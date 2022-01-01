Per Diem - 43 Sutter St

Restaurant info

Per Diem brings the unique style and ambiance of San Francisco to an upscale venue in the heart of the City. The internationally acclaimed Michelin Guide lists Per Diem as part of an elite group of Bay Area restaurants that received a Recommend rating. We are inspired by the vibrant, fresh produce of Northern California. Per Diem’s offerings of rich flavors and 20th century décor will entice patrons looking for social meeting quarters or a savored dining experience.

Website