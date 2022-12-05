Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Grove - Yerba Buena

review star

No reviews yet

690 Mission Street

San Francisco, CA 94105

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast

Malibu Breakfast Bowl

Malibu Breakfast Bowl

$12.75

Chia-hemp seed pudding, Straus greek yogurt, California kiwi, banana, toasted coconut, sunflower, pepita & flax seeds; Marcona almonds, goji berries, spiced honey & mint

Homemade Banana Brown Sugar Crumble Bread

Homemade Banana Brown Sugar Crumble Bread

$6.25

baked right here this morning

Cinnamon Espresso-Glazed Coffee Cake Bites

Cinnamon Espresso-Glazed Coffee Cake Bites

$7.50

house-made

Jared's Buttermilk Biscuit

Jared's Buttermilk Biscuit

$5.75

a Grove family favorite, secret ingredient bacon fat; with whipped butter & homemade preserves

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$15.95

soft scrambled eggs, crispy golden rosemary hash browns, smoky black beans, aged sharp cheddar, Monterey jack, salsa, mashed avocado

The Grove Breakfast Sandwich

$14.25

soft scrambled eggs, American heritage ham or applewood smoked bacon, aged sharp cheddar, wild arugula, our green herb sauce, Wolferman’s english muffin

The Grove Breakfast Sandwich (Vegetarian)

$11.25

soft scrambled eggs, aged sharp cheddar, wild arugula, our green herb sauce, Wolferman’s english muffin

The Breakfast Special

The Breakfast Special

$16.25

two poached or soft scrambled eggs, applewood smoked bacon, Batard toast; with crispy golden rosemary hash browns or organic baby lettuces

The Grove Eggs Benedict with Ham

The Grove Eggs Benedict with Ham

$17.50

two poached eggs, toasted english muffin, American heritage ham, lemon hollandaise, chives; with crispy golden rosemary hash browns or organic baby lettuces

The Grove Eggs Benedict with Portobello & Spinach

$16.50

two poached eggs, toasted english muffin, lemon hollandaise, portobello mushrooms, spinach, chives; with crispy golden rosemary hash browns or organic baby lettuces

The Grove Eggs Benedict

$18.50

two poached eggs, toasted english muffin, lemon hollandaise, applewood smoked bacon, sliced avocado, chives; with crispy golden rosemary hash browns or organic baby lettuces

Avocado and Egg Toast

Avocado and Egg Toast

$16.25

mashed California avocado, fresh lemon, drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, Maldon sea salt, Mediterranean spice, grilled Batard bread, two poached eggs, chives; with crispy golden rosemary hash browns or organic baby lettuces

The Grove French Toast

The Grove French Toast

$13.95

egg custard soaked and oven baked sweet Batard bread, fresh strawberries, Vermont Grade A maple syrup

Savory Deep Dish Quiche with bacon & sharp cheddar

$15.25

baked in house-made buttery pie crust; with a side of organic baby lettuces & berries

Savory Deep Dish Quiche with roasted veggies & goat cheese

Savory Deep Dish Quiche with roasted veggies & goat cheese

$15.25

baked in house-made buttery pie crust; with a side of organic baby lettuces & berries

Side of Thick Sliced Applewood Smoked Bacon

Side of Thick Sliced Applewood Smoked Bacon

$6.50

Side of Crispy Golden Rosemary Hash browns

$4.50

Soups & Chili

Chicken Lime Tortilla Bowl

Chicken Lime Tortilla Bowl

$9.50

house brined roast chicken, fresh lime, avocado, cilantro, crumbled tortilla chips

Chicken Lime Tortilla Cup

$6.75

house brined roast chicken, fresh lime, avocado, cilantro, crumbled tortilla chips

Tomato-Basil Bowl

$8.50

a hearty puree of tomatoes, cream, onions, carrots, basil, garlic, with grilled house-made crostini

Tomato-Basil Cup

$5.75

a hearty puree of tomatoes, cream, onions, carrots, basil, garlic, with grilled house-made crostini

Our Veggie Chili Bowl

Our Veggie Chili Bowl

$9.50

kidney beans, smoked paprika, bulgur wheat, toasted guajillo peppers, with Straus sour cream, aged sharp cheddar & scallions; with grilled house-made crostini

Our Veggie Chili Cup

$6.75

kidney beans, smoked paprika, bulgur wheat, toasted guajillo peppers, with Straus sour cream, aged sharp cheddar & scallions; with grilled house-made crostini

Salads

The Grove Cobb

The Grove Cobb

$18.25

organic baby lettuces, house brined roast chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, Point Reyes blue cheese, hard-boiled egg, tomato, avocado, red onion, blue cheese vinaigrette

Berkeley Bowl

$17.25

organic baby lettuces, avocado, tomatoes, sliced radish, shredded beets, chickpeas, sunflower seeds, creamy green goddess dressing

Greek Baby Spinach Orange Salad

Greek Baby Spinach Orange Salad

$16.25

baby spinach, orange slices, chickpeas, feta, Kalamata olives, toasted sesame seeds, sherry honey vinaigrette

Roast Chicken Apple Salad

Roast Chicken Apple Salad

$17.75

organic baby lettuces, house brined roast chicken breast, Granny Smith apples, glazed walnuts, goat cheese, white balsamic-golden raisin vinaigrette

Roasted Vegetable Salad

Roasted Vegetable Salad

$15.95

wild arugula, roasted portobello mushrooms, maple roasted sweet potatoes, chickpeas, radishes, cucumber, glazed walnuts, our green herb sauce

Sandwich Platters

The Cheeseburger

The Cheeseburger

$16.95

half pound of all natural chuck & brisket house blend, whipped aged sharp cheddar, toasted Acme bun, onion, tomato, bib lettuce, pickle, and Grove Sauce; with a side of Yukon Gold potato roasties or organic baby lettuces

The Grove Turkey Club

The Grove Turkey Club

$17.50

our vine-ripened BLT loaded with brined roast turkey breast, grilled sweet Batard *take this to a new level: ask for our lemon cayenne mayo!

Classic French Dip

Classic French Dip

$17.25

thinly sliced roast beef, grilled Acme rustic roll, horseradish mayo (5 oz) *take your French Dip to the next level with a side of Montreal seasoning on us!

Classic French Dip Maven

Classic French Dip Maven

$19.75

thinly sliced roast beef, grilled Acme rustic roll, horseradish mayo — for the Dip Maven! (8 oz) *take your French Dip to the next level with a side of Montreal seasoning on us!

Portobello Burger

Portobello Burger

$16.25

filled with savory herbs, fontina and chopped mushrooms; with sliced tomato, Dijon-black truffle aioli, and herbed arugula on a toasted Acme bun

Tuna Melt

$16.50

Mediterranean style albacore tuna with capers, lemon, onions, extra-virgin olive oil, parsley, melted aged sharp cheddar cheese, grilled country levain

Vine-ripened BLT

$15.95

applewood smoked bacon, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, grilled sweet batard *take this to a new level: ask for our lemon cayenne mayo!

Hot Pastrami on Jewish New York Rye

Hot Pastrami on Jewish New York Rye

$17.25

our slow cooked hot pastrami, hand sliced to order (7 oz)

Hot Pastrami on Jewish New York Rye Maven

Hot Pastrami on Jewish New York Rye Maven

$19.95

our slow cooked hot pastrami, hand sliced to order — for the Pastrami Maven! (10 oz)

The Grove Reuben

The Grove Reuben

$17.75

our slow cooked hot pastrami, hand sliced to order, house-made Russian dressing, Gruyere, Sonoma Brinery sauerkraut, grilled New York rye (5 oz) *limited amount made each day, so when it runs out, it’s “out!”

The Grove Reuben Maven

The Grove Reuben Maven

$19.75

our slow cooked hot pastrami, hand sliced to order, house-made Russian dressing, Gruyere, Sonoma Brinery sauerkraut, grilled New York rye — for the Reuben Maven! (8oz) *limited amount made each day, so when it runs out, it’s “out!”

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.50

Organic boneless chicken, smoky adobo spices, crunchy raw slaw with jalapeño, lemon cayenne mayo, Acme bun

The Vegetarian

The Vegetarian

$15.75

silky house-made hummus, braised portobello mushrooms, roasted red peppers, cucumbers, sliced radishes, wild arugula, avocado, grilled country levain

Grilled Cheese and Cup of Soup

Grilled Cheese and Cup of Soup

$16.50

aged sharp cheddar, Gruyere, fontina, country levain grilled to golden perfection, served with tomato-basil soup, chicken lime tortilla soup, or our veggie chili

Share Plates

Hot & Smoky Chicken Wings

Hot & Smoky Chicken Wings

$13.50

adobo roasted wings, scallions, cilantro, lime, savory Point Reyes blue cheese dipping sauce

Decadent Avocado Toast

Decadent Avocado Toast

$12.50

mashed California avocado, fresh lemon, drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, Maldon sea salt, Mediterranean spice, grilled batard bread

Silky House-Made Hummus

Silky House-Made Hummus

$11.25

chickpea puree, tahini, garlic, lemon, chili flakes, crunchy vegetables, pita chips

Desserts

Seasonal Fruit Crisp

Seasonal Fruit Crisp

$9.75

baked in house; with brown sugar-oat crumble

Banana Cream Pie

Banana Cream Pie

$8.25
The Grove's Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookies

The Grove's Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookies

$5.75

freshly baked throughout the day

Old Fashioned Chocolate Brownie (Gluten Free!)

Old Fashioned Chocolate Brownie (Gluten Free!)

$5.75
Birthday Cake

Birthday Cake

$8.25

yellow cake with vanilla frosting coated in rainbow sprinkles

Old Fashioned Chocolate Cake

Old Fashioned Chocolate Cake

$8.25

devil’s food cake with old fashioned chocolate cream cheese frosting

Sides

Bowl of Chips

$2.50

Chips & Pico

$3.75
Fresh Fruit Cup

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.25

Side of Crispy Golden Rosemary Hash Browns

$4.50

Side of Thick Sliced Applewood Smoked Bacon

$6.50

Organic Baby Lettuce Salad

$4.25

Side Toast

$2.50

Side Smoky Black Beans

$2.25

Side Sweet Potatoes

$3.50

Side Creamed Spinach

$4.25

Side Avocado

$2.95

Side Egg

$2.50

Side of Pico

$1.00

Side of Yogurt

$2.00

Side of Yukon Gold Potato Roasties

$3.75

Side of Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes

$3.75

Pastry To Go

Pretzel Sticky Bun

$6.25

Plain Croissant

$5.00

Almond Croissant

$5.25

Chocolate Croissant

$5.25

Morning Bun

$5.25

Blueberry Vanilla Scone

$5.00

Sweet Potato Muffin

$4.75

Blackberry Cream Cheese Danish

$5.25

Cold Drinks