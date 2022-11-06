- Home
Rocketbird
No reviews yet
1030 Illinois Street
San Francisco, CA 94107
Popular Items
House Specialty
Rocket Reaper
Spicy! Rocketbird crispy Mary's organic chicken breast, pickled red onions, jalapenos, pickles, spicy reaper pepper aioli, Rocketbird Hot Sauce on an artisanal potato bun.
Island Bird
Rocketbird crispy Mary's organic chicken breast, tangy pineapple relish, gojuchang aioli, little gem lettuces, on an artisanal potato bun.
Cali Bird
Rocketbird crispy Mary's organic chicken breast, Rocketbird Bacon-Tomato Jam, basil aioli, little gem lettuces on an artisanal potato bun.
Make It Vegetarian
Rocketbird Crispy Maitake Mushroom on an artisanal potato bun. Add more toppings and make it your own! (Price varies – starting at $13.95.)
BYO Rocketbird
Start with a Rocketbird crispy Mary's organic chicken breast, then select toppings and build your own Rocketbird. (Price varies – starting at $12.95.) Shown here with Rocketbird crispy Mary's organic chicken breast, crispy bacon, sliced cheddar cheese, avocado, mayo on an artisanal potato bun for $16.50.
Sea Bird
Rocketbird “Fish" Sandwich with Good Catch Plant-Based Fish, Pickled Red Onion, Rocketbird Tartar Sauce, Little Gem Lettuce, and Avocado on an Artisanal Potato Bun
Entrees
Rocketbird Chicken Strips
Hand battered Mary's organic chicken breast strips with your choice of one complimentary sauce. Comes with three strips.
Rocketbird Crispy Maitake Mushroom Strips
Vegetarian and amazing! Hand-battered Maitake mushroom strips with your choice of one complimentary dipping sauce. Comes with three strips.
Coffee BBQ Chicken Strips
Hand battered Mary's organic chicken breast strips with our secret coffee BBQ dry rub with your choice of one complementary dipping sauce. Comes with three strips.
Spicy Carolina Pepper Mango Chicken Strips
Hand battered Mary's organic chicken breast strips with our secret Reaper sauce and sweet fresh mango with your choice of one complementary dipping sauce. Comes with three strips.
White Truffle & Parmesan Chicken Strips
Hand battered Mary's organic chicken breast strips with shaved parmesan and white truffle oil with your choice of one complementary dipping sauce. Comes with three strips.
Rocketbird House Salad
Romaine Hearts, Little Gem Lettuce, Aged Cheddar, Applewood Bacon, Roasted Beets, Cherry Tomatoes, Carrots, Golden Balsamic Vinaigrette. Dressing served on the side.
Rocketbird House Side Salad
A half-size portion of the Rocketbird House Salad. Romaine Hearts, Little Gem Lettuce, Aged Cheddar, Applewood Bacon, Roasted Beets, Cherry Tomatoes, Carrots, Golden Balsamic Vinaigrette. Dressings are served on the side.
Whole Leaf Caesar Salad
Romaine Hearts, Creamy Caesar Dressing, Grilled Croutons, Boquerones, Parmesan, Fresh Herb Salad. Dressing served on the side.
Whole Leaf Caesar Side Salad
Half size portion of Whole Leaf Caesar Salad with Romaine Hearts, Creamy Caesar Dressing, Grilled Croutons, Boquerones, Parmesan, Fresh Herb Salad. Dressing served on the side.