Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Consumer pic

 

Hi-Way Burger - Noe Valley

3853 24th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheeseburger$8.95
100% Grass Feed Beef Served on Traditional Sesame Bun with "the Works". Lettuce, Tomato, Choice onions and Secret Sauces.
Double Cheeseburger$10.95
100% Grass Feed Beef Served on Traditional Sesame Bun with "the Works". Lettuce, Tomato, Choice onions and Secret Sauces.
KIDS Cheeseburger$8.00
12 and Under please. It is a Plain Sandwich
More about Hi-Way Burger - Noe Valley
Item pic

 

Underdogs Too

3600 Taraval Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CHEESEBURGER BURRITO *$11.99
In-house ground American Kobe beef, French fries, Jack cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, & pickled jalapeños
More about Underdogs Too
Item pic

 

Underdogs Cantina

128 King Street Suite 102, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHEESEBURGER BURRITO *$11.99
In-house ground American Kobe beef, French fries, Jack cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, & pickled jalapeños
More about Underdogs Cantina
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Underdogs Tres

1224 9th Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (12554 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHEESEBURGER BURRITO *$11.99
In-house ground American Kobe beef, French fries, Jack cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, & pickled jalapeños
More about Underdogs Tres
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Mission Street Burgers

2323 Mission St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
Takeout
The Cheeseburger$8.95
American cheese, lettuce, onions, pickles and special sauce
More about Mission Street Burgers
Main pic

 

Hi-Way Burger - North Beach

411 Columbus Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheeseburger$8.95
100% Grass Feed Beef Served on a Locally Baked Sesame Seed Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Secret Sauce.
Double Cheeseburger$10.95
100% Grass Feed Beef Served on a Locally Baked Sesame Seed Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Secret Sauce.
More about Hi-Way Burger - North Beach
CHEESEBURGER image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Grubstake Diner

1525 Pine St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (3623 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHEESEBURGER$12.00
Pile it high with your fav toppings
*picture shown with added beef patty and fried egg*
More about Grubstake Diner
BrewVino, SF image

PIZZA

BrewVino, SF

2706 24th street, San Francisco

Avg 5 (45 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Cheeseburger$10.00
More about BrewVino, SF
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

E&O Kitchen and Bar

314 Sutter St, San Francisco

Avg 4.1 (3447 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
THE E&O CHEESEBURGER$20.00
housemade scallion bun, white cheddar, kimchi, sriracha aioli, togarashi fries
More about E&O Kitchen and Bar
Item pic

 

Gott's Roadside

151 Warriors Way #102, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Double Cheeseburger$16.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
Turkey Bacon Cheeseburger$13.99
American cheese, Zoe's bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
Impossible Cheeseburger$12.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
More about Gott's Roadside
Grass fed Cheeseburger image

 

The Seven Stills Brewery & Distillery

100 Hooper Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grass fed Cheeseburger$11.00
Caramelized onion, smoked Cheddar, horseradish mayo, pickles
More about The Seven Stills Brewery & Distillery
Popsons Burgers image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Popsons Burgers

998 Market St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (2662 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeseburger$7.35
Lettuce, onions, pickles, special sauce
Double Cheeseburger$9.85
Lettuce, onions, pickles, special sauce
More about Popsons Burgers
Cheeseburger image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gott's Roadside

1 Ferry Building, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (9441 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheeseburger$9.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
Double Bacon Cheeseburger$16.99
American cheese, Zoe's bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
Turkey Bacon Cheeseburger$13.99
American cheese, Zoe's bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
More about Gott's Roadside
Murphy's Pub image

 

Murphy's Pub

217 Kearny St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Cheeseburger *$14.00
Char-grilled half-pound chuck burger topped with cheddar cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle spear on the side.
More about Murphy's Pub
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cafe La Taza

2475 Mission St., San Francisco

Avg 4 (766 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeseburger$15.95
All natural beef patty on a burger bun, house aioli, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles. Served with potato chips, fries or salad
More about Cafe La Taza
Item pic

 

Bluestem Restaurant & Market

1 Yerba Buena Lane, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cheeseburger BAOnini$9.99
ground beef, American cheese & pickle
More about Bluestem Restaurant & Market
Item pic

 

Outlaw Kitchen

2101 Lombard Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Double Cheeseburger$16.00
Cheeseburger$14.00
More about Outlaw Kitchen
Novy Restaurant image

 

Novy Restaurant

4000 24th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Cheeseburger$10.00
Kids Cheeseburger$9.00
More about Novy Restaurant
Cheeseburger image

 

Gott's Roadside

1 Ferry Bldg, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Cheeseburger$9.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
Bacon Cheeseburger$11.99
American cheese, Zoe's bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
More about Gott's Roadside

Browse other tasty dishes in San Francisco

Milkshakes

Apple Fritters

Egg Benedict

Italian Salad

Eggplant Parm

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Gnocchi

Cappuccino

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (697 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (282 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston