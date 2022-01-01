French toast in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve french toast
Starbelly
3583 16th Street, San Francisco
|French Toast & Fried Chicken
|$16.00
buttermilk fried chicken & challah french toast
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The New Spot On Polk
2401 Polk St, San Francisco
|French Toast
|$11.00
THREE SLICES OF TOAST WITH WHIPPED CREAM, OUR HOMEMADE MAPLE BUTTER AND SYRUP.
|Corn Flakes French Toast
|$13.00
THREE SLICES OF TOAST DIPPED IN CREAM, COATED WITH CORN FLAKES, STUFFED WITH VANILLA CUSTARD, TOPPED WITH WHIPPED CREAM, STRAWBERRIES AND BLUEBERRIES.
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Brenda's Meat & Three
919 Divisadero St, San Francisco
|French Toast with Butter Pecan Sauce
|$14.00
Our Cinnamon French Toast topped with Butter-Pecan Sauce
|French Toast
|$12.00
Cinnamon-battered eggy bread. 6 pieces
|1/2 French Toast
|$6.00
Half Order Regular French Toast
Underdogs Too
3600 Taraval Street, San Francisco
|FRENCH TOAST
|$9.00
Two slices of French toast served with maple syrup, whipped cream, and fresh fruit
SMOKED SALMON • PANCAKES
Gram Cafe & Pancake
3251 20th Ave, San Francisco
|Mix Berries French Toast
|$16.50
Takes 20 mins! Danish bread French toast topped with fresh mixed berry, whipped cream, and vanilla ice cream.
|Gram French Toast
|$12.50
Takes 20 mins! Classic Danish French toast topped with whipped cream and syrup.
Outerlands
4001 Judah St, San Francisco
|French Toast
|$14.00
Coconut, almonds, cinnamon, orange zest, winter citrus. Vegetarian. Contains nuts.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Grubstake Diner
1525 Pine St, San Francisco
|FRENCH TOAST (3)
|$13.50
Made with San Francisco sourdough
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Aracely Cafe
401 13th street, San Francisco
|croissant french toast
|$14.00
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Brenda's French Soul Food-----
652 Polk St, San Francisco
|Bananas Foster French Toast
|$15.00
Warm Butter Rum Sauce, Whipped Cream
|French Toast
|$12.00
6 Slices of Cinnamon-Battered Brioche
|1/2 Pecan French Toast
|$7.00
1/2 Order French Toast with Butter Pecan Sauce
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Precita Park Cafe
500 Precita Ave, San Francisco
|French Toast
|$10.95
Yummmmm
Made with pan de mie. Served with organic maple syrup and seasonal fruit
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
Duboce Park Cafe
2 Sanchez Street, San Francisco
|French Toast
|$10.95
Super delicious!
Pain de mie with seasonal fruit, powdered sugar. Organic maple syrup
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Dolores Park Cafe
501 Dolores Street, San Francisco
|French Toast
|$10.95
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cafe La Taza
2475 Mission St., San Francisco
|French Toast with Berries and Banana
|$13.50
Fresh cinnamon bread w dipped in egg and grilled. Topped with strawberries, banana and home made syrup
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Zazie
941 Cole St, San Francisco
|Tahiti French Toast
pain du mie french tosat stuffed with caramelized walnuts & bananas, topped with caramel sauce
|French Toast w/ Fruit
|Pain du Mie French Toast
orange cinnamon batter, whipped butter, and syrup
SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
Cinderella Bakery & Cafe
436 Balboa Street, San Francisco
|Cinderella French Toast
|$12.00
Russian white bread with strawberry, agave syrup, and jam