- Osha Thai - Montgomery St. - 250 Montgomery Street
Osha Thai - Montgomery St. 250 Montgomery Street
250 Montgomery Street
San Francisco, CA 94104
Appertizer
- Chicken Satay$15.00
Yellow curry marinated chicken skewers served wih peanut sauce.
- Crab Rangoon$15.00
Crispy wontons filled with snow crab meat, cream cheese, water chestnuts, onions, and carrots. Served with a side of Osha's sweet and sour plum dipping sauce.
- Crispy Egg Rolls$9.00
Deep-fried rolls filled with cabbage, glass noodles, and carrots. Accompanied by Osha's sweet and sour plum dipping sauce
- Crispy Pork belly$18.00
Crispy fried pork belly served with Osha's seafood dipping sauce.
- Fresh Rolls$14.00
Rice paper wrapped vermicelli noodles, mixed greens, lettuce, carrots, and mint leaves. Served with a side of Osha peanut sauce. (Shrimp $16)
- Mango Plahang$12.00
Diced mango paired with crispy anchovy and fried onion, drizzled in Osha's tamarind chili lime dressing.
- Naked Shrimp$19.00
Raw shrimp in a spicy cilantro chili garlic lime dressing, garnished with fresh mint leaves.
- Plamuk Tod$25.00
Crispy fried calamari seasoned with salt and pepper, served with Osha Thai seafood dipping sauce
- Samosa$13.00
Crispy fried mashed potatoes seasoned with curry powder, onions, and carrots. Accompanied by a fresh, tangy cucumber salad.
- Wings$15.00
Crispy chicken wings topped with Oshas tamarind caramel sauce.
Salad
- BBQ Chicken Salad$19.00
Grilled chicken with chilli lime dressing, red & green onion, tomato, carrot and cilantro. Served with mixed green lettuce.
- Grilled Steak Salad$22.00
USDA New York steak seerved with chilli lime dressing, red & green onion, tomato, carrot and cilantro. Served with mixed green lettuce.
- Larb Chicken$22.00
Minced chicken or pork with roasted herbs, parched rice, mint, red and green onions, cilantro, in zesty lime dressing.
- Organic House salad$15.00
Fresh organic garden salad serve with house special salad dressing.
- Papaya Salad$18.00
- Spicy Seafood Salad$26.00
A medley of shrimp, mussels, and calamari in chili garlic lime dressing, accompanied by green onions, cilantro, cherry tomatoes, and mint leaves.
- Yum Woonsen$22.00
Silver noodle salad with minced pork, shrimp, and chili garlic lime dressing. Topped with green onions, cilantro, cherry tomatoes, and mint leaves.
Soup
- Tom Kha Soup$10.00
Traditional coconut milk soup, galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime, green onion, lime juice and mushroom.
- Tom Kha Soup Large$17.95
Traditional coconut milk soup, galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime, green onion, lime juice and mushroom.
- Tom Yum Soup$10.00
Hot & Sour soup with lemongrass, galangal, mushroom, onion and tomatoes.
- Tom Yum Soup Large$17.95
Hot & Sour soup with lemongrass, galangal, mushroom, onion and tomatoes.
Noodle
- Beef Boat Noodle$22.00
Beef broth infused with tender premium Frank steak and bean sprouts, topped with fried garlic, freshly chopped green onions, and cilantro.
- Beef & Beef Ball Boat Noodle$22.00
Beef broth with premium Frank steak and beef ball, along with bean sprouts. Topped with fried garlic, green onions, and cilantro.
- Chicken Noodle soup$19.00
Tender chicken and your choice of noodle. Garnished with bean sprouts, green onions, cilantro, and fried garlic
- Duck Noodle$26.00
Duck Noodle: Savory Thai noodle soup featuring tender roasted duck leg, served with your choice of noodle. Topped with bean sprouts, green onions, cilantro, and fried garlic for a flavorful and satisfying dish.
- Grill Ribeye Boat Noodle$32.00
Beef brouth with grilled ribeye and beansprouts, topped with fried garlic, green onions, and cilantro .
- Mala boat noodle soup$24.00
Mala Boat Noodle Soup: Thai boat noodles in spicy Mala broth, enriched with bean sprouts. Topped with fried garlic, green onions, and cilantro. Choose from beef, pork, or seafood for a personalized and flavorful experience.
- Pork Boat Noodle$21.00
Beef broth with tender pork, along with bean sprouts. Topped with fried garlic, green onions, and cilantro
- Seafood Tom Yum Noodle$26.00
Spicy and sour Tom Yum noodle soup, bean sprout, green onion, lemongrass, galangal and kaffir lime leaf.
- Tom Kha Noodle$22.00
Spicy and sour coconut milk soup cooked with bean sprout, lemongrass, kaffir lime, cilantro, green onion and lime juice.
- Tom Yum Noodle$21.00
Spicy and sour Tom Yum noodle soup, bean sprout, green onion, lemongrass, galangal and kaffir lime leaf.
- Vegetarian noodle soup$18.00
Fresh vegetables in flavorful broth. Garnished with bean sprouts, green onions, cilantro, and fried garlic.
Curry
- Green Curry$24.00
Thai green chilli paste, coconut milk, purple eggplant, bell pepper, basil and bamboo shoot.
- Pumpkin Curry$24.00
Kabocha pumpkin in red curry, coconut milk cook with bambooshoot, red bell pepper and Thai basil.
- Red Curry$24.00
Thai red chili paste, coconut milk, bell pepper, basil,and bamboo shoot.
- Yellow Curry$24.00
Thai yellow curry, coconut milk, potatoes, bell pepper, and white onion.
Wok
- Pad Thai$22.00
Pan-fried fresh rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, chives, tofu, in Osha's Pad Thai sauce. Topped with ground peanuts and fresh lime.
- Pad Se-Ew$22.00
Flat rice noodles pan-fried with broccoli, kale, carrot, and egg in a rich black soybean sauce.
- Drunken Noodle$22.00
Flat rice noodles pan-fried with broccoli, bamboo shoot, white beech mushroom, kale, fresh Thai basil, tomatoes, onion, and bell pepper
- Crab Fried Rice$28.00
Osha Thai's original crab fried rice with snow crab meat, egg, peas, carrots, and white onion. Topped with green onions and cilantro
- Pineapple Fried Rice$22.00
Fried rice with egg, cherry tomatoes, white onion, cashews, raisins, and pineapple. Topped with green onions and cilantro.
- Basil Chicken$23.00
Wok fried minced chicken, basil, fresh chilli, fresh garlic and bell pepper with a fried egg.
- Volcanic Beef$29.00
Volcanic Beef: Osha's signature dish since 1996. Wok-fried grilled flank steak with Thai basil and bell pepper in lava sauce. Garnished with carrot, chive, and fried onion rings. Served with a side of rice.
- Thai Fried Rice$19.95
Thai Fried Rice: Egg-fried rice with peas, carrots, cherry tomatoes, white onion, and garlic. Topped with green onions and cilantro.
- Tom yum fried rice$22.00
Fried rice with lemongrass chili paste, kaffir lime, cherry tomato, mushrooms, basil, and bell pepper. Topped with green onion and cilantro.
- Fried chicken fried rice$22.00
Crispy fried chicken with egg-fried rice, served with sweet and sour sauce. Topped with green onions and cilantro.
- Country Chicken$21.95
Tender chicken stir- fried battered with cashew nuts, onion, garlic, red bell pepper & homemade honey ginger sauce. Served with a side of rice.
- Osha Cajun seafood$28.00
Wok-Seared Seafood ,fresh garlic ,bell pepper, basil with Cajun chili sauce served a side of rice.
- Tamarind Coconut Salmon$28.00
- Spicy Eggplant$23.00
Japanese eggplant wok-fried with basil, fresh chili, garlic and bell pepper, served over rice. Topped with a fried egg.
- Crispy pork fried rice$25.00
Sesame-battered golden-fried crispy pork belly, served over rice with Osha’s chili lime dipping sauce and soup
- Spicy spring bean$23.00
Greenbeans work-fried with spicy Thai chili paste served with boiled egg over rice
- Khoa Mun Kai$25.00
Steamed chicken served with garlic ginger rice, half-boiled eggs, homemade soybeans, ginger garlic sauce, and chicken stock soup.
BBQ
- BBQ Chicken$24.95
Marinated Grilled Chicken infused with five spices with Osha dipping sauce.
- BBQ Pork$26.00
Marinated Grilled BBQ Pork infused with five spices, accompanied by a side dipping sauce.
- BBQ Beef$28.00
Tender beef, marinated with five spices, served with a spicy dipping sauce.
- Crying Tiger$38.00
Grilled ribeye steak marinated with five spices, accompanied by spicy dipping sauce.
- BBQ Pork Ribs$32.00
Pork Ribs: Glazed in our house caramelized tangy sauce, served with a spicy dipping sauce. Accompanied by Papaya Salad or Green Salad and your choice of rice.
- BBQ Lamb Ribs$38.00
Marinated and grilled Australian rack of lamb served with your choice of salad and rice.
- BBQ Combo S$59.00
House special combination BBQ sample of each chicken, pork, beef, pork rib and lamb rib, served with your choice of salad and rice.
- BBQ Combo L$89.00
Osha BBQ combo includes two piece each of BBQ chicken, BBQ pork, BBQ beef, BBQ pork rib and lamb rib
- Osha BBQ platter$139.00
Osha BBQ Platter featuring Angel Wings, Crispy Egg Roll, Crab Rangoon, BBQ Chicken, BBQ Pork, BBQ Ribeyes, BBQ Lamb Ribs. Choice of Pad Thai or Pad Seeew, choose of rice and salad.