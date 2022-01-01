Cheeseburgers in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Hi-Way Burger - Noe Valley
3853 24th Street, San Francisco
|Cheeseburger
|$8.95
100% Grass Feed Beef Served on Traditional Sesame Bun with "the Works". Lettuce, Tomato, Choice onions and Secret Sauces.
|Double Cheeseburger
|$10.95
100% Grass Feed Beef Served on Traditional Sesame Bun with "the Works". Lettuce, Tomato, Choice onions and Secret Sauces.
|KIDS Cheeseburger
|$8.00
12 and Under please. It is a Plain Sandwich
Underdogs Too
3600 Taraval Street, San Francisco
|CHEESEBURGER BURRITO *
|$11.99
In-house ground American Kobe beef, French fries, Jack cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, & pickled jalapeños
Underdogs Cantina
128 King Street Suite 102, San Francisco
|CHEESEBURGER BURRITO *
|$11.99
In-house ground American Kobe beef, French fries, Jack cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, & pickled jalapeños
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Underdogs Tres
1224 9th Ave, San Francisco
|CHEESEBURGER BURRITO *
|$11.99
In-house ground American Kobe beef, French fries, Jack cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, & pickled jalapeños
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Mission Street Burgers
2323 Mission St, San Francisco
|The Cheeseburger
|$8.95
American cheese, lettuce, onions, pickles and special sauce
Hi-Way Burger - North Beach
411 Columbus Ave, San Francisco
|Cheeseburger
|$8.95
100% Grass Feed Beef Served on a Locally Baked Sesame Seed Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Secret Sauce.
|Double Cheeseburger
|$10.95
100% Grass Feed Beef Served on a Locally Baked Sesame Seed Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Secret Sauce.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Grubstake Diner
1525 Pine St, San Francisco
|CHEESEBURGER
|$12.00
Pile it high with your fav toppings
*picture shown with added beef patty and fried egg*
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
E&O Kitchen and Bar
314 Sutter St, San Francisco
|THE E&O CHEESEBURGER
|$20.00
housemade scallion bun, white cheddar, kimchi, sriracha aioli, togarashi fries
Gott's Roadside
151 Warriors Way #102, San Francisco
|Turkey Double Cheeseburger
|$16.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
|Turkey Bacon Cheeseburger
|$13.99
American cheese, Zoe's bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
|Impossible Cheeseburger
|$12.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
The Seven Stills Brewery & Distillery
100 Hooper Street, San Francisco
|Grass fed Cheeseburger
|$11.00
Caramelized onion, smoked Cheddar, horseradish mayo, pickles
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Popsons Burgers
998 Market St, San Francisco
|Cheeseburger
|$7.35
Lettuce, onions, pickles, special sauce
|Double Cheeseburger
|$9.85
Lettuce, onions, pickles, special sauce
SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gott's Roadside
1 Ferry Building, San Francisco
|Cheeseburger
|$9.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
|Double Bacon Cheeseburger
|$16.99
American cheese, Zoe's bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
|Turkey Bacon Cheeseburger
|$13.99
American cheese, Zoe's bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
Murphy's Pub
217 Kearny St, San Francisco
|Cheeseburger *
|$14.00
Char-grilled half-pound chuck burger topped with cheddar cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle spear on the side.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cafe La Taza
2475 Mission St., San Francisco
|Cheeseburger
|$15.95
All natural beef patty on a burger bun, house aioli, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles. Served with potato chips, fries or salad
Bluestem Restaurant & Market
1 Yerba Buena Lane, San Francisco
|Cheeseburger BAOnini
|$9.99
ground beef, American cheese & pickle
Outlaw Kitchen
2101 Lombard Street, San Francisco
|Double Cheeseburger
|$16.00
|Cheeseburger
|$14.00
Novy Restaurant
4000 24th Street, San Francisco
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$10.00
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$9.00
Gott's Roadside
1 Ferry Bldg, San Francisco
|Cheeseburger
|$9.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$11.99
American cheese, Zoe's bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.