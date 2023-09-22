Food

Beignets

1 pc Beignet

$4.95

3 pc Beignets

$9.95

1 pc Cinnamon

$4.95

3 pc Cinnamon

$9.95

1 pc Chocolate

$4.95

3 pc Chocolate

$10.25

3 pc One of Each

$10.25

1 pc Special Beignet

$4.95

3 pc Special Beignets

$10.25

Plates

Side Choco Sauce

$0.50

Side Nutella

$0.50

Breakfast Meals

Blue Scramble

$15.75

Build Your Own

$15.95

Carnitas Omelet

$18.95

Chili Scramble

$16.95

Denver Omelet

$16.95

Eggs Meal

$14.95

Greek Scramble

$16.95

Hangtown Fry

$21.95

Italian Frittata

$16.95

The Big Scramble

$17.95

The Big Scramble No Meat

$16.50

Griddle

1 N 1 Cakes

$13.95

Brioche French Toast

$12.95

Brioche French Toast 3 pc

$15.50

Buttermilk Cakes

$13.95

Chix & Waffle

$19.95

Corn Cakes

$13.95

Cowboy

$18.95

Cowgirl

$18.95

Deluxe Waffle

$14.95

Lemon-Ricotta Cakes

$16.99

Mickey

$9.99

Nutella Banana French Toast 2pc

$13.95

Nutella Banana French Toast 3pc

$15.50

Oat Cakes

$13.95

Pure Maple

$3.95

Waffle

$10.95

1 Cake

$7.75

Mex

Big Breakfast Burrito

$15.95

Carnitas Tacos

$16.95

Chorizo Con Huevos

$16.50

Huevos Rancheros

$14.95

RandiRito

$17.95

California Style Burrito

$15.95

Still Looking?

Biscuits Gravy Large

$13.99

Biscuits Gravy Small

$9.99

Blue Plate

$17.95

Shrimp & Grits

$19.25

Troy's Corn beef and hash

$19.99

Veg & Vegan

Avo Toast

$12.95

Cheries

$12.75

Tofu

$13.75

Veg Ruben

$15.95

Yogurt, Granola & Fruit

$12.25

Spicy Avo Toast

$12.95

Home Fry Special

$14.95

Sandos & Burgs

Bacon Chz Burger

$16.95

BLAT

$14.95

Cheese Burger

$15.95

Crab Cake Po' Boy

$18.50

Egg Sandwich

$13.95

Fried Chx Sandwich

$16.75

Grill Chx Sandwich

$15.95

Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Hamburger

$14.95

Oyster Po' Boy

$19.50

Patty Melt

$14.95

PB&J

$6.25

Reuben

$15.95

Shrimp Po' Boy

$19.50

Vince's Crab Cake Sandwich

$21.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$16.95

Egg Sandwich no bacon

$10.75

Salads

Cali Cobb

$16.95

cali Cobb no chicken

$13.95

Classic caesar

$12.95

Classic Caesar With Chicken

$15.95

Classic Caesar With Shrimp

$17.95

Green Salad Large

$12.95

Green Salad Small

$6.25

N.I.C.E Caesar salad

$16.95

Spinach Salad With Chicken

$15.95

Spinach Salad Without Chicken

$12.95

Sides

6 pc Shrimp

$9.95

Black Beans

$2.95

Bowl Grits

$5.00

Breads

$3.95

Chili

$6.25

Chz Grits

$4.25

Coleslaw

$3.95

Eggs

$4.95

Fruit

Grits

$3.75

Home Fries

$5.95

Italian Hot Sausage

$5.25

Italian Mild Sausage

$5.25

Mex Sauce/Salsa

Oyster

$4.00

Rice

$2.95

Sauteed Spinach

$2.75

side Avo

$3.95

Side Banana

$2.95

Side Broccoli

$3.25

Side Crema

$0.50

Side Dressing

$0.50

Side FF

$5.95

Side Gravy

$3.50

Side Mayo

Side Meat

side Mushroom

$3.50

Side PB

$0.50

Side Sautée Veg

$4.25

Side Sliced Tomato

$2.95

Side Strawberry

$3.25

Benedicts

Classic Eggs Benny

$17.95

Eggs Bacon Benedict

$18.95

Florentine Benny

$18.95

Fried Chix Benny

$19.95

Vinnie Crab Benny

$19.95

FAST

To Go Coffee

$3.25

Extra Plate

Bagel

Plain

$6.95

Asiago

$6.95

Sesame

$6.95

Jalopeno

$6.95

Pastries

Croissants

$4.99

Donughts

$3.95

Schones

$5.25

Muffins

$4.99

Drinks

Hot

Coffee

$3.75

To Go Coffee

$3.75

Tea

$3.75

Cold

Apple Juice

$3.95

Arnold Palmer

$4.75

Choco Milk

Cran-Ras

Ginger Beer

$3.95

Grapefruit

Iced Tea

$4.75

Lemonade

$4.75

Milk

Orange Juice

$4.95

Bottled

7-up

$3.75

Coke

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Martinelli's Apple

$3.95

Mexican Coke

$5.25

Root Beer

$3.75

Sparkling Water

$4.75

Mimosas

Classic Mimosa

$11.99

Mimosa Craft Pitcher

$22.95

Mimosa Pint Glass

$14.99

Beers

IPA, Lagunitas

$7.95

Peroni

$6.95

Stella

$6.95

Modello Espical

$6.95

Wine

Champagne, glass

$9.95

Champagne, bottle

$20.00

Merch

Bakery

Loaves

Pastries

$3.75

Take Home

Community Brick

$12.95

Community Decaf Brick

$9.95

Creole Mustard Jar

$6.50

Ruin Your Day

$8.00

JFY Shirt

$25.00

JFY Hoodie

$65.00

Wings

Wings

6p, wings

$8.75

12p, wings

$16.75

24p, wings

$32.00

Alfredo

$14.00

Hole Mole

$14.00

Country-Fried

$14.00

Extra Dipping Sauces

Alfredo

$14.00

Hole Mole

$14.00

Country-Fried

$14.00

Fries

Fries, sm

$7.00

Fries, lg

$9.75

Sweet Fries, sm

$7.25

Sweet Fries, lg

$10.50

B-Holes

12p, b-hole

$6.25

24p, b-hole

$12.00

36p, b-hole

$18.25

s/Choco Sauce

$2.00