Chutney in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
San Francisco restaurants that serve chutney

WRAPS • SALADS

Kasa Indian Eatery - Polk St

1356 Polk Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (1483 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tamarind Chutney$8.00
Sweet tamarind chutney with a hint of chili. Vegan
Samosas with Chutney$0.00
A crowd pleaser! Flaky fried potato, pea pastry with spices. Served w/ zesty cilantro coconut chutney & tamarind chutney on the side.
Cilantro Coconut Chutney$7.00
Zesty cilantro coconut chutney. Vegan
ROOH San Francisco

333 Brannan St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chutney Sampler (JAX)$15.00
House Chutney (JAX)$0.00
Burma Love - Valencia

211 Valencia Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp with Myanmar Chutney$26.95
SPICY! Popular Burmese street food. Wok-tossed, with vegetables cooked in a traditional fresh tomato chutney. Loaded with flavors of onions, chilies, shrimp paste, and fish sauce. Authentic Burmese, not for the timid. Only for the adventurous palate.
(Gluten Free)
Castro Indian Restaurant & Bar

468 Castro Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mango Chutney$5.95
Kennedy's Irish Pub & Curry House

1040 Columbus Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mango Chutney (v)$2.99
Ground mango with Indian herbs
SALADS

Kasa Indian Eatery - Castro

4001 18th St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (2723 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pappadum & Chutney$4.50
Grilled lentil chips with chutney. Gluten free & vegan.
*not available for reusable container
Cilantro Coconut Chutney$7.00
Zesty cilantro coconut chutney. Vegan
Pappadum with Chutney$30.00
Grilled lentil chips with side of cilantro coconut and tamarind chutney. A great option for gluten free snack! Feeds 10-20. (vegan, gf)
Burma Love Downtown

8 Mint Plaza, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp with Myanmar Chutney$26.95
SPICY! Popular Burmese street food. Wok-tossed, with vegetables cooked in a traditional fresh tomato chutney. Loaded with flavors of onions, chilies, shrimp paste, and fish sauce. Authentic Burmese, not for the timid. Only for the adventurous palate.
(Gluten Free)
TILAK Indian Cuisine

3501 Mission Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mango chutney$2.00
