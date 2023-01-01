Tandoori in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve tandoori
ROOH San Francisco
333 Brannan St, San Francisco
|TANDOORI ARTICHOKE
|$28.00
soya keema, nizami salan, fried onion
|TANDOORI MONKFISH
|$30.00
Kerala Style, Tangy, Spicy curry made with a variety of spices, kokum, coconut and an onion/tomato Gravy.
|Tandoori Roti
|$6.00
Flatbread made with whole wheat flour
Castro Indian & American Restaurant - Indian & American Fusion
468 Castro Street, San Francisco
|Tandoori Chicken
|$16.95
Chicken leg, yogurt base paste, house spices.
Kennedy's Irish Pub & Curry House
1040 Columbus Ave, San Francisco
|Tandoori Roti (v)
|$2.50
Whole wheat flat bread baked in clay oven
|Tandoori Tofu (v)
|$12.99
Tofu marinated with spices & roasted in an Indian clay oven
|Tandoori Shrimp
|$17.99
Jumbo shrimp marinated with spices and roasted in clay oven