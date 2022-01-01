Per Diem - 43 Sutter St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Per Diem brings the unique style and ambiance of San Francisco to an upscale venue in the heart of the City. The internationally acclaimed Michelin Guide lists Per Diem as part of an elite group of Bay Area restaurants that received a Recommend rating. We are inspired by the vibrant, fresh produce of Northern California. Per Diem’s offerings of rich flavors and 20th century décor will entice patrons looking for social meeting quarters or a savored dining experience.
Location
43 Sutter Street, San Francisco, CA 94104
Gallery