir Lime Leaf

Green Curry Pork (V)

Green Curry Pork (V)

$16.00

Thai Eggplant, Bamboo, Bell Pepper, Basil, Kaffir Lime Leaf

Yellow Curry Chicken (V)

Yellow Curry Chicken (V)

$16.00

Coconut milk curries are made fresh from scratch using local ingredients. Carrot, Potato, and Onion

Pumpkin Curry Tofu (V)

Pumpkin Curry Tofu (V)

$16.00

Kabocha Pumpkin, Carrot, Bell Pepper, Basil, Rad Chili Paste

BBQ/Grilled

Crying Tiger

Crying Tiger

$30.00

Premium Rip Eye Steak, Steamed Carrot, Green Bean, American Broccoli served with Spicy I-saan Style Sauce

Bbq Chicken

Bbq Chicken

$25.00

Thai Style BBQ Chicken served with Sweet Chili Sauce

Grilled Pork Shoulder

Grilled Pork Shoulder

$15.00

Grilled Pork Shoulder Served with Spicy I-saan Style Sauce

Noodle Soup

Spicy Tom Yum Pork Noodle Soup

Spicy Tom Yum Pork Noodle Soup

$16.00

Rice noodles , Minced Pork in Spicy and sour Soup, Pork Meat Ball, Fish Cake,Ground Peanut, Bean Sprout, Celery,  Scallion, and Cilantro

Chicken Noodle Soup(V)

Chicken Noodle Soup(V)

$15.00

Rice noodles,Sliced Chicken, Bean Sprout, Chinese Broccoli, Scallion, and Cilantro

Beef Noodle Soup

Beef Noodle Soup

$16.00

Rice noodles , Sliced Flank Steak, Beef Meat Ball, Chinese Broccoli, Bean Sprout, Celery, Scallion, and Cilantro

BBQ Pork Wonton Noodle Soup

BBQ Pork Wonton Noodle Soup

$16.00

BBQ Pork and shrimp and pork Wonton, Yao Choy, Scallion, and Cilantro with Egg Noodle

Duck Noodle Soup

Duck Noodle Soup

$25.00

Rice Noodle ,Roasted Duck, Yao Choy, Scallion, and Cilantro

Fried Rice & Rice Plate

Chicken Fried Rice (V)

Chicken Fried Rice (V)

$16.00

Chinese Broccoli, Onion, Egg, Tomato, Cilantro

Crispy Chicken Fried Rice

Crispy Chicken Fried Rice

$17.00

Fried Battered Chicken Breast, Egg, Tomato, Onion, Cilantro served with Sweet Chili Sauce

Tom Yum Seafood Fried Rice

Tom Yum Seafood Fried Rice

$24.00

Spicy Tom Yum Paste, Prawn, Scallop, Calamari, Mussel, Lemongrass, Galangal, Basil, Egg,Tomato, and Cilantro

FIVE SPICES PORK LEG OVER RICE (Copy)

$18.00
Thai Shrimp Paste Fried Rice

Thai Shrimp Paste Fried Rice

$38.00

Delicious fried rice. Must try! Severed with Sweet Pork, Chinese Sausage, Dried Shrimp, Mango, Shredded Omelette, Red Onion, Green Bean, Chili

Pineapple Fried Rice W/ Prawn (V)

Pineapple Fried Rice W/ Prawn (V)

$20.00

Pineapple, Egg, Onion, Cashew Nut, Curry Powder, Turmeric, Raisin, and Cilantro

Saap Ver Fried Rice

Saap Ver Fried Rice

$20.00

Crispy Pork Belly, Green Onion, Red Onion, Mint, Garlic, Roasted Rice Powder and Thai Spicy Powder

Chicken Ginger Rice

Chicken Ginger Rice

$18.00

Steam Chicken over Ginger Rice served with Spicy Garlic-Ginger Soy Sauce and Chicken Broth

Roasted Pork and Crispy Pork Belly Over Rice

Roasted Pork and Crispy Pork Belly Over Rice

$18.00

House Marinated Roasted Pork and Crispy Pork Belly over Rice, Boiled Egg served with Sweet House Gravy on top, and Pickled Jalapeños Soy Sauce

Roasted Duck Over Rice

Roasted Duck Over Rice

$25.00

Served with Chinese Broccoli, Pickled Ginger, and Pickled Jalapeños Soy Sauce

Ginger rice With Crispy chicken

$19.00
Crab Fried Rice

Crab Fried Rice

$26.00

Crab Meat, Egg, Scallion, Onion, and Cilantro

Stir Fried Noodle

Pad Kee Mow Chicken

Pad Kee Mow Chicken

$16.00

Spicy Flat Noodle, Basil, Bell Pepper, Bean Sprout

Pad See Ew Pork

Pad See Ew Pork

$16.00

Flat Noodle, Chinese Broccoli, Egg

Pad Thai Hor Kai

Pad Thai Hor Kai

$26.00

Egg Wrapped Pan-Fried Rice Noodle, Prawn, Tofu, Peanut, Bean Sprout, and Chive

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$20.00

Rice Noodle, Tofu, Egg, Chive, Peanut, Bean Sprout

Entree Street food

Spicy Basil Chicken

Spicy Basil Chicken

$17.00

Thai Basil, Bell Pepper, Green Bean, Jalapeño, Garlic Sauce

Spicy Red Chili Beef

Spicy Red Chili Beef

$18.00

House-Made Red Chili Paste, Thai Eggplant, Bell Pepper, Peppercorn, Galangal, Kaffir Lime Leaf

Cashew Nut Chicken

Cashew Nut Chicken

$17.00

Cashew Nut, Carrot, Dried Chili, Onion, Bell Pepper, Scallion

Crispy Pork Belly Sweet Basil

Crispy Pork Belly Sweet Basil

$20.00

Stir-Fried Crispy Pork Belly, Basil, Bell Pepper, String Bean, Jalapeño with Chili-Garlic Sauce

Crispy Pork Belly Green Bean

Crispy Pork Belly Green Bean

$20.00

Stir-Fried Crispy Pork Belly, Green Bean, Bell Pepper, with House-Made Red Chili Paste

Crispy Basil Duck

Crispy Basil Duck

$25.00

Stir-Fried Roasted Duck, Crispy Thai Basil, Bell Pepper, Jalapeño, with Chili-Garlic Sauce

Five Spices Pork Leg

Five Spices Pork Leg

$29.00

Slow-Cooked Pork Leg, Boiled Egg, Chinese Broccoli, Pickled Green Mustard served with Chili Vinegar Sauce

Vegetable

Spicy Green Bean Tofu

Spicy Green Bean Tofu

$15.00

House-Made Red Chili Ginger Paste, Basil, Bell Pepper, and Green Bean

Eggplant Basil Tofu

Eggplant Basil Tofu

$15.00

Bell Pepper, Carrot, Basil, Black Bean Sauce

Tofu Mixed Vegetable

Tofu Mixed Vegetable

$15.00

Tofu, Baby Corn, Carrot, Broccoli, Cabbage, and Black Bean Sauce

Wok Fried Cabbage W/Fish Sauce

Wok Fried Cabbage W/Fish Sauce

$15.00

Cabbage, Garlic, Dried Shrimp, Fish Sauce

Thai Desserts

Coconut Ice Cream

Coconut Ice Cream

$9.00

Served with Sweet Corn and Peanut

Grilled Banana

Grilled Banana

$10.00

Drizzled with Sweet Corn Caramel Sauce

Durian Black Rice

Durian Black Rice

$12.00

Sweet Coconut Durian poured over Chewy Black Sticky Rice

Side Order

Jasmine Rice

Jasmine Rice

$3.00
Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$4.00
Sticky Rice

Sticky Rice

$4.00
Garlic Ginger Rice

Garlic Ginger Rice

$5.00
Peanut Sauce

Peanut Sauce

$4.00
Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$4.00
Steamed Mixed Vegetable

Steamed Mixed Vegetable

$6.00
Fried Egg

Fried Egg

$3.00

Hot Sauce

Bag Charge

$0.25

No utensils

Utensils

Soft Drink

Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$6.00
Thai Iced Lime Tea

Thai Iced Lime Tea

$6.00
Thai Iced Coffee

Thai Iced Coffee

$6.00

Regular Tea

$6.00

Ginger Hot Tea

$5.00

Dammann Jasmine Tea

$5.00

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00
Fresh Coconut

Fresh Coconut

$8.00

S.Pellegrino Sparkling Water (L)

$7.00

Agave Wine Cocktail

Watermelon Cucumber Agave Margarita

$12.00

Strawberry Agave Margarita

$12.00

Blood Orange Agave Margarita

$12.00

Cocktails

SAAP VER KNOCK-OUT COCKTAIL<Special!>

SAAP VER KNOCK-OUT COCKTAIL<Special!>

$26.00

SABE Tequila,Copa Rica Rum,Soju Vodka,Lychee Juice, Lemon Juice ,Fresh Mint and a Bottle of PALMIA CLARA de ESPAÑA Lemon Infused Light Beer

Saap Ver Damn Good Cocktail

Saap Ver Damn Good Cocktail

$13.00
Blanco Margarita

Blanco Margarita

$13.00
Copper Manhattan

Copper Manhattan

$13.00Out of stock
Gold Mojito

Gold Mojito

$13.00
The Mule

The Mule

$13.00

Cut Cut Cut

$25.00

Pin Up Girl

$25.00

Fresh Whole Fruit Cocktail

Cut Cut Cut

Cut Cut Cut

$25.00

Rum infused SAKé mixed with fresh pineapple juice and lime in a pineapple shell, served with fresh-cut pineapple

Pin Up Girl

$25.00

Vodka Infused Soju mixed with Fresh Watermelon Juice and Lime in Watermelon Shell, Served with Fresh Cut Watermelon

Bottle Beer

Singha Can

$7.00Out of stock
Singha beer 5 for$30

Singha beer 5 for$30

$30.00

Leo

$5.00Out of stock

Palmia Lemon infused Light Beer (Copy)

$5.00

Draft Beer

Saap Ver Draft, Lager 5%

$7.00

Sigha Draft, Lager 5%

$9.00Out of stock

Drake's HaFe, Hefeweizen 4.5%

$7.00

Stella Artois, Pilsner 5.2%

$8.00

Trumer Oils, Pilsner 4.9%

$8.00

805 Firestone Walker, Golden Ale 4.7%

$8.00

Duchesse De Bourgogne, Flanders Red Ale 6.0%

$9.00

Fort Point Villager, Ipa 6.3%

$7.00

Elysian Space Dust IPA 8.2%

$8.00

Never Better, Ipa 6.5%

$7.00

East Brother Oatmeal Stout5.4%

$8.00

Anderson Valley Oatmeal Strout 5.8%

$8.00

Ace, Guava Cider 5%

$7.00

Sparkling/Moscato Wine

Gls Blue Nun 24k, Germany

$9.00

Btl Blue Nun 24k, Germany

$32.00

Gls Ruffno Nv, Prosecco, Italy

$8.00

Btl Ruffno Nv, Prosecco, Italy

$30.00

Gls Mezzacorona, Moscato D’asti

$8.00

Btl Mezzacorona, Moscato D’asti

$30.00

White Wine

Gls Ferrari Carano Rsv, Chardonnay, Napa

$16.00

Btl Ferrari Carano Rsv, Chardonnay, Napa

$55.00

Gls Macon Lugny, Chardonnay, France

$10.00

Btl Macon Lugny, Chardonnay, France

$38.00

Gls Simi, Sauvignon Blanc,Sonoma

$9.00

Btl Simi, Sauvignon Blanc,Sonoma

$32.00

Gls Ferrari Carano, Fume Blanc, Sonoma

$9.00

Btl Ferrari Carano, Fume Blanc, Sonoma

$32.00

Gls Wente, Reisling, Monterey

$8.00

Btl Wente, Reisling, Monterey

$30.00

Gls The Pale , Rose, France

$12.00

Btl The Pale, Rose, France

$42.00

Gls Meiomi, Rose, California

$9.00

Btl Meiomi, Rose, California

$32.00

Red Wine

Gls Robert Mondavi, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa

$18.00

Btl Robert Mondavi, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa

$60.00

Gls Imagery, Cabernet Sauvignon, Pasp Robles

$11.00

Btl Imagery, Cabernet Sauvignon, Pasp Robles

$40.00

Gls Benziger, Merlot, Sonoma

$10.00

Btl Benziger, Merlot, Sonoma

$38.00

Gls Black Stallion, Pinot Noir, Napa

$14.00

Btl Black Stallion, Pinot Noir, Napa

$56.00

Gls Rodney Strong RRV , Pinot Noir, Sonoma

$11.00

Btl Rodney Strong RRV, Pinot Noir, Sonoma

$40.00

Gls Antigal Uni, Malbec, Argentina

$10.00

Btl Antigal Uni, Malbec, Argentina

$38.00

Sake

Nigori Sake

$15.00

Organic Sake

$15.00

AWA Spraking Sake

$15.00

Sake bomb

$12.00

Shot

$9.00

Hot Sake

$10.00

Special !

KNOCK-OUT COCKTAIL

KNOCK-OUT COCKTAIL

$28.00

SABE Tequila,Copa Rica Rum,Soju Vodka,Lychee Juice, Lemon Juice ,Fresh Mint and a Bottle of PALMIA CLARA de ESPAÑA Lemon Infused Light Beer