- Home
- /
- San Francisco
- /
- Mission Bay
- /
- Saap Ver - 88 Division st
Saap Ver 88 Division st
2,011 Reviews
$$
88 Division st
san francisco, CA 94103
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Special !
KNOCK-OUT COCKTAIL
SABE Tequila,Copa Rica Rum,Soju Vodka,Lychee Juice, Lemon Juice ,Fresh Mint and a Bottle of PALMIA CLARA de ESPAÑA Lemon Infused Light Beer
Wagyu Basil Tray
Stir-Fried Minced Imperial Wagyu Beef With Basil,Fried Egg Over Rice
Five Spices Pork Leg
Slow-Cooked Pork Leg, Boiled Egg, Chinese Broccoli, Pickled Green Mustard served with Chili Vinegar Sauce
Roasted Duck Curry
Red duck curry with pineapple and lychees. Sweet pineapple and lychees help temper the heat of this fiery red duck curry.
Thai Shrimp Paste Fried Rice
Delicious fried rice. Must try! Severed with Sweet Pork, Chinese Sausage, Dried Shrimp, Mango, Shredded Omelette, Red Onion, Green Bean, Chili
Crazy Seafood
Thai-Cajun Style Seafood (Blue River Prawn + Prawn + Scallop + Calamari + Mussel) With House-Made Red Chili Paste, Thai Herb, Young Peppercorn, Bell Pepper, Galangal, Fresh Basil Options + Chiang Mai Style Thai Herb Sausage $6.50 + I-Saan Style Thai Rice Sausage $6.50 + EggPlant $4.00 + Thai Eggplant $4.00 + Garlic Rice Noodle $6.00
Agave Wine Cocktail
Starter
Fresh Rolls
Tofu, Iceberg Lettuce, Cucumber, Carrot, Vermicelli, Mint, Rice Paper Wrapped served with Peanut Sauce
Spring Rolls
Deep-Fried - Carrot, Cabbage, Mushroom, Silver Noodles, and Rice Paper Wrapped served with Sweet Chili Sauce
Samosa
Deep-Fried Pastry filled with Potato, Carrot, and Onion served with Cucumber Salad
Crispy Larb Wonton
Deep-Fried Spicy Minced Pork Wontons served with Sweet Chili Sauce
Chicken Satay
Cumin Curry Marinated Grilled Chicken served with Peanut Sauce and Cucumber Salad
Salted Wings
Deep-Fried Thai Country-Style Chicken Wings with Salt
NORTH & EAST THAI SAUSAGE
hai sausage sampler platter- Northern style Thai herb pork sausage (SAI OUI) and North-Eastern (I-SAAN) style fermented rice pork sausage served with ginger, chili, lime, and roasted peanuts.
Fish Cake
Tender fish meat, red curry paste, egg yolk, long beans, Thai basil, and Kaffir lime leaf
Saap Wings
Deep-Fried Thai Country-Style Chicken Wings with spicy and sour powder
Soup
Tom Kha Chicken (V)
Thai Country-Style Coconut Soup, Mushroom, Lemongrass, Galangal, and Kaffir Lime Leaf
Tom Yum Prawn
Blue River Prawn, Mushroom, Tomato, Lemongrass, Kaffir Lime Leaf, Haft-and-Haft and Chili Paste
Tom Saap Pork Spare Rib
Hot and Sour Soup with Slow-Cooked Pork Spare Ribs, Onion, Tomato, and Roasted Rice Powder
Fish
Larb Fish
Fried Whole Fish Mixed with Thai Herbs, Spicy-Lime, Roasted Ground Rice in I-Saan Style Dressing
Fried Tilapia W/Chili Sauce
Crispy Pad Fried Tilapia with A Homemade Sweet Spicy Sauce, Hot Chili, Garlic Topped with Crispy Thai Basil
Grilled Salted Whole Tilapia Fish
Salt-Crusted Tilapia with Lemongrass, Grilled Eggplant with Trio Dipping Sauce
Seafood
Spicy Sizzling Seafood
Prawn, Scallop, Calamari, Mussel, Thai Herb, Young Peppercorn, Galangal
Pad Cha Scallop
Scallop, Young Peppercorn, Galangal, Kaffir Lime Leaf, Basil Sauce
Seafood Curry Stir Fry
Prawn, Scallop, Calamari, Mussel cooked with Yellow Curry Powder, Egg, Milk, White Onion, Green Onion, Chinese Celery, Bell Pepper, and Thai Sweet Savory Sauce
Stir-Fried Squid With Salt Egg Yolk
Squid Stir-Fried and Blended with Salt Egg Yolk Sauce, Bell Pepper, Carrot, and Green Onion
Crazy Seafood
Thai-Cajun Style Seafood (Blue River Prawn + Prawn + Scallop + Calamari + Mussel) With House-Made Red Chili Paste, Thai Herb, Young Peppercorn, Bell Pepper, Galangal, Fresh Basil Options + Chiang Mai Style Thai Herb Sausage $6.50 + I-Saan Style Thai Rice Sausage $6.50 + EggPlant $4.00 + Thai Eggplant $4.00 + Garlic Rice Noodle $6.00
Thai Spicy Salad
Som Tum Thai
Hand-Pounded Green Papaya Salad, Cherry Tomato, Green Bean, Garlic, Chili, Peanut, and Fish sauce
Som Tum Poo Pla Ra
Hand-Pounded Green Papaya Salad, Rice Field Salted Crab, Thai Creamy Anchovy, Thai Eggplant, Cherry Tomato, Green Bean, Garlic, Chili, Peanut, and Fish sauce
Crispy Rice Thai Fermented pork Sausage Salad
Northeastern Style Fermented Pork (pickled pork)Sausage mixed with Crispy Rice, Mint, Ginger, Peanut, Red Onion, Cilantro, and Chili-lime Dressing
Crispy Duck Salad
Roasted Rice Powder, Green Onion, Cilantro,Fresh Basil, Spicy Chili-Lime Dressing
Larb Chicken
Minced Chicken, Red Onion, Scallion, Cilantro, Mint, Chili Powder, Roasted Rice Powder, Fish Sauce, and Chili-lime Dressing
Grilled Pork Shoulder Salad
GRILLED PORK SHOULDER ,Chili Powder, Roasted Rice Powder, Fish Sauce and Chili Lime Dressing
Naked Prawn
Raw Prawn with House Special Seafood Sauce, Mint
Curry
Red Curry Beef (V)
Carrot, Thai Eggplant, Bamboo, Bell Pepper, Basil, Kaffir Lime Leaf
Green Curry Pork (V)
Thai Eggplant, Bamboo, Bell Pepper, Basil, Kaffir Lime Leaf
Yellow Curry Chicken (V)
Coconut milk curries are made fresh from scratch using local ingredients. Carrot, Potato, and Onion
Pumpkin Curry Tofu (V)
Kabocha Pumpkin, Carrot, Bell Pepper, Basil, Rad Chili Paste
BBQ/Grilled
Noodle Soup
Spicy Tom Yum Pork Noodle Soup
Rice noodles , Minced Pork in Spicy and sour Soup, Pork Meat Ball, Fish Cake,Ground Peanut, Bean Sprout, Celery, Scallion, and Cilantro
Chicken Noodle Soup(V)
Rice noodles,Sliced Chicken, Bean Sprout, Chinese Broccoli, Scallion, and Cilantro
Beef Noodle Soup
Rice noodles , Sliced Flank Steak, Beef Meat Ball, Chinese Broccoli, Bean Sprout, Celery, Scallion, and Cilantro
BBQ Pork Wonton Noodle Soup
BBQ Pork and shrimp and pork Wonton, Yao Choy, Scallion, and Cilantro with Egg Noodle
Duck Noodle Soup
Rice Noodle ,Roasted Duck, Yao Choy, Scallion, and Cilantro
Fried Rice & Rice Plate
Chicken Fried Rice (V)
Chinese Broccoli, Onion, Egg, Tomato, Cilantro
Crispy Chicken Fried Rice
Fried Battered Chicken Breast, Egg, Tomato, Onion, Cilantro served with Sweet Chili Sauce
Tom Yum Seafood Fried Rice
Spicy Tom Yum Paste, Prawn, Scallop, Calamari, Mussel, Lemongrass, Galangal, Basil, Egg,Tomato, and Cilantro
FIVE SPICES PORK LEG OVER RICE (Copy)
Thai Shrimp Paste Fried Rice
Delicious fried rice. Must try! Severed with Sweet Pork, Chinese Sausage, Dried Shrimp, Mango, Shredded Omelette, Red Onion, Green Bean, Chili
Pineapple Fried Rice W/ Prawn (V)
Pineapple, Egg, Onion, Cashew Nut, Curry Powder, Turmeric, Raisin, and Cilantro
Saap Ver Fried Rice
Crispy Pork Belly, Green Onion, Red Onion, Mint, Garlic, Roasted Rice Powder and Thai Spicy Powder
Chicken Ginger Rice
Steam Chicken over Ginger Rice served with Spicy Garlic-Ginger Soy Sauce and Chicken Broth
Roasted Pork and Crispy Pork Belly Over Rice
House Marinated Roasted Pork and Crispy Pork Belly over Rice, Boiled Egg served with Sweet House Gravy on top, and Pickled Jalapeños Soy Sauce
Roasted Duck Over Rice
Served with Chinese Broccoli, Pickled Ginger, and Pickled Jalapeños Soy Sauce
Ginger rice With Crispy chicken
Crab Fried Rice
Crab Meat, Egg, Scallion, Onion, and Cilantro
Stir Fried Noodle
Entree Street food
Spicy Basil Chicken
Thai Basil, Bell Pepper, Green Bean, Jalapeño, Garlic Sauce
Spicy Red Chili Beef
House-Made Red Chili Paste, Thai Eggplant, Bell Pepper, Peppercorn, Galangal, Kaffir Lime Leaf
Cashew Nut Chicken
Cashew Nut, Carrot, Dried Chili, Onion, Bell Pepper, Scallion
Crispy Pork Belly Sweet Basil
Stir-Fried Crispy Pork Belly, Basil, Bell Pepper, String Bean, Jalapeño with Chili-Garlic Sauce
Crispy Pork Belly Green Bean
Stir-Fried Crispy Pork Belly, Green Bean, Bell Pepper, with House-Made Red Chili Paste
Crispy Basil Duck
Stir-Fried Roasted Duck, Crispy Thai Basil, Bell Pepper, Jalapeño, with Chili-Garlic Sauce
Five Spices Pork Leg
Slow-Cooked Pork Leg, Boiled Egg, Chinese Broccoli, Pickled Green Mustard served with Chili Vinegar Sauce
Vegetable
Spicy Green Bean Tofu
House-Made Red Chili Ginger Paste, Basil, Bell Pepper, and Green Bean
Eggplant Basil Tofu
Bell Pepper, Carrot, Basil, Black Bean Sauce
Tofu Mixed Vegetable
Tofu, Baby Corn, Carrot, Broccoli, Cabbage, and Black Bean Sauce
Wok Fried Cabbage W/Fish Sauce
Cabbage, Garlic, Dried Shrimp, Fish Sauce
Thai Desserts
Side Order
Soft Drink
Agave Wine Cocktail
Cocktails
SAAP VER KNOCK-OUT COCKTAIL<Special!>
SABE Tequila,Copa Rica Rum,Soju Vodka,Lychee Juice, Lemon Juice ,Fresh Mint and a Bottle of PALMIA CLARA de ESPAÑA Lemon Infused Light Beer