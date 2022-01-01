Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

 

Starbelly

3583 16th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Toast & Fried Chicken$16.00
buttermilk fried chicken & challah french toast
More about Starbelly
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The New Spot On Polk

2401 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (3397 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast$11.00
THREE SLICES OF TOAST WITH WHIPPED CREAM, OUR HOMEMADE MAPLE BUTTER AND SYRUP.
Corn Flakes French Toast$13.00
THREE SLICES OF TOAST DIPPED IN CREAM, COATED WITH CORN FLAKES, STUFFED WITH VANILLA CUSTARD, TOPPED WITH WHIPPED CREAM, STRAWBERRIES AND BLUEBERRIES.
More about The New Spot On Polk
Item pic

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Brenda's Meat & Three

919 Divisadero St, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (6362 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast with Butter Pecan Sauce$14.00
Our Cinnamon French Toast topped with Butter-Pecan Sauce
French Toast$12.00
Cinnamon-battered eggy bread. 6 pieces
1/2 French Toast$6.00
Half Order Regular French Toast
More about Brenda's Meat & Three
Underdogs Too image

 

Underdogs Too

3600 Taraval Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
FRENCH TOAST$9.00
Two slices of French toast served with maple syrup, whipped cream, and fresh fruit
More about Underdogs Too
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • PANCAKES

Gram Cafe & Pancake

3251 20th Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1803 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mix Berries French Toast$16.50
Takes 20 mins! Danish bread French toast topped with fresh mixed berry, whipped cream, and vanilla ice cream.
Gram French Toast$12.50
Takes 20 mins! Classic Danish French toast topped with whipped cream and syrup.
More about Gram Cafe & Pancake
Item pic

 

Outerlands

4001 Judah St, San Francisco

Avg 3.5 (2255 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast$14.00
Coconut, almonds, cinnamon, orange zest, winter citrus. Vegetarian. Contains nuts.
More about Outerlands
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Grubstake Diner

1525 Pine St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (3623 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FRENCH TOAST (3)$13.50
Made with San Francisco sourdough
More about Grubstake Diner
Aracely Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Aracely Cafe

401 13th street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (713 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
croissant french toast$14.00
More about Aracely Cafe
Item pic

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Brenda's French Soul Food-----

652 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (5556 reviews)
Takeout
Bananas Foster French Toast$15.00
Warm Butter Rum Sauce, Whipped Cream
French Toast$12.00
6 Slices of Cinnamon-Battered Brioche
1/2 Pecan French Toast$7.00
1/2 Order French Toast with Butter Pecan Sauce
More about Brenda's French Soul Food-----
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Precita Park Cafe

500 Precita Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1170 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast$10.95
Yummmmm
Made with pan de mie. Served with organic maple syrup and seasonal fruit
More about Precita Park Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

Duboce Park Cafe

2 Sanchez Street, San Francisco

Avg 3.7 (568 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast$10.95
Super delicious!
Pain de mie with seasonal fruit, powdered sugar. Organic maple syrup
More about Duboce Park Cafe
Dolores Park Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Dolores Park Cafe

501 Dolores Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (849 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast$10.95
More about Dolores Park Cafe
Cafe La Taza image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cafe La Taza

2475 Mission St., San Francisco

Avg 4 (766 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast with Berries and Banana$13.50
Fresh cinnamon bread w dipped in egg and grilled. Topped with strawberries, banana and home made syrup
More about Cafe La Taza
Novy Restaurant image

 

Novy Restaurant

4000 24th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Single French Toast$5.00
More about Novy Restaurant
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Zazie

941 Cole St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (586 reviews)
Takeout
Tahiti French Toast
pain du mie french tosat stuffed with caramelized walnuts & bananas, topped with caramel sauce
French Toast w/ Fruit
Pain du Mie French Toast
orange cinnamon batter, whipped butter, and syrup
More about Zazie
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

Cinderella Bakery & Cafe

436 Balboa Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (1827 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cinderella French Toast$12.00
Russian white bread with strawberry, agave syrup, and jam
More about Cinderella Bakery & Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

The Grind Cafe

783 haight street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant French Toast$14.95
sliced croissant dipped in a vanilla, cream & cinnamon egg batter
French Toast$12.95
3 slices of texas toast dipped in a vanilla, cream & cinnamon egg batter
More about The Grind Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in San Francisco

French Fries

Caesar Salad

Sticky Rice

Waffles

Curly Fries

Rigatoni

Soba Noodles

Squid

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (697 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (282 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston