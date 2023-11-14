As Quoted 3613 Sacramento St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a farm-to-table eatery serving the highest quality organic foods that are 100% gluten free. We believe that food is medicine to nourish the mind, body + soul. Come in and enjoy!
Location
3613 Sacramento St, San Francisco, CA 94118
Gallery