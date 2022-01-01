Yellow curry in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve yellow curry
Saap Ver
88 Division st, san francisco
|Yellow Curry Chicken (V)
|$14.95
Coconut milk curries are made fresh from scratch using local ingredients. Carrot, Potato, and Onion
The Plant Cafe Organic
2335 3rd St., San Francisco
|Yellow Curry
|$14.00
Sautéed seasonal vegetables* lemongrass* cumin* coriander* turmeric* ginger* lime* jasmine rice* sunflower sprouts* (v, gf)
San Francisco Osha Thai BBQ
692 Geary St, San Francisco
|Yellow curry
|$19.95
Thai yellow curry, coconut milk, potatoes, bell pepper, and white onion.
Wildseed
2000 Union Street, San Francisco
|SPICY YELLOW CURRY
|$19.00
Spicy yellow curry, ginger, turmeric, Thai basil, root vegetables, chard, eggplant, forbidden rice