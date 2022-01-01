- Home
Duboce Park Cafe
568 Reviews
$$
2 Sanchez Street
San Francisco, CA 94114
Breakfast
Avocado Toast
Mashed avocado, poached egg, radish, pepitas, organic mixed greens on 9-grain taost
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream in a flour tortillas. Side of potatoes or fruit. Sub avocado for chorizo if meat free
Breakfast Burrito Veggie
Chickepea tofu, pico de gallo, black beans, roasted red peppers, cashew sour cream in a flour tortilla. Side of potatoes or fruit
Vegan Breakfast Burrito
Duboce Egg Sandwich
Scrambled egg, cheddar, tomato, nitrite free bacon, arugula on english muffin with black pepper and garlic aioli
BASIC Breakfast
French Toast
Super delicious! Pain de mie with seasonal fruit, powdered sugar. Organic maple syrup
Fruit Bowl
Granola F&Y Plain
Housemade Granola with organic yogurt, seasonal fruit
Lox Scramble
3 eggs scrambled, Lox, cream cheese, capers, onions. Served w/toast and your choice of potatoes or fruit
Oatmeal
Oatmeal w/Fruit
Overnight Oats
24 hour Oats, almond milk, coconut, cinnamon, chia, honey, nuts, fresh and dried fruit
Veggie Scramble
Scramble egg, Spinach, roasted red pepper, feta cheese, served with toast and your choice or potatoes of fruit
Ham And Cheese Crossiant
Ham and Cheese croissant. Just like it says!
Duboce Club Sandwich
Sausage Burrito
Sandwiches
Adult Grilled Cheese
Cheesy Classic Pain de mie cheese sando
BLT on Rye
Zoe's Nitrite Free Bacon, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli
Curried Chicken Sandwich
Fresh organic greens, curried chicken salad, sliced nitrite free bacon, sliced applies, apple cider vinaigrette, on a baguette
Divine Veggie
Hummus, avocado, shredded carrots, sprouts, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olive tapenade, served on organic 9-grain toast
Hot Chicken Chipotle
Nitrite free chicken, Red onions, tomato, melted jack cheese, chipotle aioli served on baguette (vegan option)
Italian Pesto
Choice or turkey or chicken. Basil pesto, mozzarella, roasted cauliflower, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, pumpkin seeds, balsamic vinegar served on a baguette
Pastrami on Rye
Customer Favorite! 6oz. Mega Pastrami, melted Swiss, caramelized onions, spicy Russian dressing served on toasted rye. Side or pickles
Spicy Tuna Melt
Albacore tuna, jalapeno, tomato, onion, cilantro, & cheddar melted on an English Muffin
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Albacore Tuna, dill, lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard, mayo, pickles on 9-grain toast
Turkey, Avocado, Bacon & Swiss
Customer Favorite! Nitrite free deli turkey, nitrite bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mustard, and mayo on a baguette
Vegan Banh Mi
Shredded carrots, jalapeno, red onions, cabbage, cilantro, grilled pineapple, vegan mayo sriracha served on a baguette
Vegan Wrap
Chickpea tofu, arugula, radishes, avocado, sunflower seeds, shredded carrots, orange citrus vinaigrette. Served on a baguette
Tuna Melt
Turkey Ruben
SPECIAL_Quinoa Burger
SPECIAL_PESTO CHICKEN SANDO
Salads / Soup
Buddha Bowl
Wheat berries, roasted cauliflower, sweet potato, carrots, shredded raw beets, seasoned fried check peas, baby spinach, avocado, miso tahini dressing
Caesar Salad
Petite romaine lettuce, asiago cheese, house made croutons, eggless caesar dressing. Chicken add on fee
Cobb Salad
Organic greens, grilled chicken breast, Zoes nitrite free bacon, avocado, egg, cherry tomato, bleu cheese dressing. bleu cheese crumbles
Curried Chicken Salad
Greek Salad
Customer Favorite! Baby romaine, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, parsley, feta cheese, pepperoncini, kalamata, olives, sale, pepper, oregano, olive oil
House Special Salad
Yummmm! Organic mixed greens, pecans, apples, fennel, asiago cheese tossed in a basil and asiago vinaigrette
Hummus Plate
Housemade hummus, evoo, w/tomato, cucumber and feta salad, served with warm pita
Paradise Salad
Organic greens, seasonal veggies, carrots, radish, mint, sugar snap peas, pickled red onion, fried onions, toasted peanuts, citrus vinaigrette
Soup & Salad Combo
Bowl of Soup
Cup of Soup
Kids
Sides
Side Eggs (2)
Egg Whites
Boiled Egg
Side Bacon
Side Potatoes
Side Salad
Side Fruit
Toast
Side of Lox
Side of Beans
Side Sausage
Side of Turkey
Side Tuna
Side Chorizo
Side Of Grilled Chicken
Side of Deli Chicken
Tater Tots
Side Yogurt
Side Hummus
Side Cream Cheese
Side Avocado
Side Of Carrots
Side Jalapeños
Side Olives
Side Jam
Side Maple Syrup
Pastries
Plain Croissant
Chocolate Croissant
Reg. Almond Croissant
BANANA BREAD
Carrot Bread
Vegan Donuts
Fruit Danish
Banana Maple G.F.
Double Chocolate G.F.
Lemon Blueberry G.F.
Lemon Blueberry Scone
Blueberry Muffin
Morning Bun
Cinnamon Swirl
Fancy Croissant
Pizza
Cookies
Bagels
HOT
Dark Roast (12oz)
Dark Roast (16oz)
Seasonal (12oz)
Seasonal (16oz)
Pumkin Spice Latte Tall
Decaf Coffee (12oz)
Decaf Coffee (16oz)
Coffee Refill
Cafe Au Lait (12oz)
HOT TEA
Latte
Cappuccino
Americano
Espresso
Mocha
White Chocolate Mocha
Machiatto
Flat White
Cortado
Golden Latte Tall
Tumeric, ginger, honey, organic milk
CHAI
Hot Chocolate (12oz)
Hot Chocolate Large (16oz)
Kids Hot Chocolate
Matcha Latte Tall
Organic matcha, honey, milk
Hot Apple Cider Tall
Red Eye / Depth Charge
Cubano Latte Tall
Salted Caramel Latte Tall
Paper Cup
Pumpkin Chai Tall
COLD
Cold Brew (16oz)
Cold Brew (20oz)
Iced Tea (20oz)
Iced Tea (16oz)
Lemonade
Lemonade, Strawberry
Arnold Palmer
Agua Fresca
Thai Iced Tea (16oz)
Thai Iced Tea (20oz)
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Flavored Pellegrino
Sm Pellegrino
Lg Pellegrino
Cup of Milk
Bottled Water
Bottle Coke
Smoothies
Juices
BEER
Wine
Bottle, Wycleff
Bottle, Wonderwall Chardonnay
Presecco Bottle
Prosecco Glass
Bottle, Dutton Sauv. Blanc
GLS Sauv Blanc
Pinot Grigio Bottle
Pinot Grigio Glass
Rosé Glass
GLS Chardonnay
Bottle, Pessoa
GLS Pinot Gris
Rosé Bottle
GLS Zinfandel
Bottle, Barter And Trade
Bottlechard Project
Can, WW Red
Can, WW White
Can, WW Rose
Can, Belly Dragger
Hunt Harvest Rose Can
Cocktails
Retail Coffee
Retail Items
Bag Charge
Face Mask, Small
Face Mask, Large
T-Shirt
Three Logo T-Shirt
Plastic Cup Charge
Dolores Tumbler
Camper Mug, 12oz
Rip Van
Justin,s
Clif BUILDERS PROTEIN PB
CLIF BUILDERS PROTIEN Vanilla Almond
CLIF BUILDERS PROTEIN Choc
Good Crisp Original
Good Crip Sour Creme Onion
Kettle Chips BARBEQUE
Kettle SALT & PEPPER
White Chedder Kettle Chips
Kettle Chips JALAPEÑO
Kettle Chips Sea Salt & VINEGAR
TCHO almond + sea salt
TCHO Pretzel crunch
TCHO. classic milk. chocolate
Tony's Large Milk
TCHO Toffee & Sea Salt
TCHO 70% Dark
Retail, Gluten Free and Vegan
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Healthy California Eats Craft Coffee and Teas Organic Smoothies Fresh Pressed Juices Beer & Wine Yummy NomNoms all day long
2 Sanchez Street, San Francisco, CA 94114