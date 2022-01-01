Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch

Duboce Park Cafe

568 Reviews

$$

2 Sanchez Street

San Francisco, CA 94114

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Duboce Egg Sandwich
Hot Chicken Chipotle
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.95

Mashed avocado, poached egg, radish, pepitas, organic mixed greens on 9-grain taost

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$11.95

Scrambled eggs, chorizo, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream in a flour tortillas. Side of potatoes or fruit. Sub avocado for chorizo if meat free

Breakfast Burrito Veggie

$11.95

Chickepea tofu, pico de gallo, black beans, roasted red peppers, cashew sour cream in a flour tortilla. Side of potatoes or fruit

Vegan Breakfast Burrito

$11.95
Duboce Egg Sandwich

Duboce Egg Sandwich

$8.95

Scrambled egg, cheddar, tomato, nitrite free bacon, arugula on english muffin with black pepper and garlic aioli

BASIC Breakfast

$11.95
French Toast

French Toast

$10.95

Super delicious! Pain de mie with seasonal fruit, powdered sugar. Organic maple syrup

Fruit Bowl

$6.00
Granola F&Y Plain

Granola F&Y Plain

$8.95

Housemade Granola with organic yogurt, seasonal fruit

Granola F&Y Plain

Granola F&Y Plain

$8.95
Lox Scramble

Lox Scramble

$12.95

3 eggs scrambled, Lox, cream cheese, capers, onions. Served w/toast and your choice of potatoes or fruit

Oatmeal

$3.95

Oatmeal w/Fruit

$5.95
Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats

$8.95

24 hour Oats, almond milk, coconut, cinnamon, chia, honey, nuts, fresh and dried fruit

Veggie Scramble

$10.95

Scramble egg, Spinach, roasted red pepper, feta cheese, served with toast and your choice or potatoes of fruit

Ham And Cheese Crossiant

Ham And Cheese Crossiant

$8.75

Ham and Cheese croissant. Just like it says!

Duboce Club Sandwich

$13.95

Sausage Burrito

$13.79Out of stock
Granola F&Y Plain

Granola F&Y Plain

$8.95

Housemade Granola with organic yogurt, seasonal fruit

Sandwiches

Adult Grilled Cheese

Adult Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Cheesy Classic Pain de mie cheese sando

BLT on Rye

BLT on Rye

$9.95

Zoe's Nitrite Free Bacon, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli

Curried Chicken Sandwich

Curried Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Fresh organic greens, curried chicken salad, sliced nitrite free bacon, sliced applies, apple cider vinaigrette, on a baguette

Divine Veggie

Divine Veggie

$11.95

Hummus, avocado, shredded carrots, sprouts, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olive tapenade, served on organic 9-grain toast

Hot Chicken Chipotle

Hot Chicken Chipotle

$12.95

Nitrite free chicken, Red onions, tomato, melted jack cheese, chipotle aioli served on baguette (vegan option)

Italian Pesto

Italian Pesto

$11.95

Choice or turkey or chicken. Basil pesto, mozzarella, roasted cauliflower, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, pumpkin seeds, balsamic vinegar served on a baguette

Pastrami on Rye

Pastrami on Rye

$12.95

Customer Favorite! 6oz. Mega Pastrami, melted Swiss, caramelized onions, spicy Russian dressing served on toasted rye. Side or pickles

Spicy Tuna Melt

$11.95

Albacore tuna, jalapeno, tomato, onion, cilantro, & cheddar melted on an English Muffin

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.95

Albacore Tuna, dill, lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard, mayo, pickles on 9-grain toast

Turkey, Avocado, Bacon & Swiss

Turkey, Avocado, Bacon & Swiss

$11.95

Customer Favorite! Nitrite free deli turkey, nitrite bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mustard, and mayo on a baguette

Vegan Banh Mi

Vegan Banh Mi

$11.95

Shredded carrots, jalapeno, red onions, cabbage, cilantro, grilled pineapple, vegan mayo sriracha served on a baguette

Vegan Wrap

Vegan Wrap

$11.95

Chickpea tofu, arugula, radishes, avocado, sunflower seeds, shredded carrots, orange citrus vinaigrette. Served on a baguette

Tuna Melt

$11.95

Turkey Ruben

$12.95

SPECIAL_Quinoa Burger

$12.95Out of stock

SPECIAL_PESTO CHICKEN SANDO

$11.95Out of stock

Salads / Soup

Buddha Bowl

Buddha Bowl

$12.95

Wheat berries, roasted cauliflower, sweet potato, carrots, shredded raw beets, seasoned fried check peas, baby spinach, avocado, miso tahini dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Petite romaine lettuce, asiago cheese, house made croutons, eggless caesar dressing. Chicken add on fee

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.95

Organic greens, grilled chicken breast, Zoes nitrite free bacon, avocado, egg, cherry tomato, bleu cheese dressing. bleu cheese crumbles

Curried Chicken Salad

$12.95
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.95

Customer Favorite! Baby romaine, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, parsley, feta cheese, pepperoncini, kalamata, olives, sale, pepper, oregano, olive oil

House Special Salad

$11.95

Yummmm! Organic mixed greens, pecans, apples, fennel, asiago cheese tossed in a basil and asiago vinaigrette

Hummus Plate

Hummus Plate

$10.95

Housemade hummus, evoo, w/tomato, cucumber and feta salad, served with warm pita

Paradise Salad

Paradise Salad

$12.95

Organic greens, seasonal veggies, carrots, radish, mint, sugar snap peas, pickled red onion, fried onions, toasted peanuts, citrus vinaigrette

Soup & Salad Combo

$8.95

Bowl of Soup

$5.95

Cup of Soup

$4.95

Kids

PB& homemade jelly served on pain de mie

PB& homemade jelly served on pain de mie

$7.00

This is Classic

Zoe’S All Natural Beef Hot Dog

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$7.00Out of stock

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Side Of Black Beans

$4.00

Sides

Side Eggs (2)

$3.95

Egg Whites

$5.95

Boiled Egg

$2.50

Side Bacon

$4.50

Side Potatoes

$3.00

Side Salad

$6.95

Side Fruit

$2.00

Toast

$2.00

Side of Lox

$6.00

Side of Beans

$4.00

Side Sausage

$4.50Out of stock

Side of Turkey

$4.00

Side Tuna

$3.50

Side Chorizo

$4.50

Side Of Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Side of Deli Chicken

$4.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Side Yogurt

$3.00

Side Hummus

$2.00

Side Cream Cheese

$2.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Of Carrots

$2.00

Side Jalapeños

$1.00

Side Olives

$1.00

Side Jam

$0.50

Side Maple Syrup

$2.00

Pastries

Plain Croissant

$3.25Out of stock

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00Out of stock

Reg. Almond Croissant

$4.25Out of stock

BANANA BREAD

$4.00

Carrot Bread

$4.00Out of stock

Vegan Donuts

$3.75

Fruit Danish

$3.95Out of stock

Banana Maple G.F.

$4.75Out of stock

Double Chocolate G.F.

$5.00Out of stock

Lemon Blueberry G.F.

$6.00Out of stock

Lemon Blueberry Scone

$3.95Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Morning Bun

$4.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Swirl

$4.00Out of stock

Fancy Croissant

$4.75Out of stock

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$10.00Out of stock

Fig & Proscuitto Pizza

$13.00Out of stock

Spicy Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00Out of stock

Pesto Pizza

$11.00Out of stock

Very Vegan Pizzza

$13.00Out of stock

Pizza & Pint

$15.00Out of stock

Cookies

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Ginger Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

GF Nutter Butter

$3.75Out of stock

Bagels

Bagels

$2.50

Bagels w/Cream Cheese

$4.95

Bagel Deluxe

$6.95
Bagel w/Lox

Bagel w/Lox

$12.95

Bagels w/Butter

$2.50

Bagels w/PB & Jelly

$3.95

Bagels w/Hummus

$4.45

GF bread

$2.00Out of stock

HOT

Dark Roast (12oz)

$3.00

Dark Roast (16oz)

$3.75

Seasonal (12oz)

$3.00

Seasonal (16oz)

$3.75

Pumkin Spice Latte Tall

$6.00

Decaf Coffee (12oz)

$3.00

Decaf Coffee (16oz)

$3.75Out of stock

Coffee Refill

$3.00

Cafe Au Lait (12oz)

$4.00

HOT TEA

$3.00
Latte

Latte

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.00

Americano

$3.50

Espresso

$3.00

Mocha

$5.00

White Chocolate Mocha

$5.00

Machiatto

$3.75

Flat White

$4.50

Cortado

$3.75
Golden Latte Tall

Golden Latte Tall

$5.75

Tumeric, ginger, honey, organic milk

CHAI

$6.00

Hot Chocolate (12oz)

$4.75

Hot Chocolate Large (16oz)

$5.50

Kids Hot Chocolate

$4.75

Matcha Latte Tall

$5.75

Organic matcha, honey, milk

Hot Apple Cider Tall

$6.00

Red Eye / Depth Charge

$5.00

Cubano Latte Tall

$5.75

Salted Caramel Latte Tall

$5.75

Paper Cup

$0.50

Pumpkin Chai Tall

$6.00

COLD

Cold Brew (16oz)

$5.00

Cold Brew (20oz)

$6.00

Iced Tea (20oz)

$4.00

Iced Tea (16oz)

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Lemonade, Strawberry

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Agua Fresca

$3.00

Thai Iced Tea (16oz)

$3.95

Thai Iced Tea (20oz)

$5.25

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Flavored Pellegrino

$2.50

Sm Pellegrino

$3.00

Lg Pellegrino

$4.00

Cup of Milk

$2.50

Bottled Water

$3.00

Bottle Coke

$3.50

Smoothies

Kale Crush

$8.95

K2 Smoothie

$8.95

Beet Smoothie

$8.95

Avocado Shake

$8.95

Pear Smoothie

$8.95

Green Machine

$8.95

Chai Crush

$8.95

Face Lift

$9.95

Blueberrie Banana Smoothie

$9.95

Juices

Bunny Rappit

$9.00

Big Red

$9.00

Mighty Cleanse

$9.00

Revival

$9.00

Apple Juice

$7.00

Carrot Juice

$7.00

Orange Juice

$7.00

Pear Juice

$7.00

Pineapple Juice

$7.00

Wake Up Call

$9.00

BEER

Almanac Cherry Sournova

$8.00Out of stock

Almanac PRIDE

$8.00

Far West Cider

$8.00

Fort Point Beer, Can

$5.00

Fort Point Strawberry Darling Beer, Can

$5.00Out of stock

Trumer Pils Beer, Bottle

$4.50Out of stock

Trumer Pils Beer, Can

$4.00

Hen House Brewing's

$8.00

HOLY GHOST

$7.00

LAUGHING HERMANA DOLORES

$8.00

Wine

Bottle, Wycleff

$18.00
Bottle, Wonderwall Chardonnay

Bottle, Wonderwall Chardonnay

$22.00

Presecco Bottle

$26.00

Prosecco Glass

$10.00
Bottle, Dutton Sauv. Blanc

Bottle, Dutton Sauv. Blanc

$24.00

GLS Sauv Blanc

$9.00
Pinot Grigio Bottle

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$23.00

Pinot Grigio Glass

$9.00
Rosé Glass

Rosé Glass

$10.00

GLS Chardonnay

$9.00

Bottle, Pessoa

$22.00Out of stock

GLS Pinot Gris

$10.00Out of stock

Rosé Bottle

$26.00

GLS Zinfandel

$9.00

Bottle, Barter And Trade

$25.00Out of stock

Bottlechard Project

$22.00Out of stock

Can, WW Red

$9.00

Can, WW White

$9.00Out of stock

Can, WW Rose

$9.00

Can, Belly Dragger

$9.95

Hunt Harvest Rose Can

$9.00

Cocktails

Michelada

$10.00Out of stock

Michelada w/Bacon

$12.00Out of stock

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Bottomless Mimossa

$25.00

Mimossa

$7.00

Sage Brush

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00Out of stock

Retail Coffee

Perfect Espresso Blend

Perfect Espresso Blend

$14.95

Caramel, dark chocolate, cherry

Dark Roast, Costa Rica

$14.95
Single Origin Sidamo Ethiopian

Single Origin Sidamo Ethiopian

$14.95

Berry, brown sugar, jasmine

Beans For UKRAINE

Beans For UKRAINE

$14.95Out of stock

Organic, earthy, cherry, chocolatey, smooth

Retail Items

Bag Charge

$0.25

Face Mask, Small

$10.00Out of stock

Face Mask, Large

$10.00Out of stock

T-Shirt

$20.00

Three Logo T-Shirt

$20.00

Plastic Cup Charge

$0.50

Dolores Tumbler

$25.95

Camper Mug, 12oz

$25.00

Rip Van

$2.95

Justin,s

$2.95

Clif BUILDERS PROTEIN PB

$3.50

CLIF BUILDERS PROTIEN Vanilla Almond

$3.50Out of stock

CLIF BUILDERS PROTEIN Choc

$3.50

Good Crisp Original

$3.50

Good Crip Sour Creme Onion

$3.50

Kettle Chips BARBEQUE

$2.00

Kettle SALT & PEPPER

$2.00

White Chedder Kettle Chips

$2.00

Kettle Chips JALAPEÑO

$2.00

Kettle Chips Sea Salt & VINEGAR

$2.00

TCHO almond + sea salt

$4.50Out of stock

TCHO Pretzel crunch

$4.50Out of stock

TCHO. classic milk. chocolate

$4.50

Tony's Large Milk

$6.50

TCHO Toffee & Sea Salt

$4.50

TCHO 70% Dark

$4.50

Retail, Gluten Free and Vegan

Chocolate Chip

$4.00

Mint Chocolate

$4.00

Peanut Butter Chocolate

$4.00

BAG CHARGE

Bag Charge

$0.25

Grab n Go

LIFE WATER

$3.00

Pellegrino Small Plastic

$3.25

Pellegrino, Small

$2.75

Pellegrino, Large

$4.00

Pellegrino, Flavored

$2.75

Path Warer

$4.95

SYNERGY KOMBUCHA

$5.75

Banana

$1.25

Apple

$1.25

Orange

$1.25

Ollipop

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Healthy California Eats Craft Coffee and Teas Organic Smoothies Fresh Pressed Juices Beer & Wine Yummy NomNoms all day long

Website

Location

2 Sanchez Street, San Francisco, CA 94114

Directions

Gallery
Duboce Park Cafe image
Duboce Park Cafe image
Duboce Park Cafe image
Duboce Park Cafe image

Search similar restaurants

Map
