Moto Mio Pizzeria

DIY - Medium

$19.95

Includes cheese, sauce, plus two toppings. Serving suggestion shown here: Pepperoni, Sausage, Dairy-Free Mozzarella, Corn Cream, Zucchini, and Wild Arugula. (Detroit-style pizza is a square pizza with a thick, crispy, chewy crust, sauce and Wisconsin brick cheese that goes all the way to the edges.)