Cobb salad in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about Foundation Cafe
Foundation Cafe
335 Kearny St, San Francisco
|Bob's Cobb Salad
|$15.00
Spanish Jamon, turkey, avocado, hard boiled egg, panic fried goat cheese, Moringa ranch dressing on side
More about San Francisco Brewing Co.
GRILL
San Francisco Brewing Co.
3150 Polk St, San Francisco
|Cobb Salad
|$19.00
chopped romaine and Spring mix greens, chicken breast, bacon, chopped tomatoes and egg, blue cheese crumbles & avocado, with a creamy green goddess dressing.
More about Gott's Roadside
Gott's Roadside
151 Warriors Way #102, San Francisco
|Cobb Salad
|$14.99
Seasonal lettuce tossed with lemon-Dijon vinaigrette & topped with chicken, Zoe's bacon, tomatoes, organic cage-free hard-boiled egg, Point Reyes blue cheese & avocado.
More about Bartlett Hall
Bartlett Hall
242 O'FARRELL ST, SAN FRANCISCO
|Cobb Salad
|$17.00
Traditional Cobb salad with romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon, boiled egg, avocado, Point Reyes Blue cheese & cherry tomato
More about Precita Park Cafe
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Precita Park Cafe
500 Precita Ave, San Francisco
|Cobb Salad
|$14.95
Organic greens, grilled chicken breast, bacon, avocado, egg, cherry tomato, bleu cheese dressing, bleu cheese crumbles
More about Jane on Fillmore
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS
Jane on Fillmore
2123 Fillmore St, San Francisco
|Cobb Salad
|$17.00
romaine lettuce, roasted chicken, tomato, bacon, blue cheese, hard boiled egg, house italian vinaigrette
Please note: due to the recent shortage, we do not have avocados available. Leave a note if you would like to make a substitution
More about Little Skillet
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • WAFFLES
Little Skillet
360 Ritch Street, San Francisco
|Cobb Salad
|$13.50
THE freshEST. Leafy green romaine, radicchio, egg, avocado, cherry tomatoes, bleu cheese and bacon crumble topped with a boneless Crispy Fried Chicken breast. Served with our thick and creamy homemade Buttermilk Ranch. Blackened Chicken and Shrimp protein options available.
More about Duboce Park Cafe
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
Duboce Park Cafe
2 Sanchez Street, San Francisco
|Cobb Salad
|$13.95
Organic greens, grilled chicken breast, Zoes nitrite free bacon, avocado, egg, cherry tomato, bleu cheese dressing. bleu cheese crumbles
More about Gott's Roadside
SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gott's Roadside
1 Ferry Building, San Francisco
|Cobb Salad
|$14.99
Seasonal lettuce tossed with lemon-Dijon vinaigrette & topped with chicken, Zoe's bacon, tomatoes, organic cage-free hard-boiled egg, Point Reyes blue cheese & avocado.
More about Dolores Park Cafe
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Dolores Park Cafe
501 Dolores Street, San Francisco
|Cobb Salad
|$13.95
Hearty salad packed with protein.
Organic greens, grilled chicken breast, bacon, avocado, egg, cherry tomato, bleu cheese dressing, bleu cheese crumbles
More about Cafe La Taza
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cafe La Taza
2475 Mission St., San Francisco
|Cobb Salad
|$12.00
Romaine lettuce, bacon bits, tomato, cucumber, red onions, garlic croutons, hard boiled egg, shredded cheddar and jack cheese tossed in a chipotle ranch dressing
More about Novy Restaurant
Novy Restaurant
4000 24th Street, San Francisco
|Cobb Salad
|$20.00
Grilled marinated Mary's chicken, Applewood smoked bacon, avocado, egg, gorgonzola, cherry tomato