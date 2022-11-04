Restaurant header imageView gallery

Moto Mio Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

1030 Illinois Street

San Francisco, CA 94107

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Detroit Style Pizza

Hot Honey Pepperoni

Hot Honey Pepperoni

$17.95

Spicy Cup and Char Pepperoni, Hot Honey, Banana Peppers, Wisconsin Style Brick Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella, with a Hearty Red Tomato Sauce. (Detroit-style pizza is a square pizza with a thick, crispy, chewy crust, sauce, and Wisconsin brick cheese that goes all the way to the edges.)

BLT

BLT

$25.95

Crispy Applewood Smoked Bacon, Wisconsin Style Brick Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella, Marinated Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Arugula, with a Basil Cream Sauce. (Detroit-style pizza is a square pizza with a thick, crispy, chewy crust, sauce, and Wisconsin brick cheese that goes all the way to the edges.)

Eggplant - Zucchini Parmesan (V)

Eggplant - Zucchini Parmesan (V)

$21.95

Fresh Eggplant, Zucchini, Basil, and Mozzarella Cheese, with Thinly Sliced Parmesan, with a Hearty Red Tomato Sauce. (Detroit-style pizza is a square pizza with a thick, crispy, chewy crust, tomato sauce, and Wisconsin brick cheese that goes all the way to the edges.)

The Maui Pie

The Maui Pie

$25.95

Crispy Bacon, Pineapple Bites, Jalapeno Peppers, Maui Onions, Wisconsin Style Brick Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella, a Hearty Red Tomato Sauce and Hot Cheetos. (Detroit-style pizza is a square pizza with a thick, crispy, chewy crust, sauce, and Wisconsin brick cheese that goes all the way to the edges.)

Le Big Mac

Le Big Mac

$20.95

Fresh Ground Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Pickles, Lettuce, Shaved Onion, Sesame Seeds, with our Secret Sauce. (Detroit-style pizza is a square pizza with a thick, crispy, chewy crust, traditionally topped with sauce, and Wisconsin brick cheese that goes all the way to the edges.)

Le Big Mac Vegetarian

Le Big Mac Vegetarian

$26.95

Impossible Meat, Cheddar Cheese, Pickles, Lettuce, Shaved Onion, Sesame Seeds, with our Secret Sauce. (Detroit-style pizza is a square pizza with a thick, crispy, chewy crust, sauce and Wisconsin brick cheese that goes all the way to the edges.)

The Happy Gut

The Happy Gut

$34.95

Gluten-Free Dough, Dairy-Free Mozzarella, Broccoli Raab, Maitake Mushrooms, Sweet Peppers, White Truffle Oil, with a Hearty Red Tomato Sauce. (Detroit-style pizza is a square pizza with a thick, crispy, chewy crust, sauce and Wisconsin brick cheese that goes all the way to the edges.)

DIY - Medium

DIY - Medium

$19.95

Includes cheese, sauce, plus two toppings. Serving suggestion shown here: Pepperoni, Sausage, Dairy-Free Mozzarella, Corn Cream, Zucchini, and Wild Arugula. (Detroit-style pizza is a square pizza with a thick, crispy, chewy crust, sauce and Wisconsin brick cheese that goes all the way to the edges.)

DIY - Large

DIY - Large

$29.95

Includes cheese, sauce, plus two toppings. Serving suggestion shown here: Pepperoni, Sausage, Dairy-Free Mozzarella, Corn Cream, Zucchini, and Wild Arugula. (Detroit-style pizza is a square pizza with a thick, crispy, chewy crust, sauce and Wisconsin brick cheese that goes all the way to the edges.)

Classic Cheese Pizza

Classic Cheese Pizza

$17.95

Wisconsin Style Brick Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella, and a Hearty Red Tomato Sauce

Classic Pepperoni Pizza

Classic Pepperoni Pizza

$17.95

Pepperoni, Wisconsin Style Brick Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella, and a Hearty Red Tomato Sauce.

Classic Sausage Pizza

Classic Sausage Pizza

$17.95

Italian Sausage, Red Onions, Wisconsin Style Brick Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella, and a Hearty Red Tomato Sauce.

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$11.95

Detroit Pizza Garlic Bread with a choice of Garlic White Sauce or Hearty Red Tomato Sauce. Sauce is served on the side (2 oz. size).

Hearty Red Tomato Sauce

$3.95

House made Classic Detroit-Style Hearty Red Tomato Sauce. 2 oz. size

Garlic White Sauce

$3.50

House made Garlic White Sauce. 2 oz. size

Pasta

15 Layer Lasagne

15 Layer Lasagne

$15.95

Fresh Pasta, House Ricotta, Fennel Sausage, Pepperoni, Zucchini, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, with a Red Tomato Sauce Topper

Eat Your Veggies!

Whole Leaf Caesar

Whole Leaf Caesar

$15.95

Romaine Hearts, Creamy Caesar Dressing, Grilled Croutons, Boquerones, Parmesan, Fresh Herb Salad. Dressing served on the side.

Whole Leaf Caesar Side Salad

Whole Leaf Caesar Side Salad

$8.95

Half-size portion of Whole Leaf Caesar Salad, with Romaine Hearts, Creamy Caesar Dressing, Grilled Croutons, Boquerones, Parmesan, Fresh Herb Salad. Dressing served on the side.

Moto Mio House Salad (V)

Moto Mio House Salad (V)

$14.95

Romaine Hearts, Little Gem Lettuce, Banana Peppers, Crispy Garbanzos, Oil Cured Tomatoes, Brick Cheese, House-Made Moto Mio Red Wine Vinaigrette. Dressing served on the side.

Moto Mio House Side Salad (V)

Moto Mio House Side Salad (V)

$7.95

Half-size portion of Moto Mio House Salad, with Romaine Hearts, Little Gem Lettuce, Banana Peppers, Crispy Garbanzos, Oil Cured Tomatoes, Brick Cheese, House-Made Moto Mio Red Wine Vinaigrette. Dressing served on the side.

Charred Brassicas (VE)

Charred Brassicas (VE)

$16.95

Broccolini, Cauliflower, Brussels Sprouts, Confit Garlic, Preserved Meyer Lemon, Calabrian Chili, and Capers with a Spicy Orange Vinaigrette Dressing

Dessert

Bumpy Cake

Bumpy Cake

$9.95

House-made Chocolate Devil's Food Cake, Buttercream, Fudge Icing with Raspberry Pearls

Butterscotch Pudding with Chocolate Ganache and Butterfinger Crumbles (V – contains nuts)   

Butterscotch Pudding with Chocolate Ganache and Butterfinger Crumbles (V – contains nuts)   

$6.95

House-made Pudding with just enough Chocolate and topped with tasty Butterfinger Crumbles. Contains peanuts.

Soft Drinks

Coke

Coke

$3.00

12 oz.

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00

12 oz.

Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$3.00

12 oz.

Sprite

Sprite

$3.00

12 oz.

Organic 2% Milk

Organic 2% Milk

$3.00

6 oz.

Organic Apple Juice

Organic Apple Juice

$3.00

6 oz.

Canned Water

Canned Water

$3.00

12 oz.

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Moto Mio Pizzeria is born from the notion that quality ingredients, exceptionally delicious preparations, the need for speed, and love of all things square keep our taste buds joyfully racing down the straightaways, and delivering the finest Detroit-style pizza this side of the Great Lakes to your doorstep.

Website

Location

1030 Illinois Street, San Francisco, CA 94107

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rocketbird
orange starNo Reviews
1030 Illinois Street San Francisco, CA 94107
View restaurantnext
The Plant Cafe Organic
orange starNo Reviews
2335 3rd St. San Francisco, CA 94107
View restaurantnext
Piccino Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1001 Minnesota st San Francisco, CA 94107
View restaurantnext
Moshi Moshi
orange star4.2 • 2,616
2092 3rd Street San Francisco, CA 94107
View restaurantnext
Tasty Moon
orange starNo Reviews
1030 Illinois Street San Francisco, CA 94107
View restaurantnext
Goat Hill Pizza - Potrero
orange star3.7 • 1,544
300 Connecticut Street San Francisco, CA 94107
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Francisco

Rintaro
orange star4.9 • 15,092
82 14th St San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Square Pie Guys - SOMA
orange star4.8 • 14,043
1077 Mission St San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Kitava
orange star4.8 • 13,434
2011 Mission St San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Underdogs Tres
orange star4.5 • 12,554
1224 9th Ave San Francisco, CA 94122
View restaurantnext
Pacific Catch - SF Chestnut St
orange star4.4 • 12,013
2027 Chestnut St San Francisco, CA 94123
View restaurantnext
Wayfare Tavern
orange star4.1 • 10,621
558 Sacramento Street San Francisco, CA 94111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Francisco
Brisbane
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
South San Francisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Sausalito
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Emeryville
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Alameda
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Belvedere Tiburon
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
San Bruno
review star
No reviews yet
Albany
review star
No reviews yet
Berkeley
review star
Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston