Chicken tikka in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
San Francisco restaurants that serve chicken tikka

The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen

100 Brannan St, San Francisco

TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tikka Masala$28.00
Chicken breast roasted in a woodfire oven, cooked in a light creamy tomato sauce, served with basmati rice
Kennedy's Indian Curry House

1040 Columbus Ave, San Francisco

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Masala$15.99
Chicken breasts cooked in clay oven with a unique blend of spices, tomotoes and onions in a creamy sauce
TILAK Indian Cuisine

3501 Mission Street, San Francisco

Takeout
Tandoori Chicken Tikka$16.00
Chicken Tikka Masala$17.00
