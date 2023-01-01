Chutney in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve chutney
Kasa Indian Eatery - Polk St
1356 Polk Street, San Francisco
|Tamarind Chutney
|$8.00
Sweet tamarind chutney with a hint of chili. Vegan
|Samosas with Chutney
|$0.00
A crowd pleaser! Flaky fried potato, pea pastry with spices. Served w/ zesty cilantro coconut chutney & tamarind chutney on the side.
|Cilantro Coconut Chutney
|$7.00
Zesty cilantro coconut chutney. Vegan
ROOH San Francisco
333 Brannan St, San Francisco
|Chutney Sampler (JAX)
|$15.00
|House Chutney (JAX)
|$0.00
Burma Love - Valencia
211 Valencia Street, San Francisco
|Shrimp with Myanmar Chutney
|$26.95
SPICY! Popular Burmese street food. Wok-tossed, with vegetables cooked in a traditional fresh tomato chutney. Loaded with flavors of onions, chilies, shrimp paste, and fish sauce. Authentic Burmese, not for the timid. Only for the adventurous palate.
(Gluten Free)
Castro Indian Restaurant & Bar
468 Castro Street, San Francisco
|Mango Chutney
|$5.95
Kennedy's Irish Pub & Curry House
1040 Columbus Ave, San Francisco
|Mango Chutney (v)
|$2.99
Ground mango with Indian herbs
Kasa Indian Eatery - Castro
4001 18th St, San Francisco
|Pappadum & Chutney
|$4.50
Grilled lentil chips with chutney. Gluten free & vegan.
*not available for reusable container
|Cilantro Coconut Chutney
|$7.00
Zesty cilantro coconut chutney. Vegan
|Pappadum with Chutney
|$30.00
Grilled lentil chips with side of cilantro coconut and tamarind chutney. A great option for gluten free snack! Feeds 10-20. (vegan, gf)
Burma Love Downtown
8 Mint Plaza, San Francisco
|Shrimp with Myanmar Chutney
|$26.95
SPICY! Popular Burmese street food. Wok-tossed, with vegetables cooked in a traditional fresh tomato chutney. Loaded with flavors of onions, chilies, shrimp paste, and fish sauce. Authentic Burmese, not for the timid. Only for the adventurous palate.
(Gluten Free)