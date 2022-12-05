- Home
- San Francisco
- The Grove - Yerba Buena
The Grove - Yerba Buena
690 Mission Street
San Francisco, CA 94105
Breakfast
Malibu Breakfast Bowl
Chia-hemp seed pudding, Straus greek yogurt, California kiwi, banana, toasted coconut, sunflower, pepita & flax seeds; Marcona almonds, goji berries, spiced honey & mint
Homemade Banana Brown Sugar Crumble Bread
baked right here this morning
Cinnamon Espresso-Glazed Coffee Cake Bites
house-made
Jared's Buttermilk Biscuit
a Grove family favorite, secret ingredient bacon fat; with whipped butter & homemade preserves
Breakfast Burrito
soft scrambled eggs, crispy golden rosemary hash browns, smoky black beans, aged sharp cheddar, Monterey jack, salsa, mashed avocado
The Grove Breakfast Sandwich
soft scrambled eggs, American heritage ham or applewood smoked bacon, aged sharp cheddar, wild arugula, our green herb sauce, Wolferman’s english muffin
The Grove Breakfast Sandwich (Vegetarian)
soft scrambled eggs, aged sharp cheddar, wild arugula, our green herb sauce, Wolferman’s english muffin
The Breakfast Special
two poached or soft scrambled eggs, applewood smoked bacon, Batard toast; with crispy golden rosemary hash browns or organic baby lettuces
The Grove Eggs Benedict with Ham
two poached eggs, toasted english muffin, American heritage ham, lemon hollandaise, chives; with crispy golden rosemary hash browns or organic baby lettuces
The Grove Eggs Benedict with Portobello & Spinach
two poached eggs, toasted english muffin, lemon hollandaise, portobello mushrooms, spinach, chives; with crispy golden rosemary hash browns or organic baby lettuces
The Grove Eggs Benedict
two poached eggs, toasted english muffin, lemon hollandaise, applewood smoked bacon, sliced avocado, chives; with crispy golden rosemary hash browns or organic baby lettuces
Avocado and Egg Toast
mashed California avocado, fresh lemon, drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, Maldon sea salt, Mediterranean spice, grilled Batard bread, two poached eggs, chives; with crispy golden rosemary hash browns or organic baby lettuces
The Grove French Toast
egg custard soaked and oven baked sweet Batard bread, fresh strawberries, Vermont Grade A maple syrup
Savory Deep Dish Quiche with bacon & sharp cheddar
baked in house-made buttery pie crust; with a side of organic baby lettuces & berries
Savory Deep Dish Quiche with roasted veggies & goat cheese
baked in house-made buttery pie crust; with a side of organic baby lettuces & berries
Side of Thick Sliced Applewood Smoked Bacon
Side of Crispy Golden Rosemary Hash browns
Soups & Chili
Chicken Lime Tortilla Bowl
house brined roast chicken, fresh lime, avocado, cilantro, crumbled tortilla chips
Chicken Lime Tortilla Cup
house brined roast chicken, fresh lime, avocado, cilantro, crumbled tortilla chips
Tomato-Basil Bowl
a hearty puree of tomatoes, cream, onions, carrots, basil, garlic, with grilled house-made crostini
Tomato-Basil Cup
a hearty puree of tomatoes, cream, onions, carrots, basil, garlic, with grilled house-made crostini
Our Veggie Chili Bowl
kidney beans, smoked paprika, bulgur wheat, toasted guajillo peppers, with Straus sour cream, aged sharp cheddar & scallions; with grilled house-made crostini
Our Veggie Chili Cup
kidney beans, smoked paprika, bulgur wheat, toasted guajillo peppers, with Straus sour cream, aged sharp cheddar & scallions; with grilled house-made crostini
Salads
The Grove Cobb
organic baby lettuces, house brined roast chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, Point Reyes blue cheese, hard-boiled egg, tomato, avocado, red onion, blue cheese vinaigrette
Berkeley Bowl
organic baby lettuces, avocado, tomatoes, sliced radish, shredded beets, chickpeas, sunflower seeds, creamy green goddess dressing
Greek Baby Spinach Orange Salad
baby spinach, orange slices, chickpeas, feta, Kalamata olives, toasted sesame seeds, sherry honey vinaigrette
Roast Chicken Apple Salad
organic baby lettuces, house brined roast chicken breast, Granny Smith apples, glazed walnuts, goat cheese, white balsamic-golden raisin vinaigrette
Roasted Vegetable Salad
wild arugula, roasted portobello mushrooms, maple roasted sweet potatoes, chickpeas, radishes, cucumber, glazed walnuts, our green herb sauce
Sandwich Platters
The Cheeseburger
half pound of all natural chuck & brisket house blend, whipped aged sharp cheddar, toasted Acme bun, onion, tomato, bib lettuce, pickle, and Grove Sauce; with a side of Yukon Gold potato roasties or organic baby lettuces
The Grove Turkey Club
our vine-ripened BLT loaded with brined roast turkey breast, grilled sweet Batard *take this to a new level: ask for our lemon cayenne mayo!
Classic French Dip
thinly sliced roast beef, grilled Acme rustic roll, horseradish mayo (5 oz) *take your French Dip to the next level with a side of Montreal seasoning on us!
Classic French Dip Maven
thinly sliced roast beef, grilled Acme rustic roll, horseradish mayo — for the Dip Maven! (8 oz) *take your French Dip to the next level with a side of Montreal seasoning on us!
Portobello Burger
filled with savory herbs, fontina and chopped mushrooms; with sliced tomato, Dijon-black truffle aioli, and herbed arugula on a toasted Acme bun
Tuna Melt
Mediterranean style albacore tuna with capers, lemon, onions, extra-virgin olive oil, parsley, melted aged sharp cheddar cheese, grilled country levain
Vine-ripened BLT
applewood smoked bacon, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, grilled sweet batard *take this to a new level: ask for our lemon cayenne mayo!
Hot Pastrami on Jewish New York Rye
our slow cooked hot pastrami, hand sliced to order (7 oz)
Hot Pastrami on Jewish New York Rye Maven
our slow cooked hot pastrami, hand sliced to order — for the Pastrami Maven! (10 oz)
The Grove Reuben
our slow cooked hot pastrami, hand sliced to order, house-made Russian dressing, Gruyere, Sonoma Brinery sauerkraut, grilled New York rye (5 oz) *limited amount made each day, so when it runs out, it’s “out!”
The Grove Reuben Maven
our slow cooked hot pastrami, hand sliced to order, house-made Russian dressing, Gruyere, Sonoma Brinery sauerkraut, grilled New York rye — for the Reuben Maven! (8oz) *limited amount made each day, so when it runs out, it’s “out!”
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Organic boneless chicken, smoky adobo spices, crunchy raw slaw with jalapeño, lemon cayenne mayo, Acme bun
The Vegetarian
silky house-made hummus, braised portobello mushrooms, roasted red peppers, cucumbers, sliced radishes, wild arugula, avocado, grilled country levain
Grilled Cheese and Cup of Soup
aged sharp cheddar, Gruyere, fontina, country levain grilled to golden perfection, served with tomato-basil soup, chicken lime tortilla soup, or our veggie chili
Share Plates
Hot & Smoky Chicken Wings
adobo roasted wings, scallions, cilantro, lime, savory Point Reyes blue cheese dipping sauce
Decadent Avocado Toast
mashed California avocado, fresh lemon, drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, Maldon sea salt, Mediterranean spice, grilled batard bread
Silky House-Made Hummus
chickpea puree, tahini, garlic, lemon, chili flakes, crunchy vegetables, pita chips
Desserts
Seasonal Fruit Crisp
baked in house; with brown sugar-oat crumble
Banana Cream Pie
The Grove's Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookies
freshly baked throughout the day
Old Fashioned Chocolate Brownie (Gluten Free!)
Birthday Cake
yellow cake with vanilla frosting coated in rainbow sprinkles
Old Fashioned Chocolate Cake
devil’s food cake with old fashioned chocolate cream cheese frosting