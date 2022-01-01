Cobb salad in San Francisco

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coterie

1001 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
California Cobb Salad$18.00
More about Coterie
The Willows image

HAMBURGERS

The Willows

1582 Folsom St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (1053 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$13.95
More about The Willows
Foundation Cafe image

 

Foundation Cafe

335 Kearny St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bob's Cobb Salad$15.00
Spanish Jamon, turkey, avocado, hard boiled egg, panic fried goat cheese, Moringa ranch dressing on side
More about Foundation Cafe
San Francisco Brewing Co. image

GRILL

San Francisco Brewing Co.

3150 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 3.9 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cobb Salad$19.00
chopped romaine and Spring mix greens, chicken breast, bacon, chopped tomatoes and egg, blue cheese crumbles & avocado, with a creamy green goddess dressing.
More about San Francisco Brewing Co.
Item pic

 

Gott's Roadside

151 Warriors Way #102, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$14.99
Seasonal lettuce tossed with lemon-Dijon vinaigrette & topped with chicken, Zoe's bacon, tomatoes, organic cage-free hard-boiled egg, Point Reyes blue cheese & avocado.
More about Gott's Roadside
31326292-23cb-4b59-baad-495870a99885 image

 

Bartlett Hall

242 O'FARRELL ST, SAN FRANCISCO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cobb Salad$17.00
Traditional Cobb salad with romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon, boiled egg, avocado, Point Reyes Blue cheese & cherry tomato
More about Bartlett Hall
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Precita Park Cafe

500 Precita Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1170 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$14.95
Organic greens, grilled chicken breast, bacon, avocado, egg, cherry tomato, bleu cheese dressing, bleu cheese crumbles
More about Precita Park Cafe
Cobb Salad image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS

Jane on Fillmore

2123 Fillmore St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (3263 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$17.00
romaine lettuce, roasted chicken, tomato, bacon, blue cheese, hard boiled egg, house italian vinaigrette
Please note: due to the recent shortage, we do not have avocados available. Leave a note if you would like to make a substitution
More about Jane on Fillmore
Cobb Salad image

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • WAFFLES

Little Skillet

360 Ritch Street, San Francisco

Avg 3.6 (2103 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cobb Salad$13.50
THE freshEST. Leafy green romaine, radicchio, egg, avocado, cherry tomatoes, bleu cheese and bacon crumble topped with a boneless Crispy Fried Chicken breast. Served with our thick and creamy homemade Buttermilk Ranch. Blackened Chicken and Shrimp protein options available.
More about Little Skillet
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

Duboce Park Cafe

2 Sanchez Street, San Francisco

Avg 3.7 (568 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$13.95
Organic greens, grilled chicken breast, Zoes nitrite free bacon, avocado, egg, cherry tomato, bleu cheese dressing. bleu cheese crumbles
More about Duboce Park Cafe
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gott's Roadside

1 Ferry Building, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (9441 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$14.99
Seasonal lettuce tossed with lemon-Dijon vinaigrette & topped with chicken, Zoe's bacon, tomatoes, organic cage-free hard-boiled egg, Point Reyes blue cheese & avocado.
More about Gott's Roadside
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Dolores Park Cafe

501 Dolores Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (849 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$13.95
Hearty salad packed with protein.
Organic greens, grilled chicken breast, bacon, avocado, egg, cherry tomato, bleu cheese dressing, bleu cheese crumbles
More about Dolores Park Cafe
Cafe La Taza image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cafe La Taza

2475 Mission St., San Francisco

Avg 4 (766 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce, bacon bits, tomato, cucumber, red onions, garlic croutons, hard boiled egg, shredded cheddar and jack cheese tossed in a chipotle ranch dressing
More about Cafe La Taza
Cobb Salad image

 

Novy Restaurant

4000 24th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$20.00
Grilled marinated Mary's chicken, Applewood smoked bacon, avocado, egg, gorgonzola, cherry tomato
More about Novy Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

The Grind Cafe

783 haight street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$14.95
spring mix, chicken, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, egg, avocado, tomato
More about The Grind Cafe

