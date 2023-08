White - Nomadica

$10.00

Made from grapes harvested early to preserve acidity, this White is alive with opulence and texture. Notes of green apple and lemon blossom harmonize with almond and vanilla for a blend that’s reminiscent of the comfort brought on by late afternoon sun in the yard. VINIFICATION Fermented in stainless steel and partially aged in neutral oak PAIRS WELL WITH Our Garlic Chicken Brioche, Spicy Garlic Cheese Spread, Olives, and Giardiniera. If ordering takeout, it also pairs nicely with roast chicken, soft cheeses, onion dip, artichokes and aioli, grilled fish, mushrooms