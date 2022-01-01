Chicken tikka in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve chicken tikka
The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen
100 Brannan St, San Francisco
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$28.00
Chicken breast roasted in a woodfire oven, cooked in a light creamy tomato sauce, served with basmati rice
Kennedy's Indian Curry House
1040 Columbus Ave, San Francisco
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$15.99
Chicken breasts cooked in clay oven with a unique blend of spices, tomotoes and onions in a creamy sauce