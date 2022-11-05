Restaurant header imageView gallery

Thai Spice Restaurant

1730 Polk st

San Francisco, CA 94109

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Pad See Ew
Green Curry

** Utensils (-MUST- SELECT FOR ALL ORDERS)**

MUST SELECT one of these following before select the food. "Please note that If you're not select the bag fee, we will charge you later"

Utensils

Please select it, if you would like to get a fork and a napkin.

No Utentil

CHEF'S SPECIAL

Kao Pad Gra Prow Mun Nuer

$26.00

**Medium spicy. Gra-pow fried rice with green bean, chili, fresh basil topped with medium-rare BBQ Ribeye steak marinated in Thai E-san style and Fried egg.

Khao Soi

$18.50

Northern-style curry broth balancing between yellow curry paste and red curry paste, egg noodles, topped with chicken or other choices of protein, red onion, green onion, cilantro, pickled mustard greens, lime, and crispy egg noodles.

Mussamun Beef Roti

$27.00

Beef brisket slow-cooked in special Mussamun curry, potato, peanut and onion served with homemade Roti bread.

Appetizers

Chicken Satay

$12.95

Grilled marinated chicken with Thai spice powder and coconut milk served with fresh cucumber salad and peanut sauce. (4pcs)

Crispy Rolls

$11.95

Crispy roll stuffed with silver noodles, dried mushroom, cabbage, carrot, taro, cilantro and celery served with homemade sweet and sour sauce. (Vegetarian)

Crispy Calamari

$13.00

Deep fried calamari with Thai Sriracha chili sauce.

Crab Rangoon

$12.95

Crispy wonton filled with Crab meat blended with cream cheese, green onion and water chestnut served with sweet and sour sauce.

Fresh Rolls (Shrimp)

$13.95

Shrimps, lettuce, mixed green, mint leaves, cucumber, carrot, and vermicelli, wrapped in rice paper. Served with peanut sauce.

Fresh Rolls (Tofu)

$11.95

Tofu, lettuce, mixed green, mint leaves, cucumber, carrot, and vermicelli, wrapped in rice paper. Served with peanut sauce.

Knock Out Wings

$11.95

**Medium Spicy. Fried marinated jumbo chicken wings, glazed with our homemade hot sauce. Topped with green onion and cilantro.

Roti Dip

$10.95

Homemade crispy roti served with yellow curry sauce and topped with crispy shallot.

Samosa

$10.95

Homemade crispy wheat rolls, stuffed with minced chicken, potatoes, onions, served with yellow coconut curry and cucumber salad.

Salad

Papaya Salad

$13.50

**Mild spicy. Shredded green papaya, garlic, fresh chili, cherry tomato, green bean, carrot, lime juice, and ground peanuts.

Larb Salad

$13.95

**Mild spicy. E-San Thai style salad with minced chicken or crispy tofu, shallot, cilantro, green onion, mint, and lime juice.

Num Tok

$21.00

**Mild spicy. Grilled ribeye steak marinated in E-San Thai style with fresh herbs, roasted chili, toasted ground rice, and lime juice. Served with organic spring mix.

Soup

Tom Yum Soup

$13.50

**Mild spicy. Lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, cilantro, oyster mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, green onions, and onions in hot and sour broth.

Tom Kha Soup

$13.50

Lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, cilantro, oyster mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, green onions and onions in coconut milk broth.

Noodle Soups

Thai Boat Noodle Soup

$16.95

Thin rice noodles, sliced beef, beef meatballs, Chinese broccoli, bean sprouts, topped with crispy garlic, green onion and cilantro in a flavorful beef broth.

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$15.95

**Mild spicy. Thin rice noodles with choice of protein, bean sprouts, topped with peanut, cilantro, green onion, and fried garlic in hot and sour broth. *Served with side of fried crispy wonton (dine-in only)*.

Ba Mhee Ped-Yang

$20.00

Dried egg noodles, Chinese broccoli, green onion, and cilantro. Topped with roasted Chinese style duck, house “ Ped- Yang sauce” and fried garlic. Served with side of duck broth.

Curry

Green Curry

$16.50

Green coconut curry with eggplant, bamboo, bell peppers, and basil.Served with steamed Jasmine rice. [Vegetarian option available]

Red Curry

$16.50

Red coconut curry with bamboo, zucchini, bell peppers, and basil.Served with steamed Jasmine rice. [Vegetarian option available] ***

Yellow Curry

$16.50

Yellow coconut curry with potatoes, carrots, and onions. [Vegetarian option available] ***

Panang

$16.95

Panang curry paste cooked in coconut milk, bell peppers, peanut, and kaffir lime leaves. Served with steamed Jasmine rice. [Vegetarian option available] ***

Roasted Duck Curry

$21.95

Roasted duck with red coconut curry, pineapple, lychee, tomato, zucchini, and basil.

WOK (Rice and Noodle)

Pad Thai

$14.50

Wok-fried thin rice noodles with tofu, eggs, bean sprouts, chive, and crushed peanuts in tamarind sauce.

Pad See Ew

$14.50

Wok-fried flat rice noodles with garlic, egg, Chinese broccoli, and black sweet soy sauce.

Thai Fried Rice

$14.50

Thai style Fried rice with egg, garlic, onion, tomato, and green onion.

Drunken Noodle

$14.50

**Medium spicy. Wok-fried flat rice noodles with garlic, green beans, bell peppers, tomatoes, chili, onions, and basil.

Gra-pow Fried Rice

$15.50

**Medium spicy. Thai style spicy fried rice with chili, garlic, onion, bell pepper and basil.

Crispy Chicken Fried Rice

$18.00

Fried battered chicken breast, egg, tomato, onion, and cilantro. Served with sweet chili sauce.

Crab Fried Rice

$22.95

Bangkok style fried rice with house made sauce, egg, tomato, onion, and cilantro. Topped with omelet and Jumbo crab meat.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$19.95

Thai style fried rice with curry powder, shrimps, calamari, scallop, Basa fillets, egg, pineapple, cashew nuts, tomato, onions, raisins, and green onion

Sautéed

Cashew Nut Crispy Chicken

$16.00

Lightly battered chicken deep fried then sauteed with garlic, bell peppers, cashew nuts, onions, and crispy chili.

Spicy Basil

$14.50

**Medium spicy. Sautéed choice of protein with chili, garlic, green bean, bell peppers, and basil. [Vegetarian option available] ***

Eggplant Basil

$14.50

**Medium spicy. Sautéed Japanese eggplant, garlic, bell pepper, and basil. [Vegetarian option available] ***

Pik Khing

$14.50

Pik-Khing chili paste, green bean, bell pepper, onion, kaffir lime leaf. [Vegetarian option available] ***

Kana Moo Krob

$17.95

Stir-fried Chinese broccoli with crispy pork belly, garlic oyster sauce, and fresh chili.

Pra Ram

$14.50

Steamed carrot, green bean, broccoli, and topped with peanut sauce and grounded peanut. [Vegetarian option available] ***

Seafood

Angry Basa

$19.95

**Mild spicy. Stir-fried crispy Basa with Pik Khing paste, string bean, peppercorn, finger root, bell pepper, kaffir lime leaf, and basil.

Cha Cha Chaa

$23.95

**Mild spicy. Sizzling shrimp, calamari, scallop, Basa fillet, stir-fried with house chili sauce, peppercorn, ginger root, kaffir lime leaves, onion, and bell pepper.

Choo Chee Salmon

$23.95

**Mild spicy. Grilled salmon, broccoli, cauliflower, and bell pepper topped with lemongrass, garlic, shallot, and red Choo Chee sauce.

Lava in The Sea

$23.95

Stir-fried shrimp, calamari, scallop, Basa fillet with egg, celery, bell pepper, onion, curry powder sauce, chili paste, and dairy.

Side

Fried Egg

$3.00
Streamed Jasmine Rice

$3.00
Steamed Brown Rice

$3.50
Sticky Rice

$4.00
Steamed Small Rice Noodle

$3.50
Steamed Mixed Veggies

$6.50

Steamed Mixed Veggies (Chinese broccoli, broccoli, green bean, zucchini, carrot, and cabbage).

Peanut Sauce

$5.00
Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Cucumber, shallots, carrot, and sweet sour sauce

Desserts

Coconut Ice Cream

$5.50

Homemade Coconut ice cream

FBI (Fried Banana with Ice-Cream)

$11.00

Fried banana and honey served with coconut ice-cream.

Sweet Sticky Rice with Ice-cream

$10.00

Black sticky rice served with coconut ice-cream and toasted sesame seed.

Beverages

Reg Iced Tea

$4.00

Thai Iced Tea

$5.50

Thai Iced Coffee

$5.50

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$6.50
Purple Lemonade

$6.50

Natural color from organic butterfly pea and fresh lemonade

Strawberry Lenonade

$6.50

Strawberry puree and fresh lemonade

Sparkling Water

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
1730 Polk st, San Francisco, CA 94109

