Yellow curry in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve yellow curry

Yellow Curry Chicken (V) image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES

Saap Ver

88 Division st, san francisco

Avg 4.4 (2011 reviews)
Takeout
Yellow Curry Chicken (V)$14.95
Coconut milk curries are made fresh from scratch using local ingredients. Carrot, Potato, and Onion
More about Saap Ver
Item pic

 

The Plant Cafe Organic

2335 3rd St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Yellow Curry$14.00
Sautéed seasonal vegetables* lemongrass* cumin* coriander* turmeric* ginger* lime* jasmine rice* sunflower sprouts* (v, gf)
More about The Plant Cafe Organic
Banner pic

 

San Francisco Osha Thai BBQ

692 Geary St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yellow curry $19.95
Thai yellow curry, coconut milk, potatoes, bell pepper, and white onion.
More about San Francisco Osha Thai BBQ
Item pic

 

Wildseed

2000 Union Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SPICY YELLOW CURRY$19.00
Spicy yellow curry, ginger, turmeric, Thai basil, root vegetables, chard, eggplant, forbidden rice
More about Wildseed
Item pic

 

Osha Thai - Embarcadero

4 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yellow Curry$19.95
Classic yellow curry with potato, onion.
Choice of chicken or tofu
More about Osha Thai - Embarcadero

