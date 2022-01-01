Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Shota San Francisco, CA

224 Reviews

$$$$

115 Sansome St

suite 105

San Francisco, CA 94104

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markCorkage Fee
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday12:30 pm - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:30 pm - 2:00 pm
Friday12:30 pm - 2:00 pm
Saturday12:30 pm - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Shota offers an Edomae-style omakase sushi and a Kaiseki-inspired dishes. Using seasonal seafood items sourced and jet-flown from the well known, Tsukiji Fish Market in Tokyo, Japan to maintain the highest quality. Our chefs ensure authenticity using a traditional-Edomae technique such as aging, curing, and marinating. Guests will also delight in small Kaiseki-inspired dishes which are made using fresh and local ingredients.

Location

115 Sansome St, suite 105, San Francisco, CA 94104

