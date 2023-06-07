Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sun and Moon

415 Brannan Street

San Francisco, CA 94107

Popular Items

Lunar Wings

$14.00

Lightly herbed battered and fried jumbo chicken wings glazed with our homemade hot sauce

Large Mango Sticky Rice

$17.00

Golden mango with sweet sticky rice topped with sesame seeds

Larb Gai

$15.00

Thai herbal minced chicken salad with spicy lime dressing, toasted rice, red onions, green onions, cilantro, mint, toasted rice, and roasted chili

Full Menu

Appetizers

Fresh Spring Rolls

$13.00

Tofu, and local vegetables wrapped with rice paper and topped with sesame seeds served with our homemade peanut sauce

Chicken Satay

$15.00

Grilled organic chicken breast marinated with thai curry powder dressed with peanut sauce and served with fresh cucumber salad

Corn Crab Cake

$18.00

Golden fried sweet corn topped with crabmeat and cucumber salad

Salmon Rolls

$17.00

Marinated salmon wrapped in wakame, and spring rolls topped with ikura served with our special sauce

Geso Fry

$14.00

Golden fried squid legs served with mayonnaise sauce

Lunar Wings

$14.00

Lightly herbed battered and fried jumbo chicken wings glazed with our homemade hot sauce

Soup & Salad

Tom Yum Talay

$25.00

Tiger prawns, calamari, scallops, and mussels in creamy hot and sour soup with coconut milk, lemongrass, kaffir lime

Som Tum Goong

$16.00

Traditional thai papaya salad with grilled tiger prawns tossed in spicy lime vinaigrette, cherry tomatoes, and crushed peanuts

Larb Gai

$15.00

Thai herbal minced chicken salad with spicy lime dressing, toasted rice, red onions, green onions, cilantro, mint, toasted rice, and roasted chili

Entree

Massaman Nuea

$26.00

Braised beef in homemade massaman coconut curry with potatoes and burnt shallots, served with crispy roti

Pad Gra Pow Chicken

$20.00

Stir-fried Thai basil, fresh chili, red bell peppers, and garlic, served with rice, fried egg, and bone broth

Pad Gra Pow Beef

$23.00

Stir-fried Thai basil, fresh chili, red bell peppers, and garlic, served with rice, fried egg, and bone broth

Cal-Train Fried Rice

$20.00

Thai traditional countryside fried rice with egg, ground chicken, tomatoes, Asian broccoli, onions, and cilantro

Aloha Fried Chicken

$26.00

Fried chicken with fresh pineapple meat topped with fried shallots served in pineapple comes with yellow curry, sweet and sour sauce, and North-eastern-style sauce

Crab Fried Rice

$35.00

Colossal lump crabmeat fried rice with double eggs served with prik Nam pla, and a side of bone broth

Pad Thai

$18.00

Stir-fried noodles with egg, bean sprouts, chives, tofu and ground peanuts

Pad Thai Tiger Prawns

$25.00

Stir-fried noodles with egg, bean sprouts, chives, tofu, and ground peanuts

Pa-lo Stew

$23.00

Slow-cooked kurobuta pork and caramel egg in a five-spice stew served with rice

Yellow Curry

$18.00

Yellow coconut curry, potatoes, carrots, and onions, served with jasmine rice

Kabocha Curry

$19.00

Rich kabocha squash red curry, crispy yam, bell peppers, basil, and snow peas, served with our "Sun rice"

Green Curry

$18.50

Green coconut curry, basil, snow peas, zucchini, Thai eggplants, bamboo shoots, and bell peppers, served with vermicelli noodles

Pad See You

$17.00

Chargrilled stir-fried flat rice noodles with egg, American broccoli, and Asian broccoli

Pad Kee Mow

$18.00

Spicy flat rice noodles stir-fried with snow peas, bell pepper, basil, fresh Thai chili, peppercorn, and kachai (rhizome)

Japanese Ramen

Tokyo Tonkotsu

$20.00

Ramen in rich pork bone broth topped with smoked kakuni pork belly, onsen egg, kikurage mushrooms, bamboo shoots, pickled ginger, scallion, and sesame

Spicy Miso

$20.00

Ramen in pork and chicken broth with spicy miso topped with homemade chashu, caramel eggs, wakame, pickled ginger, bamboo, and scallion

Niwa

$19.00

Vegan ramen with kale noodles in vegetable broth topped with tofu, kikurage mushrooms, baby bok choy, yellow corn, roasted tomatoes, and scallion

Homemade Spicy Sauce

$2.00

Vegetable Plates

Spicy Snow Peas

$12.00

Mixed Vegetables with Garlic Sauce

$12.00

Spicy Eggplants

$12.00

Spicy Kabocha

$12.00

Sides

Jasmine Rice

$2.50

Brown Rice

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Sun Rice

$4.00

Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Edamame

$5.00

Bone Broth

$3.00

Roti

$4.00

Dessert

Small Mango Sticky Rice

$14.00

Golden mango with sweet sticky rice topped with sesame seeds

Large Mango Sticky Rice

$17.00

Golden mango with sweet sticky rice topped with sesame seeds

Banana Roll

$11.00Out of stock

Mochi Doki

$12.00Out of stock

Sun and Moon Platter

$39.00Out of stock

Drink Menu

Soft Drinks

Thai Iced Coffee

$5.00

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Hot Jasmine Tea

$5.00

Hot Matcha Tea

$5.00

Cold Matcha Tea

$5.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Fresh Coconut

$6.00

Sake

Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori

$20.00

Hakutsuru Superior Junmai Ginjo

$22.00

Hakutsuru Sho-une Junmai Daiginjo

$24.00

Ozeki Pineapple Nigori

$20.00

Ozeki Strawberry Nigori

$20.00

Dassai 45 Junmai Daiginjo

$25.00

Fukuju Junmai Daiginjo

$29.00

Bottles & Cans

Yoho Tokyo Black Porter

$8.00

Japan 5%

Singha Lager

$8.00

Thailand 5%

Baba Black Lager

$9.00

USA 5%

Hitachino White Ale

$11.00

Japan 5.5%

Tom Yum White Ale

$11.00

USA 5%

Wine by Bottle

Rosé Meiomi Bottle

$38.00

Sonoma, CA

Brut Rosé Sofia Bottle

$38.00

Monterey, CA

Pinot Noir Poppy Bottle

$39.00

Sonoma CA

Merlot Roth Bottle

$46.00

Sonoma CA

Zinfandel Saldo Bottle

$46.00

Napa CA

Malbec Cuarto Dominio Chento Bottle

$46.00

Mendoza Argentina

Simi Landslide Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$50.00

Sonoma CA

Sauvignon Blanc Dashwood Bottle

$38.00

New Zealand

Chardonnay Trefethen Bottle

$42.00

Napa valley CA

Pinot Grigio Maso Canali Bottle

$42.00

Italy

Riesling Thomas Schmitt Bottle

$46.00

Germany

Cocktails

Spicy Tom Yum

$15.00

Tequila Sunrise

$14.00

Pink Glory

$16.00

Golden Dreams

$17.00

Sun and Moon Tini

$15.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thai street food and Japanese Ramen

Location

415 Brannan Street, San Francisco, CA 94107

